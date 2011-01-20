« previous next »
https://twitter.com/talknorwichcity/status/1440934239491473412?s=21

The last time Norwich played Everton away they hadnt won in 7 games..
They will be expected to restore the wall when the place is built. However access to the site is so tight it requires a hole in the wall to allow lorries to enter leave presuming they go in through the main entrance.
Calls into question the access and egress for 30,000 fans through the one gate.
I know they are hoping for fans to access the area via the dock system and the artists impressions show them kayaking and sailing through the docks past arcades of shops and restaurants, but
Imagine the excuses if they don't fill it.

"If only someone hadn't have robbed my kayak."

"Water was a bit choppy."

"My life jacket is red so I couldn't wear it."

"Too much conjestion on the canal at Mann Island."
That's not going to happen often tho' more like 40k on a regular basis.

It's going to be full for derbies though at least. 40 something thousand is still going to be a ballache to get in and out.
Apparently a new announcement on the ground imminent after this week, there is likely to be a further delay as they have asked the designers to incorporate some changes in design, notably to remove the planned James Rodriguez statue and increase in the capacity to 61,001.

;D
"If only someone hadn't have robbed my kayak."



 ;D
https://twitter.com/talknorwichcity/status/1440934239491473412?s=21

The last time Norwich played Everton away they hadnt won in 7 games..

Oh look what you did
Having had time to watch them properly this season,  it really is something how shite their squad has become.  Have a decent read on their players now and I count 10 players that Rafa can rely on for quality and tactical fit: Pickford,  Mina,  Digne,  Allan,  Doucoure,  Gray,  Richarlison,  Townsend,  Calvert-Lewin,  Rondon (once he's up to speed,  but even now the hold up and link up play is there).

Keane,  at centre back,  has the build and some good qualities,  but a fair bit to prove in terms of presence,  aggression,  consistency.  Put him as a 'maybe'.

The rest either lack the qualities for their position,  have lost their best level after injury or are never fit enough.

Centreback: Holgate and Godfrey lack the aerial presence to be top class centre-backs.  Sure you can compromise,  have a partner challenge, you play the second ball,  but when you have the resources,  why would you. Godfrey also lacks technical quality. Without his pace from last season he would be a second division player. Some nerve putting him in a combined eleven.  Both should have been trained as fullbacks or defensive mids from a younger age perhaps.

Coleman lost his best level after the leg break,  average top division squad player these days but seems a starter.

No natural left back cover.

Centre midfield: Delph and Gbamin are never fit,  Gomes and Davies lack mobility to play in a midfield two. Six centre mids,  only two at first team level quality and availability.

Sigurdsson -  you know.  Tosun,  out with injury,  probably gone. 

The rest are kids and goalie backups.

They can clear seven first team players from the squad and not lose anything at all.

I knew they were shite,  a poor return for what Moshiri had put in,  but only when you watch them properly do you get the scale of the waste.  Obviously when you sign Gbamin or Tosun you can't see the future,  but this is where they are. 

It's still early enough that injuries to Mina and Allan now could see them in relegation level form before the January window.

Who are their fans supporting at the weekend?
Al Rayyan (James's new club) are at home against Al Khor. Al Khor are 1-0 up, scoring in the first minute. Strangely, Al Khor have 7 substitutes listed, Al Rayyan have 11.
Agree with the comments on the squad but just remember that Rafa won the champions league with;

Biscan, Traore, Nunez, Kewell, Josemi, Carson, Cisse, Baros all kitted up or playing in the 18 man squad in Istanbul
Agree with the comments on the squad but just remember that Rafa won the champions league with;

Biscan, Traore, Nunez, Kewell, Josemi, Carson, Cisse, Baros all kitted up or playing in the 18 man squad in Istanbul
Sure, but remember the no-hopers we were up against: Dida, Cafu, Nesta, Stam, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Crespo and Shevchenko
