Before I get accused of being a bitter bluenose I want to clarify my comments. I want Rafa to be able to at least see out a couple of seasons, do relatively well (top 12/cup run) and then get another shot at the big time and winning trophies. I don't actually care about Everton's fortunes but feel if Rafa doesnt do well he will permanently join the 'do a job' manager round robin when he is mich better and deserves more.