Still haven't won the League Cup 60 years into the competition.



That's an appalling statistic. When you consider that for much of that time the League Cup has been their best chance of a trophy, you'd think they'd go all-in on it and try to win it. Maybe they have done just that though. I don't know as I never watch them so don't know what kind of teams they put out for it.When you look at the list of previous winners you'd think they'd have bagged one along the way somewhere. I know they were cock-a-hoop at getting to the final in '77 against Villa and were sure they'd win it. They didn't, of course. I think they've only made one other final in the competition, at we put them out of their misery in that one.