Quite the story today from Everton. They wanted to buy players during the transfer window, but were so in debt the FA regulations wouldn't allow. That view was presented as almost as if the FA were wrong to stop them spending more, rather than, "what is this insane amount of debt you have racked up?"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/10/rafael-benitez-says-financial-fair-play-killed-everton-in-transfer-window

Thing is, even if they made CL and won it, they would still have massive debts. That's how in debt they are. Manic.
Yet most of their fans seem to be obsessed with Liverpool's supposed financial worries.
But Usmanov.........l
