Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:45:25 am
Personally I'd prefer it if Rafa just resigned. Taking a reduced pay off or not one at all, but leaving them in the lurch and stranding them rudderless mid season would be delicious.

Rafa has too much honour and self belief for that, he'll not give up, he believes in himself to turn the Titanic around.
I saw a comment that was putting Gomes in the list of deadwood and shite.
I saw a comment that was putting Gomes in the list of deadwood and shite.
The same Gomes who after 3 months was better than any of our midfielders because they signed him from Barcelona.

Didn't take long to join the Jelavic list of players touted as better than RS equivalents, but turned out shite.

He had one decent game at Anfield in the Origi derby and was automatically dubbed a superstar, despite being terrible at Barca.

Their habbit of signing players from Barca with the caveat of 'they must be good if Barca signed them' is even more funny when it's become apparent just how shocking Barca have been at transfers.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:28:45 pm
Rafa has too much honour and self belief for that, he'll not give up, he believes in himself to turn the Titanic around.

He always sees a job through, even if he's at war with the board or the owner.

Left Valencia eventually for the Liverpool job but saw the job through for the 2nd title in 3 years and a UEFA Cup. Stayed at Liverpool right through the Hicks and Gillett nightmare, even turning down Real Madrid several times. Didn't want to leave but was sacked. Inter binned him off. Saw the Chelsea job through to the end of the season despite all the shit the fans gave him. Newcastle he could have just walked at any time, rather than deal with Ashley but stayed for 3 full seasons.
