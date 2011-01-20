Ok i'm not a mod, but i feel the need say it anyway as it's getting really annoying.
What is the fucking obsession some have on here, in going on to another teams forum & reposting on here what the loons have been posting on there, not only is it not entertaining anymore, it's also completely small time, & derailing the thread, which is supposed to be a discussion thread, discussing the manager, players, transfers, general state of the club, not the latest rantings & ramblings from catshit, dickek & a few other loons on there forum, leave that fucking shit where it belongs, on there forum, i have no whish to read that garbage on here, as i say it's not entertaining anymore.