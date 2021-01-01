Contradictions and delusion in one post.







I do love the Bitters' mantra on this one. It seems that winning games is only worth doing if you pick up a trophy at then end of it. So, the 1-4 at the hovel and the 0-5 at the other hovel won't be worth a thing unless we pick up the PL trophy in the spring. Trouncing all-comers in the CL is worth nothing if we don't pick up the trophy at the end of the season. So, nothing at all in life is worth doing unless it results in you winning something. The journey along the way is pointless. The learning curve is pointless. The memories had along the way are pointless. The millions of pounds the clubs pick up for a victory in games is not worth having. In fact, living life at all is ultimately pointless unless you win something for for living it. Why even bother trying if you risk failure then? I find that mindset soul-destroying and horribly self-defeating.The contradiction in the reply is beautiful. ''The English clubs (presumably that includes Liverpool) are miles ahead of the rest.'' Damn Liverpool being too good, eh. We can't praise and acknowledge the fact, of course, so let's denigrate the opposition instead. It's not that the English teams are too good after all, It's just that the opposition are shite. Funny that, because wasn't it Atletico they said would smash us everywhere because ''they've got our number'' and Simeone is ''better than Klopp.'' Wasn't this the hardest group too? I assume it must be the easiest now?Mind you, we had all this nonsense from them in the 70s and 80s too. We ''had it easy'' because ''there was no decent Barcelona and suchlike back then.'' Conveniently forgetting that we were the Messi and Barcelona of that era. Also, when we lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou a few seasons ago we were supposedly schooled by the ''far superior'' Barcelona. When we turned them over 4-0 in the return it seems that Barcelona were ''all washed up'' after all.