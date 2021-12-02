« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 203846 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Also - how does this walk out thing work at 27 mins?

Do you actually need to leave and go home (or elsewhere)?

That would kind of suck.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Reds
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 11:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December  2, 2021, 10:58:53 am
Nothing about Beppe from Eastenders's twin brother doing the wall pushing gestures though, surprisingly enough.

Are you talking about this bellend? Wish this would get picked up by someone, it really needs addressing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Also - how does this walk out thing work at 27 mins?

Do you actually need to leave and go home (or elsewhere)?

That would kind of suck.

"the concourse"

Which

Isn't very big.

And will just cause trouble for the stewards.
Logged

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,474
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm »
The board will be made up with this walkout. Thats an extra 15 mins on the concourse, meaning more money spent on dodgy Chang beer and shite pies. A few extra pennies in the boards coffers, every little helps
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Reds
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:07:10 pm
Are you talking about this bellend? Wish this would get picked up by someone, it really needs addressing.
As does the assault on Mo when he went to retrieve the ball, by the "We demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum" banner, and got hit in the back by one of the "class and dignity" fans.
Could have been a knife; they're well known for it.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
The board will be made up with this walkout. Thats an extra 15 mins on the concourse, meaning more money spent on dodgy Chang beer and shite pies. A few extra pennies in the boards coffers, every little helps

"We'll show the board what's what

by buying a ticket!"
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Reds
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
Could have been a knife; they're well known for it.
Could of been a 15 inch black rubber cock.

Accusing them of taking a knife the game to stab a player...

Come off it.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,019
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
As does the assault on Mo when he went to retrieve the ball, by the "We demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum" banner, and got hit in the back by one of the "class and dignity" fans.
Could have been a knife; they're well known for it.

One had to be restrained from Attacking Ali aswell

Absolutely hate these amd I hate derby day. Theyre so far beyond the line now its frightening
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
So on the previous page I said a friendly blue told me he fears they will fail FFP

Don't want to snub this boss monster of a post

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm
Swiss ramble has a long and complicated twitter post on this. Suffice to say, Everton have been going deeper and deeper into debt over the past three years (arguably decade, but it's been particularly sharp in the last three years). They avoided FFP penalties last year through a combination of shareholder financing (Moshiri) and Covid (the FFP rules were relaxed due to the pandemic). However, the likelihood is they will record another enormous loss this year (as they spent £60m net last year on players for Ancelotti, who then left at the end of the season). Moshiri has been keeping the wolf from the door by issuing shares and then buying them (i.e. pumping his own money into the club) but he won't be able to keep getting away with that as the regulators will take a dim view of those kind of shenenigans. That's why Benitez got no money during the summer. In the next few weeks the accounts will be out. They are likely to be alarming (check the graph from Swissramble below to see how bad things have been). Unchecked they will, likely, break FFP rules. There are three ways this might be mitigated against as I see it:

1] Moshiri pumps more cash into the club - this, in combination with option 3, is the most likely outcome, but you have to wonder how long he can keep up investment in the squad and the new stadium before he realises this money sink is too deep.
2] Usmanov magics money into the club - A lot of Everton fans were convinced this was the case as Moshiri kept pouring more and more money into the club. They basically believed Usmanov was using Moshiri as a front. He may have been (or had some role in the club finances) but the failure to renew the squad during the summer was like a bucket of cold water poured on that idea: why if Usmanov was pumping more and more money into Everton, would he stopped when the cash was needed most?
3] Slash and burn - This is what is happening at the moment anyway. Benitez is a useful tool, taking the heat from the board by dint of his Liverpool past. Hate the manager, ignore the board. It's likely they will cut expenditure to the bones and look to offload deadwood. They will make a loss and probably require funding from Moshiri to reach a point where they don't incur FFP penalties.

Basically Moshiri took a big gamble in his first few years, pouring money into Everton to try and make a European berth. At the same time, he was busy taking complete control of the club, and is now unassailable. The board has no more control over him and Kenwright is no more than a paper tiger. I personally suspect after a few years of spending the future will be parsimony. Likely this will be presented as a necessity for the stadiu build, but if private finance is not forthcoming the likelihood of it ever being built is slim.

Cheers for this.

... they should be worried
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,151
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 01:47:52 am »
It all feels different this time, like something has snapped. Every Derby day we go into it expecting a hard game and also probably expecting a draw because of the fight Everton put in. This time round both sets of supporters expected a result like this and, except for about 20 minutes, it went to script.

Rafa arriving at Goodison also feels like a line has been crossed, sort of so desperate that they are prepared to tolerate a Liverpool legend in charge, but even that has not worked despite having to swallow humble pie first. I think Ancelotti leaving and the lack of money this summer has hit the supporters hard. It's like the optimism has finally dried up and turned into a mixture of despair but anger from those who still have fight in them. Watching Moyes do well, seeing Newcastle flash past them financially, seeing us get better without spending any money, injuries, Rodriguez ending up a dream turned sour, it's all too much for many I suspect.

Arsenal is a massive game for them, Arteta, one of their own, was getting sacked just months ago now even they look good and Everton helped to finance them with Iwobi and Walcott.

Lose that one and they have gone past freefall, away to Palace and Chelsea then Leicester at Goodison are hard tasks for a team with no spirit.

Most teams would then look forward to playing at Burnley the hosting Newcastle but they look like 6 pointers already.

If they sack Rafa which they will have to do if the freefall continues then the decision to replace will determine the future of that club. Look at Sunderland with their new ground, a team which expects 40k at home and has a proud tradition, struggling to get out of league 1 and with a local rivalry that now appears dead.
 
In terms that Jurgen would understand, Götterdämmerung
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,857
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 05:45:49 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
My mistake. It was only 5-0 and Amelia Anelka scored. ;D
Was she Nicholas when she did...?
 :-X
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,857
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 05:54:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:47:52 am
It all feels different this time, like something has snapped. Every Derby day we go into it expecting a hard game and also probably expecting a draw because of the fight Everton put in. This time round both sets of supporters expected a result like this and, except for about 20 minutes, it went to script.

Rafa arriving at Goodison also feels like a line has been crossed,
They've crossed the RuBoobicon; the die is cast. The club that would be Caeser will likely go the way of Pompey...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Reds
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 06:24:06 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm
Could of been a 15 inch black rubber cock.

Accusing them of taking a knife the game to stab a player...

Come off it.
No I'm not.
Could have been...

Stop accusing them of taking a 15in black rubber cock to the game.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,889
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 07:18:47 am »
I see they're still calling making all sorts of nazi comments about Klopp
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 07:49:16 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:05:46 pm
Do we have anyone on the inside of GOT? Funny that theyre general football threads are locked to non-members. Bet theres some gold in there today.

I have an account but have never posted, just observe sometimes.

They're calling Klopp a Nazi and saying he'd have been a war criminal if he was around back then; the fist pump thing is his version of the Nazi salute.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 