The club is rotten to the core. So rotten that no amount of money, a new stadium, a constant stream of new managers and players can fix.



30+ years of being in our shadow and sliding into obscurity has turned their fans into absolute lunatics. They're the problem. It's not Moshiri or Rafa or Koeman or their sporting directors. Their only hope is a new generation of Everton fans but they're being indoctrinated with the same hatred and negativity as the previous generation or two. Relegation and a few years in the lower leagues is the best thing that can happen to them at this point in time.



Something has gone very wrong with the DNA of that club. As you say, it's not just down to one man. The faces change all the time at Goodison, but the mindset stays the same. That's on the fans and those within the club that continue to pander to them and appease them.The fanbase never seems to look at itself. Everything seems to be contorted and twisted with anger, negativity, bitterness and yet an incredible sense of entitlement. They want it all, yet don't want to work for it and earn it. When their absurd expectations go pear shaped, they waste no time identifying scapegoats.Funny that. Early season they had a few decent results and kept banging on how that was not down to Rafa at all, but actually Ferguson. Now it's gone to shit, it's not Ferguson to blame, but Rafa. Facts are, they move the goalposts all the time in order to fit their perverse agenda.Koeman came in and seemed to try to shake them out of their backward-thinking malaise and coax them into the 21st century. They were more interested in the colour of the baubles on his Christmas tree, and that tells you everything you need to know about their mindset. The fanbase doesn't want to move forward, it wants newcomers to 'get them' and that basically means that the newcomer has to regress and become as closed minded and as small time as they are.As you said, it's not down to one person or any one thing. No single thing can fix it either. It's down to the horribly dysfunctional mindset that pervades the club, from the suits right down to the Gwladys St. ketwig with the contorted, enraged face.At Goodison, the faces change, but the mindset that paralyses them as a club forever remains the same. I'm not even sure relegation and a few years resetting would alter them. I think they'd just scapegoat others, blame others, play the victim and further entrench their self-pitying status and have yet more to feel bitter and aggrieved about. Sadly, I don't think it would be the moment of clarity that is needed. I think top flight football might benefit from an Everton relegation, but I doubt Everton would learn anything from it which benefits them. They've been hell bent on self destruction since the 90s, and they seem to be rather proud of the way they do things, so awareness is not really their thing.