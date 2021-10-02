« previous next »
Rafa's got the Blues *

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1640 on: October 2, 2021, 09:42:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 11:08:01 am
Going to get their eyes wiped in both games.
Ive got a feeling Rafa will pull a tactical masterpiece out of his bag of tricks.
He must have watched that game the other night and seen a way to do them, surely?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1641 on: October 2, 2021, 02:31:50 pm
Tom Davies through on goal, passing to Yerry Mina who could easily have stayed onside, to deny themselves a winning goal and thus keep Liverpool top of the table for a bit longer.

Everton that.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1642 on: October 2, 2021, 02:35:37 pm
Rafa's played an absolute blinder in the transfer market. Doing the job as we expected.

But the media will still say how that old mouldy cabbage Steve Bruce is better cos es Ingerlish.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1643 on: October 2, 2021, 02:40:10 pm
I don't remember hearing Townsend getting interviewed - seems a sound bloke.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1644 on: October 2, 2021, 02:46:24 pm
Just heard Rafa say "Kwalitee" again.
Had missed it. Kwalitee moment.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1645 on: October 2, 2021, 02:47:09 pm
Quote from: John C on October  2, 2021, 02:40:10 pm
I don't remember hearing Townsend getting interviewed - seems a sound bloke.
Mute blokes are notoriously difficult to interview tbf.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1646 on: October 2, 2021, 02:47:32 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on October  2, 2021, 02:46:24 pm
Just heard Rafa say "Kwalitee" again.
Had missed it. Kwalitee moment.
They showed a lot of kharacter today, no?
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1647 on: October 2, 2021, 02:48:05 pm
Quote from: Kekule on October  2, 2021, 02:31:50 pm
Tom Davies through on goal, passing to Yerry Mina who could easily have stayed onside, to deny themselves a winning goal and thus keep Liverpool top of the table for a bit longer.

Everton that.

Tom Davies playing the long game.
Keep Ole in the job.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1648 on: October 2, 2021, 02:50:27 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  2, 2021, 02:47:32 pm
They showed a lot of kharacter today, no?

Yes. They showed some kwalitee kharacter.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1649 on: October 2, 2021, 07:44:42 pm
Shoestring budget but he finds the players who'll do the job he wants for him. Think they've postponed relegation for another season with Rafa there.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1650 on: October 2, 2021, 08:56:58 pm
Well done, agent Rafa!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1651 on: October 2, 2021, 09:00:32 pm
Hope the blues who were disgusted that the club appointed a redshite aren't celebrating them becoming a solid, hardworking, versatile team.

Some absolutely inspired purchases for cheap, team looks like they actually give a shit. Amazing what a half decent manager can do.
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1652 on: October 2, 2021, 09:56:22 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on October  2, 2021, 02:48:05 pm
Tom Davies playing the long game.
Keep Ole in the job.

Whenever I see Davies play, I always think he must be a massive Red who plays like Messi at training and on game day deliberately becomes a Mess. I can't think of any other reason he gets so many PL games without contributing a thing.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1653 on: October 2, 2021, 10:02:02 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on October  2, 2021, 09:56:22 pm
Whenever I see Davies play, I always think he must be a massive Red who plays like Messi at training and on game day deliberately becomes a Mess. I can't think of any other reason he gets so many PL games without contributing a thing.

Apparently both Tomboy and Jojo are Liverpool supporters according to Simon Hughes in 'Allez,Allez,Allez' - for what it's worth. ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 12:42:31 am
OK, but remember we'll be calling in the favour at some point, we still own him.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1655 on: Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Quote from: glewis93 on October  2, 2021, 09:00:32 pm
Hope the blues who were disgusted that the club appointed a redshite aren't celebrating them becoming a solid, hardworking, versatile team.

Some absolutely inspired purchases for cheap, team looks like they actually give a shit. Amazing what a half decent manager can do.

eh La liga, CL, FA cup, Europa winner and only decent.

still think he is a top manager. Just that his career choices are a bit off. If given the right financial backing, i got a feeling that he could get Everton into europe.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1656 on: Yesterday at 02:02:34 pm
Quote from: glewis93 on October  2, 2021, 09:00:32 pm
Hope the blues who were disgusted that the club appointed a redshite aren't celebrating them becoming a solid, hardworking, versatile team.

Some absolutely inspired purchases for cheap, team looks like they actually give a shit. Amazing what a half decent manager can do.
What's Rafa got to do with their improvement?

It's all down to 'Big Dunc'.  ::)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1657 on: Yesterday at 02:04:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:02:34 pm
What's Rafa got to do with their improvement?

It's all down to 'Big Dunc'.  ::)

Course it is, the fat spanish waiter knows nothing about the football desired at the school of science
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1658 on: Today at 01:54:02 pm
They're taking Milner's non-red card really well as you would imagine.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1659 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:54:02 pm
They're taking Milner's non-red card really well as you would imagine.

When it comes to players not getting sent off when they blatantly should have been I think they probably ought to pipe down a bit, dont you!
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1660 on: Today at 02:20:06 pm
Quote from: John C on October  2, 2021, 02:40:10 pm
I don't remember hearing Townsend getting interviewed - seems a sound bloke.


A cringey, arse-kissing creep.

Takes the piss out of that twat in the No7 shirt, then gets all gushing about how he was just respecting his idol.

Then this emerges...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/cristiano-ronaldo-andros-townsend-everton-21753271

Vomit-inducing.

"I've long thought that the Labour leader should use all the means at his or her disposal to reach out to voters. That includes using the Sun newspaper.."   - Yorkykopite   (FFS...)

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #1661 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm
Quiet on the Bernardo Silva red card that should have been.

Also funny how a team that hasn't won a title since 1987, the GoT Loons are all experts on the title race, with some essays on why it's City or Chelsea.

Must really suck being an Evertonian, face pressed against the glass ceiling looking up and knowing your club will never be in the conversation for challenging in a title race. their only contribution during a title race is being the subservient Gimp club that will do anything during a run in to give one of our title rivals an easy 3 points.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
