Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 236876 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:14:19 am
Who is asking though? Everton fans? Bitters? Both?  They're the ones who need to be questioning the setup.

I don't know what influence Ferguson has on proceedings back stage, but I would like to know. For example, if he's undercutting the manager, or encouraging aggression over skill, or engaged in some form of bullying or intimidation of players.

I'm only speculating of course, but there does seem to be some weird culture of silence around the man and what he actually does. And if he is finally out, then you have to ask - why has it taken up to now to remove him? And why Rafa, and nobody else?

Some of the more rational blues I encounter are starting to actually realise Ferguson may be the problem.
Obviously those brought up on the whole Dogs of War mythology when Big Dunc led the pack still think he will be the magic wand. However, the way he subbed Keane and never spoke to the lad has made a few now say is he the problem.
 
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:00:27 pm
There are many incidents that I can look back on and think *that* was the moment I lost any faith or respect in them, but when they laid a blue wreath before a game for Remembrance Day really made me want to vomit.

Seeing them lose their heads because of Koeman's tree was one thing, seeing them now lose their heads over Rafa's hat will be another. But to actually be so childish and fearful of the colour red that you actually lay a blue wreath before a game? I still can't get over it every time I think of it.

Most Liverpool fans wouldn't think twice of having something/wearing something blue, not because of Everton anyway. It's really idiotic.

Some might, but it's so prevalent with them.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 12:42:05 pm
Alder Heygate?

Apparantly there is some fuming going on. The Everton squad went to Alder Hey to see the kids and bring Christmas cheer.

All the squad had blue Everton christmas hats.

Rafa had a red one





Rafa is trolling them
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 04:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:10:57 pm
Rumours that Richarlison is out for a month with a calf strain & Townsend has a broken foot.

Could be a cricket score at Stamford Bridge Thursday.

Stupid to let him go to the Olympics right after the Copa America. We outright refused with Mo, even though he'd had a summer break.

Injuries inevitable after that, Pedri at Barca been picking up muscle knocks all season as well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:10:57 pm
Rumours that Richarlison is out for a month with a calf strain & Townsend has a broken foot.

Could be a cricket score at Stamford Bridge Thursday.

So he insisted on playing on because he is so dumb he was injured and then when Rafa makes a professional decision based on trying to husband his meagre resources, the cock of bottom set Y9 starts sulking and waving his arms.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Confirmed  :-X

A trio of Everton players are undergoing treatment following injuries sustained in Sundays Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Richarlison was forced off early in the second half at Selhurst Park and a subsequent scan revealed the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf. The 24-year-old, who has three league goals this season, is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Andros Townsend, meanwhile, sustained a small fracture in his foot following a challenge with an opposing player in the game against the wingers former club.

The 30-year-old has started all but one of Evertons fixtures across the competitions this season. Townsends condition will be reviewed by specialists later this week after an X-ray diagnosed the problem.

Captain Seamus Coleman suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the meeting with Palace.

The right-back will continue to be assessed over the next few days.

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2415203/injury-updates-on-richarlison-townsend-and-coleman
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 05:07:27 pm »
How long is Calvert Lewin out for now?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 05:04:58 pm
Confirmed  :-X

A trio of Everton players are undergoing treatment following injuries sustained in Sundays Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Richarlison was forced off early in the second half at Selhurst Park and a subsequent scan revealed the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf. The 24-year-old, who has three league goals this season, is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Andros Townsend, meanwhile, sustained a small fracture in his foot following a challenge with an opposing player in the game against the wingers former club.

The 30-year-old has started all but one of Evertons fixtures across the competitions this season. Townsends condition will be reviewed by specialists later this week after an X-ray diagnosed the problem.

Captain Seamus Coleman suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the meeting with Palace.

The right-back will continue to be assessed over the next few days.

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2415203/injury-updates-on-richarlison-townsend-and-coleman


OOOOOO!!!! was that when he provided the game winning assist??

:lmao :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 05:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 02:14:55 pm
There is no way the likes of Ancelotti or Rafa would have kept Dunc on if it was their decision alone.  It's probably a term in the new managers contract that he must be kept on as a coach because he "gets" the club
It's mad how they don't even realise that the fact that he gets the club, and the club gets him, is indicative of their problems.

When Duncan Ferguson personifies your club, you have serious problems. When you make him some sort of icon that defines you, then there is no helping you.

Many clubs have icons with great skill, courage and endeavor. Qualities that never age and never become irrelevant. Everton laud some fella with meagre end product who is best known for being jailed for assault and running around the pitch like an aggressive headless chicken and throttling a few superior players. You can find a lot out about a person or group of like-minded people by looking at those they look up to.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 05:07:27 pm
How long is Calvert Lewin out for now?

Until his next Paris fashion show is over?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 05:11:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:07:40 pm

OOOOOO!!!! was that when he provided the game winning assist??

:lmao :lmao

It does say 'late in the meeting' so you could well be spot on. Unless Pickford kicked him in the tunnel for making an arse of him  ;D
