Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:04 am
Has anyone pointed out that Rafa has history with his team scoring three goals in six minutes?

Does he? I can't think of any occasions offhand when Valencia did it, or Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Newcastle, or Guangdong. There may be an RS-shaped gap in my memories though.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
It's that time of the year, 4 games in and they are getting giddy again.



:lmao :lmao :lmao

Amazing
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:26:59 am
Does he? I can't think of any occasions offhand when Valencia did it, or Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Newcastle, or Guangdong. There may be an RS-shaped gap in my memories though.

Mate,  Guangdong and Dalian,  where he actually coached,  are about 1100 miles apart.   :)
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 11:45:35 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:06:02 am
Can't remember who it was saying Townsend and Gray would be shrewd signings, but he looks pretty clever right now.

Don't think there's ever been any doubt over their ability, doing it consistently over a season though....

It's going full Everton to call them shrewd signings right now, give it a few months
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
Mate,  Guangdong and Dalian,  where he actually coached,  are about 1100 miles apart.   :)

Sorry, for some reason I keep thinking of Guangdong rather than Dalian. Mea culpa.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:19:47 am
Talk about deluded.  :lmao
Yes that's what we do here
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 12:31:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
It's that time of the year, 4 games in and they are getting giddy again.



Absolutely incredible
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 12:50:08 pm »
Great to see him doing well.  He is getting some great performances out of some of those players.

It's a long season and they will get dips in form / results so it will be interesting to see if they turn on him.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 12:53:41 pm »
GOT...Everton fans know what good management is.

Quote
I dont think hes a good manager, probably an average/poor one really - but the happy clappers have us winning the league and CL on the back of possibly the easiest 4 game start we have had in recent memory.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 12:55:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
It's that time of the year, 4 games in and they are getting giddy again.



Absolutely insane. They got completely outplayed for 65 minutes yesterday, and their fans were frothing at the mouth until Keane scored!
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
It's that time of the year, 4 games in and they are getting giddy again.



 :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin :lmao :lmao :lmao

Really can't wait to play them, it's gonna be boss...
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 01:15:03 pm »
Clock ticking until Townsend and Coleman's legs fall off this season, Gray looks like he's having a few ok games at a new club, expect him to fall away too
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm »
Surprised they have given us as many as five in the combined XI
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 01:30:44 pm »
I'm not sure which of those players in that combined XI have made me laugh the most. Demarai fucking Gray is a shout but it has to be Gomes. There's not a senior central midfielder we have that I'd change him for. Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain. I feel like I'm missing someone. I'd bring Clarkson back and still have him before Gomes.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 02:23:34 pm »
We won the CL and then won the league with 99 points...but they still had loads in a combined XI.

Lovely.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:08:38 pm
Sorry, for some reason I keep thinking of Guangdong rather than Dalian. Mea culpa.

No worries.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:23:34 pm
We won the CL and then won the league with 99 points...but they still had loads in a combined XI.

Lovely.

Ultimately, at this point in time,  they're a club who haven't finished in the top 6 since 2013, haven't used their resources well at all,  and finished 10th last season scoring 47, conceding 48. It's up to the owners to improve things,  to earn the right to talk about better teams,  through their results. 

Even among their fanbase,  there'll be plenty who understand these things,  who know the value of building things,  of letting the results speak for themselves.  Generally people who do well versus the dissatisfied,  defective failures who need to grip on to something / someone to mock and hate.

Their most important resource is Benitez. I know his quality,  he has to earn trust with results and work over time,  but it'll help if fans actually understand how building a team works.

 You can easily spot the idiots who go he has my support as long as he wins.  Your support is worthless then.  Progress is not linear,  it'll take a year plus for the coaching to become rote,  key positions need new signings,  the process doesn't bend for any manager,  regardless of a fanbase's feelings. You want to build long term,  then pick the right guy,  look for signs that he's the right choice,  support him in the market and give him space to build,  grow the team. The critical bond here is between him and the owners; the fans,  I would wager the majority now can see signs of the work,  just need to relax and let the staff get on with it.

An easy example would be the execution of the 3-4-3 yesterday first half,  which was poor by Rafa's own admission versus how it was deployed by his Newcastle side v Burnley in 2018:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46256914

The match is easy to recall because it was the first time he deployed that shape with them. Even with lesser quality players,  they controlled Burnley very well,  executed the gameplan,  won comfortably because he had been coaching the side for years at that point.  He's had a couple of months at Everton. 

Everton already have better quality attackers,  and the potential to be better resourced than Newcastle to improve all areas,  so you can see him set the team up to be protagonists a lot more,  to aim for the top places,  and prizes.  It'll take time, far too early now but it really should have been Newcastle benefitting from all of it.  Better fanbase,  grander setting -  one club football city, took him to heart even with what little success he had there within the constraints.


Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:30:44 pm
I'm not sure which of those players in that combined XI have made me laugh the most. Demarai fucking Gray is a shout but it has to be Gomes. There's not a senior central midfielder we have that I'd change him for. Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain. I feel like I'm missing someone. I'd bring Clarkson back and still have him before Gomes.

The first time a player has made it into a combined 11 whilst not even being able to make it into his own 11. It's impressive stuff.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm »
Imagine if they managed to fund a new stadium and their fans are all thinking it was down to Uncle Uzzy - then it turns out that Moshi-La was able to secure a favourable loan from John Henry after Rafa put in a good word.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
It's that time of the year, 4 games in and they are getting giddy again.



I mean the whole thing is shite but the biscuit is Pickford over Ali,it's not even a conversation let alone an argument.  ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
I mean the whole thing is shite but the biscuit is Pickford over Ali,it's not even a conversation let alone an argument.  ;D

I'd rather have Adrian than Pickford.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 06:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm
I'd rather have Adrian than Pickford.



Adrian Chiles or Adrian from Rocky?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm »
That late defeat for United kind of puts last nights result in perspective. Poor blues.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 08:10:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:52:09 pm
Adrian Chiles or Adrian from Rocky?

The latter, definitely.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 12:13:46 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
It's that time of the year, 4 games in and they are getting giddy again.



They are obsessed with having more in a combined XI than us, we are not because I doubt anyone on here would consider even 1 player of theirs in a combined XI, why on earth would we? And I doubt any Tranmere players would get in either.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 12:20:16 am »
Remember, it took a red to let the blue shine through

