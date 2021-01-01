Rafa has too much honour and self belief for that, he'll not give up, he believes in himself to turn the Titanic around.



He always sees a job through, even if he's at war with the board or the owner.Left Valencia eventually for the Liverpool job but saw the job through for the 2nd title in 3 years and a UEFA Cup. Stayed at Liverpool right through the Hicks and Gillett nightmare, even turning down Real Madrid several times. Didn't want to leave but was sacked. Inter binned him off. Saw the Chelsea job through to the end of the season despite all the shit the fans gave him. Newcastle he could have just walked at any time, rather than deal with Ashley but stayed for 3 full seasons.