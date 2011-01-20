Catcher has put his financial whizz hat on today combing through Swiss Ramble Tweets today.How the fuck has he come a conclusion we are £270 million in debt, those tweets show nothing about a debt figure, they only show owner financing at £136 million which is from the new stand and new training ground and whatever is left from the main stand which should be almost paid up, we can't have any other debt as FSG are the only source for loans to the club.Predicting we have will have a £200 million loss for 20-21 season, how has he predicted that, the losses we have accrued will be the lack of match day revenue which are no where near £200 million, also says we will have a £300 million loss on top of that added but doesn't explain how or why.