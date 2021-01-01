« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 223799 times)

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:51:51 am
The tory people's club
Tory Scabrats?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 08:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 04:42:27 pm
A great case of nominative indeterminism
*Reaches for dictionary*  :-[
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,064
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm »
It explains born not created.

Born tories.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Shouldnt Everton supporters be happy they arent in Europe? They dont have to spend all that money traveling and going to extra games. Smart.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
:lmao Contradictions and delusion in one post.


I do love the Bitters' mantra on this one. It seems that winning games is only worth doing if you pick up a trophy at then end of it. So, the 1-4 at the hovel and the 0-5 at the other hovel won't be worth a thing unless we pick up the PL trophy in the spring. Trouncing all-comers in the CL is worth nothing if we don't pick up the trophy at the end of the season. So, nothing at all in life is worth doing unless it results in you winning something. The journey along the way is pointless. The learning curve is pointless. The memories had along the way are pointless. The millions of pounds the clubs pick up for a victory in games is not worth having. In fact, living life at all is ultimately pointless unless you win something for for living it. Why even bother trying if you risk failure then? I find that mindset soul-destroying and horribly self-defeating.

The contradiction in the reply is beautiful. ''The English clubs (presumably that includes Liverpool) are miles ahead of the rest.'' Damn Liverpool being too good, eh.  We can't praise and acknowledge the fact, of course, so let's denigrate the opposition instead. It's not that the English teams are too good after all, It's just that the opposition are shite. Funny that, because wasn't it Atletico they said would smash us everywhere because ''they've got our number'' and Simeone is ''better than Klopp.'' Wasn't this the hardest group too? I assume it must be the easiest now?

Mind you, we had all this nonsense from them in the 70s and 80s too. We ''had it easy'' because ''there was no decent Barcelona and suchlike back then.'' Conveniently forgetting that we were the Messi and Barcelona of that era. Also, when we lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou a few seasons ago we were supposedly schooled by the ''far superior'' Barcelona. When we turned them over 4-0 in the return it seems that Barcelona were ''all washed up'' after all.  ::)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm by Son of Spion＊@xmas »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm
Shouldnt Everton supporters be happy they arent in Europe? They dont have to spend all that money traveling and going to extra games. Smart.

Well, it wouldn't be worth entering the competition anyway. Unless you win it, there's just no point bothering.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,801
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊@xmas on Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm
I do love the Bitters' mantra on this one. It seems that winning games is only worth doing if you pick up a trophy at then end of it. So, the 1-4 at the hovel and the 0-5 at the other hovel won't be worth a thing unless we pick up the PL trophy in the spring. Trouncing all-comers in the CL is worth nothing if we don't pick up the trophy at the end of the season. So, nothing at all in life is worth doing unless it results in you winning something. The journey along the way is pointless. The learning curve is pointless. The memories had along the way are pointless. The millions of pounds the clubs pick up for a victory in games is not worth having. In fact, living life at all is ultimately pointless unless you win something for for living it. Why even bother trying if you risk failure then? I find that mindset soul-destroying and horribly self-defeating.

You can't apply that logic to them though, because then they would be a club "not worth doing anything" for over 26 years.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,938
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm »
Why are the bitters even talking about Champions League footie?  :o

Tyler Morton will have played more games in Europe by the end of the season than this lot have in over two decades.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 09:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Why are the bitters even talking about Champions League footie?  :o

Tyler Morton will have played more games in Europe by the end of the season than this lot have in over two decades.
Because they follow us more than they follow their own club?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
You can't apply that logic to them though, because then they would be a club "not worth doing anything" for over 26 years.
You've summed them up perfectly there.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊@xmas on Yesterday at 09:05:32 pm
Well, it wouldn't be worth entering the competition anyway. Unless you win it, there's just no point bothering.

Imagine it - by their logic one team in Europe would have to be elected to be the only entrant as they have been predicted to win it (likely to have made the largest donations to UEFA coffers).  So, Man City then?

They could cut out all the misery and travelling for supporters of that esteemed sportswashing foundation, just take them straight to the trophy lift.  Everybody else gets to stay at home and avoid COVID plus any prospect of having to mingle with those great unwashed wankers along the way.  Well done Everton, solving the pandemic, sealing City supporters dreams of a European Cup and stopping the redshite from domination  ::)
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Imagine it - by their logic one team in Europe would have to be elected to be the only entrant as they have been predicted to win it (likely to have made the largest donations to UEFA coffers).  So, Man City then?

They could cut out all the misery and travelling for supporters of that esteemed sportswashing foundation, just take them straight to the trophy lift.  Everybody else gets to stay at home and avoid COVID plus any prospect of having to mingle with those great unwashed wankers along the way.  Well done Everton, solving the pandemic, sealing City supporters dreams of a European Cup and stopping the redshite from domination  ::)
I think you've cracked it there. I mean why even bother playing football at all. Do away with all the pointless stuff and just award trophies to the sportswashers and televise the trophy lift worldwide.

Everyone could then forget about the game altogether and maybe concentrate on a hobby instead. Mind you, the hobby won't be worth doing unless you are guaranteed a trophy for your efforts.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,391
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3972 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Why are the bitters even talking about Champions League footie?  :o

Tyler Morton will have played more games in Europe by the end of the season than this lot have in over two decades.
Morton has won as many European Cup games as Everton have in their entire history  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Their only two wins came against the might of Keflavik of Iceland in 1970.  ;D
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • Seis Veces
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3973 on: Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm »
Beating Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan without beating Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,633
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3974 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Beating Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan (twice) without beating Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan

Get yer facts right!
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3975 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm
I do love the Bitters' mantra on this one. It seems that winning games is only worth doing if you pick up a trophy at then end of it. )
So I assume none of them celebrated their league win at Anfield last season, and still don't celebrate it, as they didn't pick up the PL trophy at the end of the season?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3976 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
:lmao Contradictions and delusion in one post.



Thats a spectacularly bad take, even by their low standards
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,168
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3977 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm
I do love the Bitters' mantra on this one. It seems that winning games is only worth doing if you pick up a trophy at then end of it.

Yes, but that win against Arsenal was important because it helps them to avoid relegation whereas our wins are not important because we are too far away from the bottom, see.

That win (draw actually) in the Florida Cup over Colombian side Millonarios was therefore also worth more than all our wins so far because it brought great glory and another odd trophy to go in their cabinet alongside the various pennants and clock and ashtrays they have already collected from around the world on their holidays.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3978 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm »
Haha, thought Gordon (sic.) on the right was wearing a slimmed version of one of them sumo suites  ;D

Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 12:43:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
So I assume none of them celebrated their league win at Anfield last season, and still don't celebrate it, as they didn't pick up the PL trophy at the end of the season?
Nope. They never bothered celebrating at the time because the title was beyond them. They don't ever talk about it now because, ultimately, it was all futile seeing as no trophy was handed out. That's the way they roll over at the woodpile.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 12:48:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm
Yes, but that win against Arsenal was important because it helps them to avoid relegation whereas our wins are not important because we are too far away from the bottom, see.

That win (draw actually) in the Florida Cup over Colombian side Millonarios was therefore also worth more than all our wins so far because it brought great glory and another odd trophy to go in their cabinet alongside the various pennants and clock and ashtrays they have already collected from around the world on their holidays
So, they will go on to lift the 'Avoided Relegation' trophy at the end of the season? The RS, on the other hand, didn't even qualify for that competition. I blame Klopp for that.  :butt

Are you also telling me they won the Florida Cup without actually winning?  :lmao  Everton that.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 12:49:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 12:43:19 am
Nope. They never bothered celebrating at the time because the title was beyond them. They don't ever talk about it now because, ultimately, it was all futile seeing as no trophy was handed out. That's the way they roll over at the woodpile.

Oddly the one they do celebrate is the first meeting of last season. Not because we were robbed of a game winning goal - but because their absolutely shitty players purposefully injured our players and derailed our season. Good sportsmanship.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 12:57:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:49:43 am
Oddly the one they do celebrate is the first meeting of last season. Not because we were robbed of a game winning goal - but because their absolutely shitty players purposefully injured our players and derailed our season. Good sportsmanship.
Well, they did go onto lift the 'Injured Some RS' trophy. That's a prestigious piece of silverware for our friends from Rhyl, and sits proudly alongside the cuckoo clock.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 08:47:05 am »
Florida Cup? FFS, whats next? They going to compete for the Pointless trophy or attend Osmans House of Games?
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,976
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 09:09:51 am »
"That Liverpool team shouldn't be winning six games..."

You mean the same (almost literally, player for player) Liverpool team that appeared in back to back CL finals, battered Barcelona without our two main strikers,  and finished two league campaigns with 97 and 99 points, and probably could have got over 100 points if they hadn't taken their foot off the pedal after winning the title in record time?

That Liverpool?

The Liverpool that stuffed Everton, United and Arsenal for 13 goals with only one scored in reply? I guess the standard IS poor these days, but hey ho, you can only beat the shite that's put in front of you.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 09:10:29 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:45:01 pm
"Don't know why them winning all 6 group games is cause for celebration"

*TRANSLATION* - "I hate the fact them lot are getting praised for being such a good team. I hate, I hate them, I hate them (stomps feet)."

Well it's the first time an English team has done it, but to be honest I don't think it's the club who are making that much of a thing about it. It's just a few journalists/pundits. The players, staff and the club in general know it's about how far you go, not about "firsts"

They certainly wouldn't be putting it on a list of self important, and largely irrelevant, "firsts" in a misguided attempt to feel better about themselves.  They'll leave that sort of thing to others...
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
You can't apply that logic to them though


You can't apply ANY logic to them.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,073
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 10:46:11 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm
Morton has won as many European Cup games as Everton have in their entire history  :lmao :lmao :lmao


;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
:lmao Contradictions and delusion in one post.


So when we lost 3 games on the way to winning it in 2019 it was devalued because we'd lost so many games on the way to winning it, but now we've not lost any games it's devalued because everyone else is shit.  It's so difficult to keep up with how we should be dealing with this Champions League thing ::)
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 07:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 03:10:10 pm
So when we lost 3 games on the way to winning it in 2019 it was devalued because we'd lost so many games on the way to winning it, but now we've not lost any games it's devalued because everyone else is shit.  It's so difficult to keep up with how we should be dealing with this Champions League thing ::)
Everton logic.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,064
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 09:01:26 pm »
The revisionism that it was never a group of death in the first place is hilarious
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,976
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 09:08:41 pm »
The dumb thing about their assertion is that for the last two games were honestly weren't even trying that hard.  Once we hit 12 points we relaxed the last two games - and still won them anyway.

I know we didn't exactly go understrength, but when you can field fringe players and youth players and still overpower the likes of Porto and AC Milan, then that just means you have a very good team.

To hear that lot, we've gone from a group of death to a Europa League standard group in the space of six games. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,819
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 09:13:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:26 pm
The revisionism that it was never a group of death in the first place is hilarious

It's a seeded draw, it's not like you can get in a group with Bayern, Real Madrid and PSG and we obviously couldn't get a Prem side.

The group we had is about as tough as you're going to get on paper (certainly as a top 2 seed). Champions of Spain, current league leaders of Italy (runners up last year) and current league leaders of Portugal.

Benfica and Sporting both qualified for the knockouts as well, Porto are no mugs we just have a great record against them. They've got a very good record of reaching the knockouts. In the first games Milan and Atletico caused us problems and were dangerous (coming back from 2-0 down).

You knew when the draw was made the other 3 were going to take points off each other.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:57 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,035
  • JFT 97
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
:lmao Contradictions and delusion in one post.



Everton would have Beaten all three teams. Have they forgotten losing 5-1 at home to Atalanta and then losing the reverse game 3-0 in 2017.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
They may actually have a point about the strength of the group. After all, even Divock Origi scored against Milan - you must really really be a shit team for Divock to score agains.hang on.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,976
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3995 on: Today at 10:54:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:51:00 pm
They may actually have a point about the strength of the group. After all, even Divock Origi scored against Milan - you must really really be a shit team for Divock to score agains.hang on.

Well Barcelona are pretty shit these days.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 