Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

  Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 08:31:23 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  1, 2021, 11:19:59 pm
It's not gone well for Moshiri as a business venture

Expected a free ground, now paying full price plus steel inflation
Lost his champion Mayor
Not qualified for Europe, lost income stream and profile
Lower league position and prize money
Bought players that have lost value or completely wiped out in a couple of cases
Wasted money on wages for the like of Rodriguez for no benefit
More Manager compensation and hiring costs than anticipated (+ Staff)
Covid impact on revenue streams
New managers always spend more and get rid of previous managers gambles
Sponsorship revenue impact of all the above
Only 1 new DVD to sell following the Anfield derby last year
Spending in the last 5 years would have been expected to widen fanbase and subsequent income streams, probably minimal

He would be fired off the apprentice I suspect

He's had a nightmare, but has finally made sensible decisions this summer.

Rafa will keep them ticking over until the ground move, though it remains to be seen if the delusions of grandeur can be kept in the bottle for long.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  Sangria
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 08:55:33 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  2, 2021, 08:31:23 am
He's had a nightmare, but has finally made sensible decisions this summer.

Rafa will keep them ticking over until the ground move

"Did the ground move for you dear?"
"Not with the steel prices as they currently are."
  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 09:04:56 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September  2, 2021, 02:10:02 am
James, Sigurdsson, Tosun and Delph will be off their books next summer. That's a lot of money for players who add little to fuck all. In 2023, they have about 7 players on contracts due to expire, so there's more room for a clean slate. They won't get much money, but they'll eliminate some re-occuring costs

ah, the Palace gambit - terrible squad management if Hodgson is in charge,  a cunning strategy under anyone else.
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 09:53:17 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  2, 2021, 08:31:23 am
He's had a nightmare, but has finally made sensible decisions this summer.

Rafa will keep them ticking over until the ground move, though it remains to be seen if the delusions of grandeur can be kept in the bottle for long.
It must be so hard to swallow for the Bitters that follow them that the first  sensible decision Moshilad has made since buying them has been to bring in a Liverpool FC legend to sort out the mess.

  • 19*
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 10:22:26 am
Iceland may be off their books sooner depending on how they draft their contracts.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 10:28:50 am
Quote from: Sangria on September  1, 2021, 04:53:42 pm
They're probably calculating that the wages problem will sort itself out in a few years, with little danger of relegation.
Some of the high profile flops will obviously go, but the remaining players will still need paying and will want rewarding if they achieve success. So it won't be a case of getting rid of say £50m of wages overnight and then bingo, that's the ratio sorted.

When we were trying to lower the wage bill years ago, it never reduced by wages of the leaving players, because new players need paying and existing players will want rewarding, otherwise they'll leave for nothing.

If they pull of a miracle and replace highly paid flops with lower paid successes then good luck to them, but it doesn't usually work out like that.
  Lynx the saucy mynx
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 2, 2021, 10:55:11 am
I don't know why I find it funny, that Barcelona 2 days after deadline day release a video of a Riquelme goal  ;D
  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  4pool
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 4, 2021, 08:22:57 pm
Everton's own supporter Tommy Fleetwood teaching Pep golf...

No Tour card? No problem for Tommy Fleetwood, who is 'teaching' golf to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Article from Golfweek.
  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  Fitzy.
Indefatigability
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 5, 2021, 08:40:05 pm
Not Everton related but it is Rafa related...

Just rewatched the whole of ManU 4-1 Liverpool on Sky today. Obviously a really great memory - Rafa and the players getting it just right on the day.

What also came flooding back to me was Andy Gray's in-commentary obsession with Benitez. He spends so much time talking about him in the negative - having digs about the selection when Utd go a goal up; talking about 'Rafa's caution', making reference to Rafa's use of subs around 65min mark with Gray saying how it's always the same with Rafa and just general mealy-mouthed crap.

I remember at the time finding the Rafa coverage on Sky exhausting. I know Keys now spends a lot of his energy still sticking the boot in. So weird but also so unpleasant.

I assume the Bein Sport lads are being really great about Rafa at Everton...
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 5, 2021, 09:22:44 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  5, 2021, 08:40:05 pm
Not Everton related but it is Rafa related...

Just rewatched the whole of ManU 4-1 Liverpool on Sky today. Obviously a really great memory - Rafa and the players getting it just right on the day.

What also came flooding back to me was Andy Gray's in-commentary obsession with Benitez. He spends so much time talking about him in the negative - having digs about the selection when Utd go a goal up; talking about 'Rafa's caution', making reference to Rafa's use of subs around 65min mark with Gray saying how it's always the same with Rafa and just general mealy-mouthed crap.

I remember at the time finding the Rafa coverage on Sky exhausting. I know Keys now spends a lot of his energy still sticking the boot in. So weird but also so unpleasant.

I assume the Bein Sport lads are being really great about Rafa at Everton...

Keys and Gray were the same every bloody week. It went a long way to turning fans against Rafa just from the drip drip (fans would recite an Andy Gray sermon when slating him) and it ruined his reputation in this country. Remember the Villa campaign of 'anyone but Rafa' when they ended up appointing Alex Mcleish.

It was only after he did well at Chelsea (with Gray and Keys booted off Sky) and then Newcastle that his reputation recovered over here.
  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 5, 2021, 10:06:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  5, 2021, 09:22:44 pm
Keys and Gray were the same every bloody week. It went a long way to turning fans against Rafa just from the drip drip (fans would recite an Andy Gray sermon when slating him) and it ruined his reputation in this country. Remember the Villa campaign of 'anyone but Rafa' when they ended up appointing Alex Mcleish.

It was only after he did well at Chelsea (with Gray and Keys booted off Sky) and then Newcastle that his reputation recovered over here.
Yep. Its never been fully explained why those two were so against him but it was certainly corrosive.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 5, 2021, 11:07:23 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  5, 2021, 08:40:05 pm

What also came flooding back to me was Andy Gray's in-commentary obsession with Benitez. He spends so much time talking about him in the negative - having digs about the selection when Utd go a goal up; talking about 'Rafa's caution', making reference to Rafa's use of subs around 65min mark with Gray saying how it's always the same with Rafa and just general mealy-mouthed crap.

I watched some of it today as well, he criticised Rafa for starting Lucas. Andy Gray really is a bitter horrible twat.
  • emo
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
September 5, 2021, 11:31:18 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  5, 2021, 10:06:28 pm
Yep. Its never been fully explained why those two were so against him but it was certainly corrosive dickhead bluenoses were allowed on TV
  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  4pool
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 12:48:16 am
Not to mention their obsession with Zonal marking and 4-2-3-1 ( not 4-4-2 )

They never mentioned anything when Fergie had United adopt zonal marking.
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  Capon Debaser
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 12:11:05 pm
Was talking to my postie again. He loves him(Rafa) . Loves the way hes constantly on the touchline talking to players. Says the lads hes round at the match are all onboard. Thinks hes gorra good chance of being there a while
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 12:29:24 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:48:16 am
Not to mention their obsession with Zonal marking and 4-2-3-1 ( not 4-4-2 )

They never mentioned anything when Fergie had United adopt zonal marking.

Or rotation and Steven Gerrard playing in central midfield.
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:11:05 pm
Was talking to my postie again. He loves him(Rafa) . Loves the way hes constantly on the touchline talking to players. Says the lads hes round at the match are all onboard. Thinks hes gorra good chance of being there a while
I wonder what they'll be saying once they lose a couple of games?
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  Capon Debaser
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 04:53:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm
I wonder what they'll be saying once they lose a couple of games?
He did actually say that laughing , 'well until he loses a game or 2'' rolling his eyes

But he seems happy with him an like i said his match goin mates an lads/girls etc hes seated near all like what theyve seen
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm
Interesting quotes from Donny Van de Beek's agent:

We took the initiative to find a club and our search ended up at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri."

And the bit the "Red Echo" omitted from their report, but can be found elsewhere:

"Donny talked with his father and his father in law. They agreed to take a step down in his career while knowing he could play every week."

Thought it was a wind up from a red first time I read it...
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:48:16 am
Not to mention their obsession with Zonal marking and 4-2-3-1 ( not 4-4-2 )

They never mentioned anything when Fergie had United adopt zonal marking.

Nor the amount of goals scored by players who got free runs in man to man marking, as they just ran away from their markers.
  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  RedSince86
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm
Catcher has put his financial whizz hat on today combing through Swiss Ramble Tweets today.

How the fuck has he come a conclusion we are £270 million in debt, those tweets show nothing about a debt figure, they only show owner financing at £136 million which is from the new stand and new training ground and whatever is left from the main stand which should be almost paid up, we can't have any other debt as FSG are the only source for loans to the club.

Predicting we have will have a £200 million loss for 20-21 season, how has he predicted that, the losses we have accrued will be the lack of match day revenue which are no where near £200 million, also says we will have a £300 million loss on top of that added but doesn't explain how or why. :lmao

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  afc turkish
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm
Catcher has put his financial whizz hat on today combing through Swiss Ramble Tweets today.

How the fuck has he come a conclusion we are £270 million in debt, those tweets show nothing about a debt figure, they only show owner financing at £136 million which is from the new stand and new training ground and whatever is left from the main stand which should be almost paid up, we can't have any other debt as FSG are the only source for loans to the club.

Predicting we have will have a £200 million for 20-21 season, the losses we have accrued will be the lack of match day revenue which are no where near £200 million, also says we will have a £300 million loss on top but doesn't explain how or why. :lmao



You FSG bedwetter....
  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:53:28 pm
He did actually say that laughing , 'well until he loses a game or 2'' rolling his eyes

But he seems happy with him an like i said his match goin mates an lads/girls etc hes seated near all like what theyve seen

Laughing? Good to hear that. My FIL said (before covid) GS end had been so toxic in recent seasons that he even bought a ticket for the Park End one game to have a break. ;D
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  Capon Debaser
Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 06:49:05 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm
Laughing? Good to hear that. My FIL said (before covid) GS end had been so toxic in recent seasons that he even bought a ticket for the Park End one game to have a break. ;D
haha yeah hes a sound lad. I wont talk to anyone irl about footy cept my arl fella before he passed away. I especially avoid Everton n manc fans like the fucking plague  ;D I even avoid talking to reds to be honest cos footy fans are fucking plant pots ,but , hes level headed this fella and it was a few years after I knew him we even mentioned footy to each other
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm
Catcher has put his financial whizz hat on today combing through Swiss Ramble Tweets today...
I'd love that particular court jester to have a look at his own club's dire financial situation for a change.  :jester

This dickhead would struggle to tot up his pocket money correctly.  :tosser
  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  Lycan
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 07:10:05 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm
Catcher has put his financial whizz hat on today combing through Swiss Ramble Tweets today.

How the fuck has he come a conclusion we are £270 million in debt, those tweets show nothing about a debt figure, they only show owner financing at £136 million which is from the new stand and new training ground and whatever is left from the main stand which should be almost paid up, we can't have any other debt as FSG are the only source for loans to the club.

Predicting we have will have a £200 million loss for 20-21 season, how has he predicted that, the losses we have accrued will be the lack of match day revenue which are no where near £200 million, also says we will have a £300 million loss on top of that added but doesn't explain how or why. :lmao



Worrying times.

Honestly though, the bloke is an absolute clown. ;D Get's ridiculed on both here and Twitter.
  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 07:21:40 pm
Ok i'm not a mod, but i feel the need say it anyway as it's getting really annoying.


What is the fucking obsession some have on here, in going on to another teams forum & reposting on here what the loons have been posting on there, not only is it not entertaining anymore, it's also completely small time, & derailing the thread, which is supposed to be a discussion thread, discussing the manager, players, transfers, general state of the club, not the latest rantings & ramblings from catshit, dickek & a few other loons on there forum, leave that fucking shit where it belongs, on there forum, i have no whish to read that garbage on here, as i say it's not entertaining anymore.
  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 07:49:06 pm
Out with a few Evertonians over the weekend and they're delighted with Rafa.

They think that sites like GOT are absolutely off their chumps.

Mind you, these are actual match-going fans that have been going for donkeys  years.
  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 07:50:16 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:21:40 pm
Ok i'm not a mod, but i feel the need say it anyway as it's getting really annoying.


What is the fucking obsession some have on here, in going on to another teams forum & reposting on here what the loons have been posting on there, not only is it not entertaining anymore, it's also completely small time, & derailing the thread, which is supposed to be a discussion thread, discussing the manager, players, transfers, general state of the club, not the latest rantings & ramblings from catshit, dickek & a few other loons on there forum, leave that fucking shit where it belongs, on there forum, i have no whish to read that garbage on here, as i say it's not entertaining anymore.



Nah. This is a mainly piss-take thread with the odd dicussion in, same as like the Manc thread.

Go and have a horlicks and stop taking it all so seriously :)
  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm
Piss take is one thing, which i don't mind, there's been some hilarious piss taking over the years, & the Ev make it easy to take the piss[one of the best was that time the Ev released a David Moyes 10 of 10 DVD just before he went to the Mancs, the piss take then was hilarious ;D], but it's still getting annoying, those keep reposting what a couple of loons are posting there forum, i still say leave that shit where it belongs on there forum
  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 08:08:08 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:21:40 pm
Ok i'm not a mod, but i feel the need say it anyway as it's getting really annoying.


What is the fucking obsession some have on here, in going on to another teams forum & reposting on here what the loons have been posting on there, not only is it not entertaining anymore, it's also completely small time, & derailing the thread, which is supposed to be a discussion thread, discussing the manager, players, transfers, general state of the club, not the latest rantings & ramblings from catshit, dickek & a few other loons on there forum, leave that fucking shit where it belongs, on there forum, i have no whish to read that garbage on here, as i say it's not entertaining anymore.

Have to agree. I love taking the piss out of them but there seems to be a minor obsession with the wham-chatting Catshit. He's an attention seeking troglodyte, and whilst it's relatively easy to just scroll past, I wish people would stop giving him oxygen on here. You get more sense out of the Davek's.
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 08:53:46 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:08:08 pm
Have to agree. I love taking the piss out of them but there seems to be a minor obsession with the wham-chatting Catshit. He's an attention seeking troglodyte, and whilst it's relatively easy to just scroll past, I wish people would stop giving him oxygen on here. You get more sense out of the Davek's.

I can't see the name DaveK and not think his name is Dalek
  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 08:54:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:08:08 pm
Have to agree. I love taking the piss out of them but there seems to be a minor obsession with the wham-chatting Catshit. He's an attention seeking troglodyte, and whilst it's relatively easy to just scroll past, I wish people would stop giving him oxygen on here. You get more sense out of the Davek's.


Indeed, i'm all for taking the piss out of them, & the Ev make it easy to take the piss out of them, but it's annoying some on here are obsessed reposting the latest rants & ramblings from mainly Catshit off another forum, it's not entertaining anymore, & leave that shit were it belongs, on there forum.
  • Penile Toupé Extender
  So... Howard Phillips
All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
After Ancelotti dumped them at the altar will they still be digging out the AC Milan shirts and laying on the buffet at the Brick next Wednesday?
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
After Ancelotti dumped them at the altar will they still be digging out the AC Milan shirts and laying on the buffet at the Brick next Wednesday?
From Magnifico and Fantastico.to we hope you die, all in three months.

Thats the Everton way.
  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Today at 12:48:08 am
Yeah we don't really need to see Catshit's financial illiteracy... His whole argument there seems to be LFC would be in shit if they didn't make some profits. Well, duh!
