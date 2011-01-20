We won the CL and then won the league with 99 points...but they still had loads in a combined XI.



Lovely.



Ultimately, at this point in time, they're a club who haven't finished in the top 6 since 2013, haven't used their resources well at all, and finished 10th last season scoring 47, conceding 48. It's up to the owners to improve things, to earn the right to talk about better teams, through their results.Even among their fanbase, there'll be plenty who understand these things, who know the value of building things, of letting the results speak for themselves. Generally people who do well versus the dissatisfied, defective failures who need to grip on to something / someone to mock and hate.Their most important resource is Benitez. I know his quality, he has to earn trust with results and work over time, but it'll help if fans actually understand how building a team works.You can easily spot the idiots who go he has my support as long as he wins. Your support is worthless then. Progress is not linear, it'll take a year plus for the coaching to become rote, key positions need new signings, the process doesn't alter for any manager, regardless of a fanbase's feelings. You want to build long term, then pick the right guy, look for signs that he's the right choice, support him in the market and give him space to build, grow the team. The critical bond here is between him and the owners; the fans, I would wager the majority now can see signs of the work, just need to relax and let the staff get on with it.An easy example would be the execution of the 3-4-3 yesterday first half, which was poor by Rafa's own admission versus how it was deployed by his Newcastle side v Burnley in 2018:The match is easy to recall because it was the first time he deployed that shape with them. Even with lesser quality players, they controlled Burnley very well, executed the gameplan, won comfortably because he had been coaching the side for years at that point. He's had a couple of months at Everton.Everton already have better quality attackers, and the potential to be better resourced than Newcastle to improve all areas, so you can see him set the team up to be protagonists a lot more, to aim for the top places, and prizes. It'll take time, far too early now but it really should have been Newcastle benefitting from all of it. Better fanbase, grander setting - one club football city, took him to heart even with what little success he had there within the constraints.