Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 230250 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 11:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
It's bad now, but imagine the fume if Rafa had left the Pigeon on and he'd done his calf ...  ::)

On fans not being happy at Richarlison being replaced: "It's impossible to explain very situation. Allan was working so hard at the end of the game a few days ago with a problem, he couldn't be here.

"Richarlison has a problem with his calf. We knew and were trying to protect him at half-time. He wanted to try to carry on. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin we cannot take this risk [of Richarlison aggravating his problem]. We put a player who was fresh on. He knew, we knew he wasn't fully fit.

"It wasn't helping with the arms [Richarlison looking annoyed]. I said we could change him at half-time and nothing would happen. He wasn't doing too much in the second half."

I called this earlier
Richarlison is a puffed up ego.
Rafa is trying to do the best for Everton.
In addition the bile directed at Coleman is ridiculous.  They are vicious bastards turning on a lad who has dedicated his career to trying to polish a turd.
Most of the attacks first half came down the Everton left where wonderthug Godfrey was repeatedly out of position.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
We've had Tom Davies skateboarding round town dressed as Miss Marple now Calvert Lewin clobbered up as an extra from a Steve Strange video. Oh Everton...  ;D
Why have I got a new Netflix version of Cagney and Lacey in my mind?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 07:47:46 pm
I think it's fair to say that Rafa isn't what he once was, but he's also taken on a dysfunctional mess of epic proportions. If there really is a God, and he came down tomorrow to sort them out, even he would struggle. He'd then be hounded out by the Toxics with "you're just a fat, bearded Kopite" ringing in his ears.

If Jesus rocked up

Your just a thin Nazarene Carpenter
Chippy Chippy bastard La la lala la La Lal
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:05:59 pm
Wow. I knew he was a horrible bastard from the unfortunate occasions I'd heard him on TalkShite but never had him down as a fat bearded evertonian version of katie hopkins.
What an arsehole.

Get Rooney in though, yes please.

One of the original Sons of Dixie
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
The recent generation are one of the worst. Theyve got the added factor of having to act scouse on social media so do all they can to fit in with the other toxic blerts

Some of them are acting Scouse and far right Tory as well

Not real
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm
I think red Rafa is on borrowed time now.

Ok, Tory Moshiri has decided to back him die to injuries, but the crowd has turned, and theyve got something to hate.  And boy they love to hate.

But where the hell do they go next? Drunken? Surely not.  That would be utterly hilarious.  I kind of low rent, more violent Ole at the wheel

What if ... they actually brought Ole in?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm
The club is rotten to the core. So rotten that no amount of money, a new stadium, a constant stream of new managers and players can fix.

30+ years of being in our shadow and sliding into obscurity has turned their fans into absolute lunatics. They're the problem. It's not Moshiri or Rafa or Koeman or their sporting directors. Their only hope is a new generation of Everton fans but they're being indoctrinated with the same hatred and negativity as the previous generation or two. Relegation and a few years in the lower leagues is the best thing that can happen to them at this point in time.
Something has gone very wrong with the DNA of that club. As you say, it's not just down to one man. The faces change all the time at Goodison, but the mindset stays the same. That's on the fans and those within the club that continue to pander to them and appease them.

The fanbase never seems to look at itself. Everything seems to be contorted and twisted with anger, negativity, bitterness and yet an incredible sense of entitlement. They want it all, yet don't want to work for it and earn it. When their absurd expectations go pear shaped, they waste no time identifying scapegoats.

Funny that. Early season they had a few decent results and kept banging on how that was not down to Rafa at all, but actually Ferguson. Now it's gone to shit, it's not Ferguson to blame, but Rafa. Facts are, they move the goalposts all the time in order to fit their perverse agenda.

Koeman came in and seemed to try to shake them out of their backward-thinking malaise and coax them into the 21st century. They were more interested in the colour of the baubles on his Christmas tree, and that tells you everything you need to know about their mindset. The fanbase doesn't want to move forward, it wants newcomers to 'get them' and that basically means that the newcomer has to regress and become as closed minded and as small time as they are.

As you said, it's not down to one person or any one thing. No single thing can fix it either. It's down to the horribly dysfunctional mindset that pervades the club, from the suits right down to the Gwladys St. ketwig with the contorted, enraged face.

At Goodison, the faces change, but the mindset that paralyses them as a club forever remains the same. I'm not even sure relegation and a few years resetting would alter them. I think they'd just scapegoat others, blame others, play the victim and further entrench their self-pitying status and have yet more to feel bitter and aggrieved about. Sadly, I don't think it would be the moment of clarity that is needed. I think top flight football might benefit from an Everton relegation, but I doubt Everton would learn anything from it which benefits them. They've been hell bent on self destruction since the 90s, and they seem to be rather proud of the way they do things, so awareness is not really their thing.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm
What if ... they actually brought Ole in?
No way they'd bring another Liverpool fan in.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
 ;D

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Another brilliant bitter essay from StDildo on why we are so fucking good and it's just not bloody fair we are one of the top teams in Europe.

« Reply #4130 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 09:06:50 pm
These are fucked. Isnt Rafa on 15 million a year or have I misheard? No way they will pay him off if thats the case.

Hahaha. No wonder he took the job. I heard thats what they did with Ancelotti, they kept increasing their offer until it was too good to refuse.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 12:14:11 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:06:22 am
Another brilliant bitter essay from StDildo on why we are so fucking good and it's just not bloody fair we are one of the top teams in Europe.



Cant be arsed with him but there is a post about how little Duncan asks his old man about how we won 2005 big ears despite being jammy enough to beat the elite of Europe. Including Maureens champions elect, and the wonderful AC Milan 
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 12:15:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm
Newcastle was also a terrible job to take on. Look where they ended up with Bruce. Stayed up last season with a late run of form and then this season right at the bottom and not winning a game until December.

The last few Everton managers have had a mare but at least they had money to spend.

Leicester would be a more ideal job for him. Good structure, good Academy that brings players through, good scouting system, owners that back the manager. Everything that Newcastle under Ashley and Everton aren't.

What is Rafa's record though when it comes to bringing academy players through, I thought he preferred 'established' players. I don't remember many players of note coming through the academy during Rafa's time at Liverpool and he was here for what 6 years? He brought some great players to Liverpool but also bought some duffers like Morientes, these are expensive mistakes. I liked Rafa when he was managing us and was gutted when he was sacked in favour of the Owl and I did kind of hope that the new owners might bring him back. I was however happy when they brought in Kenny, it lifted the place and results improved dramatically but watching the style of play I couldn't help wonder whether as a manager he had become a little out of touch with the modern game.

When Rodgers came in, he seemed to transform the style of the team overnight and it was the most exciting football I'd seen Livepool play in decades, quite often blowing teams away and nearly bringing a league title out of nowhere really - a breath of fresh air for the fans. As has been extensively discussed, he has his flaws, most notably organising a defence and some big transfer blunders and his time here felt like it reached a natural conclusion. Then we went up a level with Klopp and his glorious creation of this fantastic and exciting team built with players from a transfer policy which has produced more hits than misses and a team coached with modern tactics. I don't think that it would be in Rafa to produce a team like that and again I can't help but wonder whether as a manager he has become a little out of touch with the modern game. I've watched Everton a few times this season and whilst you argue that the squad isn't the greatest, the style of play and tactics really isn't very inspiring. Very direct and quite negative, many of those teams down there are playing far better football with equivalent squads.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:31 am by Yosser0_0 »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 12:24:59 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:06:22 am
Another brilliant bitter essay from StDildo on why we are so fucking good and it's just not bloody fair we are one of the top teams in Europe.


Well, if it's that easy and the English clubs are so far ahead, surely we'll see Everton in the CL next season and battering Barcelona, Milan, Madrid etc...

I agree with the financial doping angle when it comes to Abu Dhabi, but he trips himself up by lamenting PSGs chances of winning the CL. I mean they are sports washing financial dopers just like Abu Dhabi.

The "chemical doping"? Well I'd love to see his evidence on that one. Also somewhat ironic when it's well known that Everton won a league title whilst popping Purple Hearts and Benzedrine. Everton 'keeper Albert Dunlop said club trainers dished pills out in training and an hour before matches. Players taking as many as four pills before a big game. Dunlop himself became addicted to the drugs and alcohol, was subsequently dropped by the club and eventually hospitalised.

Everon FC. First club to win the title when as high as kites on drugs.

Stick that on your list of firsts.  :wave
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 12:27:22 am »


Stock in for the blues Christmas parties
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 12:34:43 am »
Benteke has a right go at Pickford after the 3rd, what was that about?
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 12:48:40 am »
The Brazilian great touched (yes touched) the ball 11 times & yet the Boos fucking love him  ;D
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 12:48:52 am »
 ;D     He's going to need armed security guards at Stamford Bridge

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ICdqnelsxqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ICdqnelsxqc</a>
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 01:03:24 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:48:52 am
;D     He's going to need armed security guards at Stamford Bridge

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ICdqnelsxqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ICdqnelsxqc</a>

 ;D ;D
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 01:07:28 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:34:43 am
Benteke has a right go at Pickford after the 3rd, what was that about?


It's Pickford so there's no doubt in my mind he deserved it. I like to think he was telling him he's only got little arms.
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 01:16:40 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:48:52 am
;D     He's going to need armed security guards at Stamford Bridge

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ICdqnelsxqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ICdqnelsxqc</a>

Love the trophy cabinet touch, wonderful
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 01:56:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:16:40 am
Love the trophy cabinet touch, wonderful

It just needs a cuckoo clock and its perfect.  ;D
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 02:41:12 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:34:43 am
Benteke has a right go at Pickford after the 3rd, what was that about?

I caught that too and I assumed it was because a few minutes before Little Arms ran 3/4 of the way down the pitch to try get Benteke sent off for a challenge on Coleman.
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 04:12:14 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:41:12 am
I caught that too and I assumed it was because a few minutes before Little Arms ran 3/4 of the way down the pitch to try get Benteke sent off for a challenge on Coleman.

Agh right, nice one Christian  ;D
