Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 98410 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 12:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:45:25 am
Personally I'd prefer it if Rafa just resigned. Taking a reduced pay off or not one at all, but leaving them in the lurch and stranding them rudderless mid season would be delicious.

Rafa has too much honour and self belief for that, he'll not give up, he believes in himself to turn the Titanic around.
Online Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:55:58 am
I saw a comment that was putting Gomes in the list of deadwood and shite.
The same Gomes who after 3 months was better than any of our midfielders because they signed him from Barcelona.

Didn't take long to join the Jelavic list of players touted as better than RS equivalents, but turned out shite.

He had one decent game at Anfield in the Origi derby and was automatically dubbed a superstar, despite being terrible at Barca.

Their habbit of signing players from Barca with the caveat of 'they must be good if Barca signed them' is even more funny when it's become apparent just how shocking Barca have been at transfers.
Online Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 12:36:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:28:45 pm
Rafa has too much honour and self belief for that, he'll not give up, he believes in himself to turn the Titanic around.

He always sees a job through, even if he's at war with the board or the owner.

Left Valencia eventually for the Liverpool job but saw the job through for the 2nd title in 3 years and a UEFA Cup. Stayed at Liverpool right through the Hicks and Gillett nightmare, even turning down Real Madrid several times. Didn't want to leave but was sacked. Inter binned him off. Saw the Chelsea job through to the end of the season despite all the shit the fans gave him. Newcastle he could have just walked at any time, rather than deal with Ashley but stayed for 3 full seasons.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:28:45 pm
Rafa has too much honour and self belief for that, he'll not give up, he believes in himself to turn the Titanic around.

Of course. I'd just love it if he did. Resigning and refusing a pay off would on the one hand be a noble act, but also squarely drop them in the shit. :)
Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 12:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:30:16 pm
He had one decent game at Anfield in the Origi derby and was automatically dubbed a superstar, despite being terrible at Barca.

Their habbit of signing players from Barca with the caveat of 'they must be good if Barca signed them' is even more funny when it's become apparent just how shocking Barca have been at transfers.

Imagine if they signed Coutinho for £35m, they'd have an existential crisis 😁
Online Chakan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:58:00 pm
Imagine if they signed Coutinho for £35m, they'd have an existential crisis 😁

No they wouldn't it would be "Left the redshite to join us"
Online rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:00:38 pm
No they wouldn't it would be "Left the redshite to join us"

"Couldn't come direct so engineered it this way"
Offline liversaint

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:58:00 pm
Imagine if they signed Coutinho for £35m, they'd have another reason to fume and spew bile 😁
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 02:03:16 pm »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 02:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Unless they win the FA Cup.

Still haven't won the League Cup 60 years into the competition.
So 28 years then?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Still haven't won the League Cup 60 years into the competition.
That's an appalling statistic. When you consider that for much of that time the League Cup has been their best chance of a trophy, you'd think they'd go all-in on it and try to win it. Maybe they have done just that though. I don't know as I never watch them so don't know what kind of teams they put out for it.

When you look at the list of previous winners you'd think they'd have bagged one along the way somewhere. I know they were cock-a-hoop at getting to the final in '77 against Villa and were sure they'd win it. They didn't, of course. I think they've only made one other final in the competition, at we put them out of their misery in that one.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 03:45:18 pm »
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 03:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:30:16 pm

Their hobbit of signing players from Barca with the caveat of 'they must be good if Barca signed them' is even more funny when it's become apparent just how shocking Barca have been at transfers.
It's a well known fact that Barcelona only sell short players with big hairy feet; Messi for instance...
Offline Statto Red

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:32:45 pm »
The Ev have only ever reached 2 league cup finals, & both of them they lost after a replay(s), i've forgotten the second final they lost.  ;);D


At least they can console themselves it's now a mickey mouse cup. ;)
Online rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:32:45 pm
The Ev have only ever reached 2 league cup finals, & both of them they lost after a replay(s), i've forgotten the second final they lost.  ;);D

Seem to remember Yozzer Hughes scoring a goal?
Offline royhendo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 04:38:57 pm »
James is gone. Actually laughed out loud. :D

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1440700137584533511
Offline Samie

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 04:41:58 pm »
If no one actually saw him play did he really play for them?
Online Ray K

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:32:45 pm
The Ev have only ever reached 2 league cup finals, & both of them they lost after a replay(s), i've forgotten the second final they lost.  ;);D


At least they can console themselves it's now a mickey mouse cup. ;)
Didn't know they were in two finals. I had to look up when their first final was.
Oh well. At least the RS didn't win anything that year.

*Puts finger to ear*  I've been informed that my previous statement was incorrect.
Online afc turkish

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 04:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:58 pm
If no one actually saw him play did he really play for them?

If a James falls over in the penalty area and no one sees it, is the ref Mike Dean?
Online swoopy

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
Good quote from GOT:
Just the most Everton thing ever that we get Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez and finish below Leeds United.

 ;D
Online Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:56:41 pm
Good quote from GOT:
Just the most Everton thing ever that we get Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez and finish below Leeds United.

 ;D

And even that'd be Leeds who despite 15 years out the PL, have had more  Premier League era top 5 finishes than Everton (and won the last pre-PL title). And a CL and Uefa Cup semi in the 2000's.
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 05:10:10 pm »
Lad in the middle (think it's Jonjoe Kenny?) doing his best impression of the "FUUUUCCKKK" gif guy.
Online Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:19:23 am
This is right up there with the worse job decision of all time in football

They are bad enough towards managers theyre indifferent to

If they do their usual itll turn into something pretty dark and dangerous.

I just still do not believe he did it. Did he not pay attention or something ?

I think hes just happy to have a job where he can go home every night. He loves Liverpool and the Wirral. Its his home now.
Online courty61

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:45:08 pm
That's an appalling statistic. When you consider that for much of that time the League Cup has been their best chance of a trophy, you'd think they'd go all-in on it and try to win it. Maybe they have done just that though. I don't know as I never watch them so don't know what kind of teams they put out for it.

When you look at the list of previous winners you'd think they'd have bagged one along the way somewhere. I know they were cock-a-hoop at getting to the final in '77 against Villa and were sure they'd win it. They didn't, of course. I think they've only made one other final in the competition, at we put them out of their misery in that one.

I find it very mad.

Even since say 2000 when the league Cup became even more of a secondary competition, they have had

2 semi finals
2 quarter finals (last 2 seasons actually)
7 round 4 exits
8 round 3 exits
2 round 2 exits
Online Jwils21

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Cant believe Hamezzz has gone. At least he secured their unprecedented treble last year:

- The fan gave him a bottle of wine shield
- 1st in the Columbian Shirt Sales league
- The webeattheredshiteeventhoughtheyhadnocentrehalvesanditwasinanemptygroundandwestillfinished10pointsbelowthem Cup
