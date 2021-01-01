« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 234035 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:58:01 pm
https://twitter.com/M1878D_/status/1470437136990183435



I've come across this lad before. He's a right dickhead.

Fucking dickhead.

"not that bad" eh?  How about you don't do it at all, you absolute piece of fucking scum.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,246
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:58:01 pm
https://twitter.com/M1878D_/status/1470437136990183435



I've come across this lad before. He's a right dickhead.

Looks like he's about twelve. Imagine having so much fume about your own manager when every fella who walks through the door gets the same results.

What do they expect? They deserve to get relegated into oblivion.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:58:01 pm
https://twitter.com/M1878D_/status/1470437136990183435



I've come across this lad before. He's a right dickhead.
The state of every one of them c*nts on his dp. Would run like a little bitch if someone intimated him in person
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,027
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 07:45:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:41:57 pm
The state of every one of them c*nts on his dp. Would run like a little bitch if someone intimated him in person

Is it bad that I kind of hope somebody has a word with him?  In private like? 

We just saw a 12 year old girl die from being stabbed in the neck barely three weeks ago, and this guy thinks it's funny that people are getting in his face for messaging a young woman because he hates her dad. Fucking bellend.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 08:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm


I know, right...his hair is really bad.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,449
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 08:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:06:37 pm
I know, right...his hair is really bad.
The one on the left, Yeah, bad hair day.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,993
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 07:41:07 pm
Looks like he's about twelve. Imagine having so much fume about your own manager when every fella who walks through the door gets the same results.

What do they expect? They deserve to get relegated into oblivion.

School trip?




Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • Sound
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 08:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:26:34 pm
School trip?






Haha what a little firm of mings that is
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
Mike is the ginger one on their far right.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm »
Some proper suspect hairlines among that lot
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,768
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 09:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:00:12 pm
Mike is the ginger one on their far right.

Next to Spencer from Phoenix Nights?
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,800
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 07:41:07 pm
Looks like he's about twelve. Imagine having so much fume about your own manager when every fella who walks through the door gets the same results.

What do they expect? They deserve to get relegated into oblivion.
Funny isn't it?

Shite since the 80s. I know their issues are complex, but let's also look at the common denominator.

The owners change. The board changes. Managers constantly come and go through the revolving door, as do hundreds and hundreds of million quids worth of players.

What is the only constant? Results and, yes, the fanbase and the dominant mindset within it that pollutes the club from the bottom up.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,920
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 09:13:10 pm »
DFFDFGDFGGF" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 09:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:07:23 pm
Next to Spencer from Phoenix Nights?

No, the one with the ginger bumfluff on his face.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,800
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 09:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:26:34 pm
School trip?


Ev'ton youff on their way to Millwall away.

Let's av itttttttttt...........
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,897
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 09:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:26:34 pm
School trip?



Reminds me of the derby though the other week. I made the point that whenever it cut to the crowd there was always kids contorted with rage and hatred. God help the next generation.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,207
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 09:33:41 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 09:42:13 pm »
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,920
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 09:44:37 pm »
^
^^ ;D

Was thinking of doing a ''Call The Midwife' Poster ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,207
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 09:51:47 pm »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Today at 09:44:37 pm
^
^^ ;D

Was thinking of doing a ''Call The Midwife' Poster ;D
More Nerys Hughes for me.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,920
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 10:10:08 pm »
DFGDFGDGDG" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,920
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:51:47 pm
More Nerys Hughes for me.
Haha ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,207
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 10:28:16 pm »
BREAKING!

OMFG


This is literally too good to be true.  Fuck me, all our Christmases have come at once!!

Ornstein here..

Quote
Everton are in direct contact with former #mufc boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkear to take over Everton from Rafa Benitez. Its understood Solsjkear is interested in the job and will be given an opportunity to bring players in during the winter transfer window

:lmao
Thats the most Everton thing ever.

They are the gift that keeps on giving

BOLLOCKS FAKE ACCOUNT! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:51 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,897
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 10:29:46 pm »
Parody account.

That's far fetched even for that fruitloop Moshiri.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,478
  • Bam!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 10:29:53 pm »
Twitter rumours saying Big Duncs gone!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,207
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 10:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:29:46 pm
Parody account.
Give it a couple of weeks
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,920
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 10:37:22 pm »
FGJFGJ" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 10:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:38:24 pm
Fucking dickhead.

"not that bad" eh?  How about you don't do it at all, you absolute piece of fucking scum.

Deserves his teeth knocking out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 10:43:24 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:29:53 pm
Twitter rumours saying Big Duncs gone!

If thats true then its only fair.  He had a good run, but its probably better that they go back to letting kids do it like pretty much every other club.

Having a 50 year old bloke be a match day mascot every game was a little bit embarrassing for all concerned.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 10:58:23 pm »
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 