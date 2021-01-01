Great Boos up I see
The old ones are the best eh?
Funny the fans that walked out missed their first win in ages
What is your name?BooWhat is 2+2?Boo, booWhere do you live?Everton. A small village on Mars, just outside the Capital city
.Boo
Thought that so I went a bit further 😂
only happy for Rafa.
So Rafa has said that Godfrey is now their left back.Thats one hell of a bust up thats happened there.Still, the best left back in league (TM decided evertonians) must be worth something on the transfer market?
He should have been sent off today, he is one dirty bugger disappointed to see Rafa being so supportive off him.
as someone who has a little brother with autism, that video warmed my heart <3
https://twitter.com/billymooreAPBD/status/1467916412064833546?t=7xea-K0EMIT1_2BQm-_Biw&s=19And Joe!!
Love that.True Blues.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
