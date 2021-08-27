« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 67160 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Strange how many of them were watching the Champions League draw, a competition which has absolutely nothing to with them at all
Excuse me, they had at least two teams in that draw before it took place. Since it finished they have three more
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Strange how many of them were watching the Champions League draw, a competition which has absolutely nothing to with them at all

Who did they get or is it tomorrow's draw they are in?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,140
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Excuse me, they had at least two teams in that draw before it took place. Since it finished they have three more
They will have to buy the kids Porto shirts and a few will need new Ac Milan shirts but on the whole it's a good draw for them, they'll all have their  Athleti shirts from two seasons ago and the lucky ones still have passed down Ac Milan shirts from 05 and 07. They're getting a bit tatty but... it's the salt off the seafront in Rhyl it ruins your clothes, but as long as they hold together they'll do for a day out  and it's warm in The Brick, wear them with a new pair of Longsdales and who's going to notice, half of the lads will be too busy sorting out raising money for the buffet for the Mancs and you can tell the others the tatters are from war wounds from your days in the county rd cutters welsh division. All in all not a bad draw for Everton.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 12:07:53 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
They will have to buy the kids Porto shirts and a few will need new Ac Milan shirts but on the whole it's a good draw for them, they'll all have their  Athleti shirts from two seasons ago and the lucky ones still have passed down Ac Milan shirts from 05 and 07. They're getting a bit tatty but... it's the salt off the seafront in Rhyl it ruins your clothes, but as long as they hold together they'll do for a day out  and it's warm in The Brick, wear them with a new pair of Longsdales and who's going to notice, half of the lads will be too busy sorting out raising money for the buffet for the Mancs and you can tell the others the tatters are from war wounds from your days in the county rd cutters welsh division. All in all not a bad draw for Everton.

So that concludes the final draw for teams that Everton fans will be supporting until christmas
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
they might even end up cheering Suarez to score against us

again

Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 06:04:15 am »
Lad from GOT explaining how 2019 essentially didnt count coz it was easy / dodgybecauseermLiverpool were better than other teamsor something:

Quote
In the past teams who won the Champions League deserved to win it, nowadays that simply isn't the case.

The RS only got through the group stage in 2019 because Napoli missed about 10 sitters in Belgrade, they had about 34 shots on target Napoli that night. They then played an useless Bayern, Porto and Barca who should of scored at least 3 in the first half at Anfield. I'm still suspicious of that left back who decided under no pressure to head the ball backwards, which led to the RS first goal.

It really is lovely stuffand may I say, a welcome return to form for a website thats been resting on its laurels for far too long.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 06:53:30 am »
Reports linking Richie la to PSG if Mbappe goes.

Bet he cant wait to get out of there
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:04:15 am
Lad from GOT explaining how 2019 essentially didnt count coz it was easy / dodgybecauseermLiverpool were better than other teamsor something:

It really is lovely stuffand may I say, a welcome return to form for a website thats been resting on its laurels for far too long.
The idiot said Red Star dominated us home and away.

They got battered 4-0 at Anfield and looked atrocious, they had 2 chances in the home tie and scored 2 worldies.

Amazing how Evertonians are expert on winning the CL. :lmao

It's like Catcher in the Man City thread a few days ago saying the golden era of the CL was 92 to 04 and then 08 to 17. ;D

When LFC get to finals or win it its either by sheer luck or the competition was at it's weakest and it shouldn't count.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:46:57 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:24:39 am

It's like Catcher in the Man City thread a few days ago saying the golden era of the CL was 92 to 04 and then 08 to 17. ;D

To be fair to him - which isn't easy - that was just flagrant trolling.
Logged

Online AnfieldIron

  • Water Like a Stone. Local laundry service ...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:55:58 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:24:39 am
The idiot said Red Star dominated us home and away.

They got battered 4-0 at Anfield and looked atrocious, they had 2 chances in the home tie and scored 2 worldies.

Amazing how Evertonians are expert on winning the CL. :lmao

It's like Catcher in the Man City thread a few days ago saying the golden era of the CL was 92 to 04 and then 08 to 17. ;D

When LFC get to finals or win it its either by sheer luck or the competition was at it's weakest and it shouldn't count.



Hahaha. Fuck me.


"I'm not interested in footy"


Recalls every detail about our 18/19 run.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,228
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:56:24 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:04:15 am
Lad from GOT explaining how 2019 essentially didnt count coz it was easy / dodgybecauseermLiverpool were better than other teamsor something:

It really is lovely stuffand may I say, a welcome return to form for a website thats been resting on its laurels for far too long.

LOL
Yeah one of my fav posts from that season.
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
blues are so funny, don't even watch footy, its rubbish, never liked her anyway...
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:07:46 am »
"The CL is boring"

"Those grapes I can't reach are too sour anyway"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:20:06 am »
This food is terrible and the portions are so small.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,546
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
Why were they so up in arms about the Super League on there then if the CL is shit anyway?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:43:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:53 am
Why were they so up in arms about the Super League on there then if the CL is shit anyway?
Because they weren't invited.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:53:59 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 06:53:30 am
Reports linking Richie la to PSG if Mbappe goes.

Bet he cant wait to get out of there
Everton fan I work with reckons they'll get close to £100m because Neymar has decided it's Richarlison he wants to replace Mbappe.  I don't see PSG spending 2/3 of the Mbappe money on Richarlison so either he's going for a lot less or he's going to be stuck at Everton for another season and his slapped arse face is going to be even sulkier than usual.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,867
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:59:14 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 06:53:30 am
Reports linking Richie la to PSG if Mbappe goes.

Bet he cant wait to get out of there

Bit late in window for them to get replacement
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 10:20:48 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on August 24, 2021, 02:34:40 pm
Their biggest home fixture against their favourite opposition and struggling to sell tickets. I'm 30 miles down the road and they're targeting my Facebook demographics.


That's their obvious error, Rhyl is more like 50 miles away, so they aren't targeting their core demographic.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • Up the Reds
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 10:39:32 am »
The CL is nothing any more, it's the European Super Cup Club World Cup Premier League CHARITY SHIELD that defines a great club. How many of them have the redshite won lately? Wouldn't be like them to donate to charity anyway, as they're the devils club.

Wouldn't be surprised if Jurgen Flopp paid off the referees as they have six times before, corrupt to the core them RS.

Anyway, we should be flattered Richie La is linked with PSG as it means we're now their feeder club after deciding we want to sell them Idrissa Gueye a few years ago.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,001
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:20:48 am
That's their obvious error, Rhyl is more like 50 miles away, so they aren't targeting their core demographic.

It was for the WSL game anyway, they don't play city at the pit until February
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,566
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 11:01:38 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
They will have to buy the kids Porto shirts and a few will need new Ac Milan shirts but on the whole it's a good draw for them, they'll all have their  Athleti shirts from two seasons ago and the lucky ones still have passed down Ac Milan shirts from 05 and 07. They're getting a bit tatty but... it's the salt off the seafront in Rhyl it ruins your clothes, but as long as they hold together they'll do for a day out  and it's warm in The Brick, wear them with a new pair of Longsdales and who's going to notice, half of the lads will be too busy sorting out raising money for the buffet for the Mancs and you can tell the others the tatters are from war wounds from your days in the county rd cutters welsh division. All in all not a bad draw for Everton.

Bit dubious about those shirts. Didn't Ancefuckoffalotti manage them at the time? You know, the one they plan to have a party when he dies.

Time for a fifteen page thesis from Catshit.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 11:20:02 am »
Not considering selling him

Doesnt mean they wont if they get a bid in.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,554
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:04:15 am
Lad from GOT explaining how 2019 essentially didnt count coz it was easy / dodgybecauseermLiverpool were better than other teamsor something:

It really is lovely stuffand may I say, a welcome return to form for a website thats been resting on its laurels for far too long.
The stages of grief are never easy to negotiate.

This clown is clearly stuck at the denial phase.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 11:25:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:23:25 am
The stages of grief are never easy to negotiate.

This clown is clearly stuck at the denial phase.

 :D I think they're all stuck in the anger phase,permanently.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:25:58 am
:D I think they're all stuck in the anger phase,permanently.

blue moan group
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,554
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:25:58 am
:D I think they're all stuck in the anger phase,permanently.
You're right.

To be fair, they fully represent four of the five stages of the Kubler-Ross grief model.

Denial is highly evident.

Anger is a long-standing and surfaces with little or no provocation.

Bargaining takes place every time Liverpool play, as they ask any deity that might listen to make Liverpool lose, in exchange for their bitter blue souls.

Depression then sets in, as Liverpool win yet another trophy.

The only stage unrepresented is acceptance. Any of them who do manage to reach this stage are instantly branded "Redshite!" then cast out of the Cult of Despair.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 