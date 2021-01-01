I have to admit to cheer myself up I read the GOT derby match thread. Very strange people.
They went from expecting a pasting (that they eventually got) to euphoria at their early consolation, then into a debate about Rafa (not everyone blames him), which players they need to bin (Seamus Coleman, though Kenny is even worse, apparently) to finally, crucially bemoaning the Amazon commentary team for pointing out how great Liverpool were & how poor Everton were. It seems only Evertonians are allowed to criticise Everton. Its a whole generations birthright. Without that theyd have no identity.