Just came across this. Another of their pathetic stories of a hatred of the colour red



https://twitter.com/EvertonRshite/status/1470808091511898112?t=gj9er4NTCJqrQNwr7X8oMg&s=19



One day a few years ago I bumped into a lovely pensioner who lived on our street. It was summer, so t-shirt weather. She asked me if I was a Blue? Puzzled at the question I replied "no." She said "oh, the blue t-shirt." I just told her I liked the shade of blue and that Everton don't even cross my mind when I see the colour blue in daily life.One day in the late 80s I had a job working outside in a very exposed coastal area. It was bloody freezing, so I borrowed a colleagues BS scarf and wore it to keep me warm. I mean who cares? I was warm, I was still a Red, the Earth didn't stop rotating, the scarf didn't poison me, Liverpool were still the best side in the world.Imagine being a Bitter, though. An adult, cowed and dominated by a colour. Now they really are primitive levels of emotional maturity.