Mina is out as well. Lasted 15 minutes in his comeback.



Remember last season when people on here were saying their squad is paper thin? Now the two players they added that made a difference are out along with the usual suspects. DCL is the big miss because he can actually offer to hold the ball up.

Coleman has been getting abuse because he is not the Coleman of 6 years ago. The fact that he is still first choice says a lot about what Rafa has inherited.

Some of the abuse directed at him is disgraceful. They want him sacked because he managed us. They haven’t even considered who will actually go there. Rooney with Big Drunk will be a car crash.

The simple fact is the fan expectation and the knee jerk reactions of Moshiri have left them with a squad of pisstakers.

The older ones are happy to pick up their wage (see Tosun determined to stay till Summer) and younger ones who seemingly hopeful they will move on.

He club is toxic top to bottom. Perhaps Rafa is Moshiri’s human shield, clearing out the toxic players and softening them up for the cancellation of BMD. I can’t see him surviving a pasting on Thursday though.

Remember they were planning trouble over Martinez, they are already staging walkouts. The Arsenal game saved Rafa. Can’t see him getting to January.