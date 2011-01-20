Having had time to watch them properly this season, it really is something how shite their squad has become. Have a decent read on their players now and I count 10 players that Rafa can rely on for quality and tactical fit: Pickford, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Townsend, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon (once he's up to speed, but even now the hold up and link up play is there).



Keane, at centre back, has the build and some good qualities, but a fair bit to prove in terms of presence, aggression, consistency. Put him as a 'maybe'.



The rest either lack the qualities for their position, have lost their best level after injury or are never fit enough.



Centreback: Holgate and Godfrey lack the aerial presence to be top class centre-backs. Sure you can compromise, have a partner challenge, you play the second ball, but when you have the resources, why would you. Godfrey also lacks technical quality. Without his pace from last season he would be a second division player. Some nerve putting him in a combined eleven. Both should have been trained as fullbacks or defensive mids from a younger age perhaps.



Coleman lost his best level after the leg break, average top division squad player these days but seems a starter.



No natural left back cover.



Centre midfield: Delph and Gbamin are never fit, Gomes and Davies lack mobility to play in a midfield two. Six centre mids, only two at first team level quality and availability.



Sigurdsson - you know. Tosun, out with injury, probably gone.



The rest are kids and goalie backups.



They can clear seven first team players from the squad and not lose anything at all.



I knew they were shite, a poor return for what Moshiri had put in, but only when you watch them properly do you get the scale of the waste. Obviously when you sign Gbamin or Tosun you can't see the future, but this is where they are.



It's still early enough that injuries to Mina and Allan now could see them in relegation level form before the January window.



