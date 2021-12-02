It all feels different this time, like something has snapped. Every Derby day we go into it expecting a hard game and also probably expecting a draw because of the fight Everton put in. This time round both sets of supporters expected a result like this and, except for about 20 minutes, it went to script.



Rafa arriving at Goodison also feels like a line has been crossed, sort of so desperate that they are prepared to tolerate a Liverpool legend in charge, but even that has not worked despite having to swallow humble pie first. I think Ancelotti leaving and the lack of money this summer has hit the supporters hard. It's like the optimism has finally dried up and turned into a mixture of despair but anger from those who still have fight in them. Watching Moyes do well, seeing Newcastle flash past them financially, seeing us get better without spending any money, injuries, Rodriguez ending up a dream turned sour, it's all too much for many I suspect.



Arsenal is a massive game for them, Arteta, one of their own, was getting sacked just months ago now even they look good and Everton helped to finance them with Iwobi and Walcott.



Lose that one and they have gone past freefall, away to Palace and Chelsea then Leicester at Goodison are hard tasks for a team with no spirit.



Most teams would then look forward to playing at Burnley the hosting Newcastle but they look like 6 pointers already.



If they sack Rafa which they will have to do if the freefall continues then the decision to replace will determine the future of that club. Look at Sunderland with their new ground, a team which expects 40k at home and has a proud tradition, struggling to get out of league 1 and with a local rivalry that now appears dead.



In terms that Jurgen would understand, Götterdämmerung