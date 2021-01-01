« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 210730 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,894
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
A quick Google search says Moshiri has a 77.2% holding in Everton as of 12 months ago and is apparently worth 2.7bn USD.

That suggests that, despite his misadventures with the club, his net worth has continued to increase. But then, we know all about paper billionaires, having been owned by two of them ourselves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 01:21:20 pm »
Just seen that the Express is running a story about Eden Hazard being allowed to leave for £12m in the January window and Everton are interested (along with WHam)

Carlo must be pissing himself at that one.

So must Hazard
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:21:20 pm
Just seen that the Express is running a story about Eden Hazard being allowed to leave for £12m in the January window and Everton are interested (along with WHam)

Carlo must be pissing himself at that one.

So must Hazard

You'd think Newcastle along with these will be on him and the likes of Coutinho like flies on shit come january.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,381
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:06:16 pm
Think this was the bit I remember reading.

Ah my mistake then, I knew the two had a relationship but hadn't heard of Moshiri being involved with Arsenal as well.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:24:36 pm
You'd think Newcastle along with these will be on him and the likes of Coutinho like flies on shit come january.

They would have to pay top dollar in wages to get those two. At West Ham, they would at least have somewhere to spend it.
Newcastle Quayside in January doesnt exactly compare with Madrid or London.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 01:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:35:44 pm
Ah my mistake then, I knew the two had a relationship but hadn't heard of Moshiri being involved with Arsenal as well.
They are still involved as in USM holdings who sponsor (pay the rent) at Finch Farm.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:43:46 am
I was of the opinion that Rafa would be good for them as he can organise any set of players to be tough opponents. That was possibly optimistic.

What I find absurd is the idea that he has anything to do with the current state of the club. He has walked into a basket case that is the result of years of mismanagement. Blues going after the manager is great for Moshiri as he's getting away with his own ineptitude.
Rafa was always a dream appointment for the suits at the woodpile.

They've got away with murder over there by pointing their fans towards Anfield when they are seeking someone to blame for Everton's dire performance both on and off the field of play. While the fans are busy scapegoating Liverpool, they take their eye off the genuine cause of their woes inside Everton. This gives the hierarchy at the pit such an easy ride, and the fans fall for it every single time.

Rafa fits that strategy really well. They brought him in after wasting half a billion quid. After Carlo got the hell out of town as quick as he could, they knew the next poor guy in the hot seat would have no money to spend in order to turn the rudderless old barge around. What better than bringing in an 'RS' as fall guy to attract the ire of the fans when it inevitably goes pear shaped. They probably didn't reckon on the board also coming in for abuse at the same time though.

As you say, the entire club is a basket case. A dysfunctional mess of epic proportions.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:17:28 pm
A quick Google search says Moshiri has a 77.2% holding in Everton as of 12 months ago and is apparently worth 2.7bn USD.

That suggests that, despite his misadventures with the club, his net worth has continued to increase. But then, we know all about paper billionaires, having been owned by two of them ourselves.

Most recent confirmation statement at Companies House shows that he has like 93% which is as at Aug 2021.

He converted loans into share capital I think (well via the holding company which holds the shares)

With more than 75% he essentially controls all of the company and has full control.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm »
Wish they had a tougher fixture than Arsenal tonight. I dont have much faith in them away from home.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 01:48:48 pm »
I had to smile earlier when I saw Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson joined Merseyside Police this morning on 'Operation Toxic'.

I imagined loads of Bitters' doors going in on County Road and Rhyl.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 01:52:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:38:49 pm
They would have to pay top dollar in wages to get those two. At West Ham, they would at least have somewhere to spend it.
Newcastle Quayside in January doesnt exactly compare with Madrid or London.

Think paying double/triple salaries isn't a problem for Newcastle but yeah playing for Howe at Newcastle will be.
 
I think we'll soon see who the first round of mercenaries are,hopefully they still go down so we don't have to suffer them for a while yet.

But OT from me sorry everyone.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:21:20 pm
Just seen that the Express is running a story about Eden Hazard being allowed to leave for £12m in the January window and Everton are interested (along with WHam)

Carlo must be pissing himself at that one.

So must Hazard

Hazard does love the atmosphere there at Goodison.  ;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1107311106555633665
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm »
Rafa will be under serious pressure if he fails to get a result tonight
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,894
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
Are the team even interested in playing for Rafa? The players must know he'll catch most of the flak if they don't get a result.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Hadn't been on GOT for quite a while so popped in today for a laugh.

It's brilliant! It's like it's written by a genius comedy team.

There was a thread proposing getting rid of 'Big Dunc' as he's been there throughout [what they seem to be calling] their underperforming period. A few agreed. The rest were split between hatred for anyone entertaining such a blasphemous thought; and labelling those proposing it as (to quote one poster) "pro-Benitez infiltrators" who are "identifying their next target"

Dunc is a legend who would apparently bleed for the club.

Not red blood, you'd assume.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:04:11 pm
Hazard does love the atmosphere there at Goodison.  ;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1107311106555633665

 ;D

Had them sussed.
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 02:41:46 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:24:16 pm
Rafa will be under serious pressure if he fails to get a result tonight

Is he really expected to perform much better with that squad? Ancelloti didn't do much, now nor is Rafa. Do they expect a Klopp or Pep to miraculously turn them around?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,813
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:48:48 pm
I had to smile earlier when I saw Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson joined Merseyside Police this morning on 'Operation Toxic'.

I imagined loads of Bitters' doors going in on County Road and Rhyl.

Missus said she heard that this morning and I thought it was a piss take.

Hope the c*nt caught something toxic.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,381
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 03:24:51 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:41:46 pm
Is he really expected to perform much better with that squad? Ancelloti didn't do much, now nor is Rafa. Do they expect a Klopp or Pep to miraculously turn them around?

Ancelotti did a lot better to be honest, but then the difference this season seems to be DCL being out most of the time.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 04:48:44 am
It also just hasn't happened elsewhere, Boro and Sunderland for example, have both struggled to fill their places since moving whether in the prem or not.

Loads of evidence suggesting new stadiums become a millstone unless you keep winning. Once the shine has wore off after a year or two, people aren't going to just show up and pay higher prices just to bask in it
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,879
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
Everyone talks about their stadium falling apart and rightly so but their training ground is from a bygone era too.  :D

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 03:28:00 pm »
Will be interesting to see how much Moshiri and others interfered with Brands' work. Iwobi transfer was an obvious one. I bet Rooney was too
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 03:33:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:28:00 pm
Will be interesting to see how much Moshiri and others interfered with Brands' work. Iwobi transfer was an obvious one. I bet Rooney was too

It seemed like everyone got a turn to pick players, fair few signed by managers who had worked with them at other clubs, Cuckoo Martina, Richiela, Rodriguez, Allan, Rondon, Townsend etc, bungalow Bill with the romance signing of Rooney

No structure at all when you think they were supposed to be going down the DOF route, just a scattergun approach so it's no wonder it went tits up
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:33:59 pm
It seemed like everyone got a turn to pick players, fair few signed by managers who had worked with them at other clubs, Cuckoo Martina, Richiela, Rodriguez, Allan, Rondon, Townsend etc, bungalow Bill with the romance signing of Rooney

No structure at all when you think they were supposed to be going down the DOF route, just a scattergun approach so it's no wonder it went tits up

Yep. Given his remit was to sign young players that could be flipped for a profit, the end result shows little of that. He trashed his reputation by hanging on for this long
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,894
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:36:16 pm
Hadn't been on GOT for quite a while so popped in today for a laugh.

It's brilliant! It's like it's written by a genius comedy team.

There was a thread proposing getting rid of 'Big Dunc' as he's been there throughout [what they seem to be calling] their underperforming period. A few agreed. The rest were split between hatred for anyone entertaining such a blasphemous thought; and labelling those proposing it as (to quote one poster) "pro-Benitez infiltrators" who are "identifying their next target"

Dunc is a legend who would apparently bleed for the club.

Not red blood, you'd assume.

You'd think he'd never played for Newcastle.

It would never happen, but I would laugh my tits off if Howe offered Dunc a job.  See how long their fucking "legend" stuck around then.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 03:53:13 pm »
I have to admit to cheer myself up I read the GOT derby match thread. Very strange people.

They went from expecting a pasting (that they eventually got) to euphoria at their early consolation, then into a debate about Rafa (not everyone blames him), which players they need to bin (Seamus Coleman, though Kenny is even worse, apparently) to finally, crucially bemoaning the Amazon commentary team for pointing out how great Liverpool were & how poor Everton were. It seems only Evertonians are allowed to criticise Everton. Its a whole generations birthright. Without that theyd have no identity.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 