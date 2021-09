https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/thread/1631470238.html



These are fucked.



No-one will ever convince me that that’s not a spoof site. It’s one or two blokes doing a load of caricatures of Everton fans, but making them just a little too swivel eyed for effect. The give away being the website is decades out of date presumably to mirror the club itself…and the views of the characters posting of course.I’m not sure what the point of it is though, as it’s not particularly funny.