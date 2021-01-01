« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:50:34 pm
Got nothing to do with rose tinted specs from my perspective. Rafa did damned well at Newcastle, despite not having much to work with, albeit he had more time and more resources than he's enjoyed so far with Everton.

Others have explained it better than me, but Rafa's biggest failing has been more down to picking the wrong job at the wrong time. He seems to have a self destructive streak. Stick him in charge of Leicester and I reckon he'd do a better job than Rodgers is currently making of it.

Newcastle was also a terrible job to take on. Look where they ended up with Bruce. Stayed up last season with a late run of form and then this season right at the bottom and not winning a game until December.

The last few Everton managers have had a mare but at least they had money to spend.

Leicester would be a more ideal job for him. Good structure, good Academy that brings players through, good scouting system, owners that back the manager. Everything that Newcastle under Ashley and Everton aren't.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 08:43:35 pm
Some of the wierdo reds on here will be along in a minute to say that because Rafa chose to go there, he pretty much has to put up with such gobshite behaviour, and no one should have any sympathy for him.

Wierdos.

Unless he has been living on Mars, he must have known what was going to happen with that bunch of nutcases. Its wrong that any supporters give their manager so much shit, but Rafa must have expected it surely? I mean, these are the ones who went mental because Koeman has red baubles on his Christmas tree.
  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:56:17 pm
Newcastle was also a terrible job to take on. Look where they ended up with Bruce. Stayed up last season with a late run of form and then this season right at the bottom and not winning a game until December.

The last few Everton managers have had a mare but at least they had money to spend.

Leicester would be a more ideal job for him. Good structure, good Academy that brings players through, good scouting system, owners that back the manager. Everything that Newcastle under Ashley and Everton aren't.

The difference between Newcastle under Bruce and under Rafa only drives home the latter's quality. As I recall, didn't Bruce quickly revert to what Rafa had drilled into the players, after him trying to tinker with it led to a bad slump in form? But the side was always going to steadily degrade under Fat Head.

The only problem Rafa might have with Leicester is managing fan expectations, but I reckon he could get them top four and or win them a Europa League.  He'd probably do well at a club like Southampton too.

Any club that generates a decent turnover through player sales that a canny manager can reinvest in the squad, that's a job Rafa can do.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 09:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:37:57 pm
Just going to post this,

Edit - Mike Parry is a terrible man, Id hate him to be associated with my club

https://twitter.com/TobyonTV/status/1443883959834775553

scumbag




Wow. I knew he was a horrible bastard from the unfortunate occasions I'd heard him on TalkShite but never had him down as a fat bearded evertonian version of katie hopkins.
What an arsehole.

Get Rooney in though, yes please.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 09:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:50:34 pm
Got nothing to do with rose tinted specs from my perspective. Rafa did damned well at Newcastle, despite not having much to work with, albeit he had more time and more resources than he's enjoyed so far with Everton.

Others have explained it better than me, but Rafa's biggest failing has been more down to picking the wrong job at the wrong time. He seems to have a self destructive streak. Stick him in charge of Leicester and I reckon he'd do a better job than Rodgers is currently making of it.

Fair point however will he have outperformed Rodgers last 2 seasons? I dont believe so personally.
  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
These are fucked. Isnt Rafa on 15 million a year or have I misheard? No way they will pay him off if thats the case.
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:53:43 pm
Playing devil's advocate here, but nobody here was arsed when it was Koeman or Silva getting this shit. If people want to express sympathy for Rafa's situation that's fine; as long as people also accept they've got double standards because we're emotionally invested in Rafa.
Sure, and that's essentially part of the tribalism of football support. It's not pretty but it happens. But Rafa is Rafa. Surely he is held in esteem among LFC fans in a way that Koeman and Silva wouldn't be? Has it really got to the point now where that means nothing to some Liverpool fans? Esp the kind of personal stuff that lot throw at him?

And not all of us were delighting in previous managers being treated to Ev fans particular brand of gobshite behaviour. Much of our disgust is usually aimed at the lunatic fans
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 09:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 09:02:05 pm
Unless he has been living on Mars, he must have known what was going to happen with that bunch of nutcases. Its wrong that any supporters give their manager so much shit, but Rafa must have expected it surely? I mean, these are the ones who went mental because Koeman has red baubles on his Christmas tree.
Of course he probably did expect it, but you'd still expect Liverpool fans to be on his side in this, as a matter of course for someone whose face is on our legends banner.

I wonder if Klopp will face a similar lack of sympathy from some after he leaves us?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:53:43 pm
Playing devil's advocate here, but nobody here was arsed when it was Koeman or Silva getting this shit. If people want to express sympathy for Rafa's situation that's fine; as long as people also accept they've got double standards because we're emotionally invested in Rafa.

It never got personal and nasty with them though, did it? Not at the match anyway. They had a bad run and Moshiri sacked them.

I'm not sympathetic to Rafa anyway over this job. He knew what he was taking on and he's as thick skinned as they come.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 09:24:07 pm »
Jurgen Klopp won't be managing anyone else in England though. I'll put all my money on it.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 09:25:24 pm »
Third goal came exactly from Coleman playing his usual no nonsense hard man act trying to take a quick free kick. Two goals hes cost them lately.

Also, this from the derby is absolute gold: https://youtu.be/EJcds5gt0OM
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

  As anti-social as you could want
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 09:14:04 pm
Sure, and that's essentially part of the tribalism of football support. It's not pretty but it happens. But Rafa is Rafa. Surely he is held in esteem among LFC fans in a way that Koeman and Silva wouldn't be? Has it really got to the point now where that means nothing to some Liverpool fans? Esp the kind of personal stuff that lot throw at him?

And not all of us were delighting in previous managers being treated to Ev fans particular brand of gobshite behaviour. Much of our disgust is usually aimed at the lunatic fans


I think that's the important bit. Our fans couldn't stand Roy Hodgson but the worst I can remember us singing was 'Hodgson for England'.

Everton fans singing 'fat Spanish waiter' at their own manager is pretty gross. Overly personal, xenophobic, Tory behaviour.

That said, it was a terrible decision from Rafa to take the job. He should have known what they're like.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 09:42:18 pm »
Jose, Rooney or Big Dunc before Christmas? 
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 09:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 09:21:22 pm
Of course he probably did expect it, but you'd still expect Liverpool fans to be on his side in this, as a matter of course for someone whose face is on our legends banner.

I wonder if Klopp will face a similar lack of sympathy from some after he leaves us?



Rafa will forever be in my heart, but he deserves no sympathy here. He dived head first to swim with the sharks, now he is being eaten alive.

Hopefully he gets them relegated and they go thermonuclear, he can then get two faces on the legends banner: 2005 and 2022.



---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:06:33 pm
Fair point however will he have outperformed Rodgers last 2 seasons? I dont believe so personally.

Rodgers bottled top four two seasons running because he can't coach a defence to save his life. Rafa can. We've not seen much of it so far at Everton because he's working with garbage and hasn't had enough time, but if he can do it for Newcastle he can sure as heck do it for Leicester.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 09:14:04 pm
Sure, and that's essentially part of the tribalism of football support. It's not pretty but it happens. But Rafa is Rafa. Surely he is held in esteem among LFC fans in a way that Koeman and Silva wouldn't be? Has it really got to the point now where that means nothing to some Liverpool fans? Esp the kind of personal stuff that lot throw at him?

And not all of us were delighting in previous managers being treated to Ev fans particular brand of gobshite behaviour. Much of our disgust is usually aimed at the lunatic fans

I don't think it's fair to call people out on their opinion, whichever side of the divide it falls. The lunatic fringe of Everton supporters are a gang of gobshites - on that we can all agree. People are entitled to express sympathy for Rafa enduring it, or dismiss it on the grounds Rafa knew what he was getting into. Personally, I feel both.

My own opinion is simply that neither side should be calling the other side out because nobody was arsed until it was Rafa. The man had dog's abuse from some Liverpool fans towards the end of his tenure here, after all. It's not right, but as  you say, it's the fans who should be called out on it.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 09:54:01 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:42:18 pm
Jose, Rooney or Big Dunc before Christmas?

If you bring them all together they'd form a blue hole of bitterness and swallow the world,finally making all the Ev fans happy because there would be no football played anymore.
  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:00 pm
It never got personal and nasty with them though, did it? Not at the match anyway. They had a bad run and Moshiri sacked them.

I'm not sympathetic to Rafa anyway over this job. He knew what he was taking on and he's as thick skinned as they come.

It did with Bobby Brownshoes. The atmosphere had become so poisonous at the club that the board had to sack him before the final home game of the season. I think they genuinely feared a riot in the stands.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:24:07 pm
Jurgen Klopp won't be managing anyone else in England though. I'll put all my money on it.

If he does, he won't be crazy enough to manage a club where the fans despise his Liverpool connections.  He already turned Man United down after all. ;)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:17 pm
Good old Dave K on GOT:

What an utterly shit 'supporter' he is. Everton FC are cursed with the likes of him.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:33:51 pm
I think that's the important bit. Our fans couldn't stand Roy Hodgson but the worst I can remember us singing was 'Hodgson for England'.

Everton fans singing 'fat Spanish waiter' at their own manager is pretty gross. Overly personal, xenophobic, Tory behaviour.

That said, it was a terrible decision from Rafa to take the job. He should have known what they're like.

He got similar (or worse) when he went to Chelsea as I recall. And Villa fans were so vile he wasn't even considered for the job.  The media did a hatchet job on him when he appeared to elevate Liverpool from plucky losers to a genuine threat to Ferguson's United.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:57:51 pm
He got similar (or worse) when he went to Chelsea as I recall. And Villa fans were so vile he wasn't even considered for the job.  The media did a hatchet job on him when he appeared to elevate Liverpool from plucky losers to a genuine threat to Ferguson's United.

"Anyone but Rafa". And then they appointed Alex Mcleish instead and then Paul Lambert.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 10:08:01 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 09:46:01 pm

Rafa will forever be in my heart, but he deserves no sympathy here. He dived head first to swim with the sharks, now he is being eaten alive.

Hopefully he gets them relegated and they go thermonuclear, he can then get two faces on the legends banner: 2005 and 2022.
Oooohhh yes please  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 10:08:23 pm »
The club is rotten to the core. So rotten that no amount of money, a new stadium, a constant stream of new managers and players can fix.

30+ years of being in our shadow and sliding into obscurity has turned their fans into absolute lunatics. They're the problem. It's not Moshiri or Rafa or Koeman or their sporting directors. Their only hope is a new generation of Everton fans but they're being indoctrinated with the same hatred and negativity as the previous generation or two. Relegation and a few years in the lower leagues is the best thing that can happen to them at this point in time.
  Tonyign0r35u
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:17 pm
Good old Dave K on GOT:

Can you imagine wanting your team to lose a game? Does it get any more small time?
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 10:14:42 pm »
Ah well. I just don't get it. Just because someone knows that there'll be dickheaded responses from utter gobshites doesn't mean they've forfeited the right to sympathy and human feeling.

The guy's not committed a crime, or even done anything maverick. He's taken a job close to home, and like all employees and professionals, he should be able to expect to carry out his job, in his workplace, without being subjected to personal abuse or tedious fuckwittery from morons.

Personally I'll never be joining the call for less sympathy and less fine feeling in the world. We can do with a lot more of it, in reality. But it seems like I'm out of step.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 10:18:54 pm »
Personally - they would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn't appoint Rooney.

Is there anywhere we can start an online petition to make this happen?
  zo zon't ze zo
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4106 on: Today at 10:18:57 pm »
Weird how every single manager they get in ends up being a "charlatan" or a "fraud" after only a few months. Every single one of them. It's nothing to do with the club, of course. All the dickhead managers fault.
