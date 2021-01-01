I was of the opinion that Rafa would be good for them as he can organise any set of players to be tough opponents. That was possibly optimistic.



What I find absurd is the idea that he has anything to do with the current state of the club. He has walked into a basket case that is the result of years of mismanagement. Blues going after the manager is great for Moshiri as he's getting away with his own ineptitude.



Rafa was always a dream appointment for the suits at the woodpile.They've got away with murder over there by pointing their fans towards Anfield when they are seeking someone to blame for Everton's dire performance both on and off the field of play. While the fans are busy scapegoating Liverpool, they take their eye off the genuine cause of their woes inside Everton. This gives the hierarchy at the pit such an easy ride, and the fans fall for it every single time.Rafa fits that strategy really well. They brought him in after wasting half a billion quid. After Carlo got the hell out of town as quick as he could, they knew the next poor guy in the hot seat would have no money to spend in order to turn the rudderless old barge around. What better than bringing in an 'RS' as fall guy to attract the ire of the fans when it inevitably goes pear shaped. They probably didn't reckon on the board also coming in for abuse at the same time though.As you say, the entire club is a basket case. A dysfunctional mess of epic proportions.