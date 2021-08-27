I think they're all stuck in the anger phase,permanently.
You're right.
To be fair, they fully represent four of the five stages of the Kubler-Ross grief model.
Denial is highly evident.
Anger is a long-standing and surfaces with little or no provocation.
Bargaining takes place every time Liverpool play, as they ask any deity that might listen to make Liverpool lose, in exchange for their bitter blue souls.
Depression then sets in, as Liverpool win yet another trophy.
The only stage unrepresented is acceptance. Any of them who do manage to reach this stage are instantly branded "Redshite!" then cast out of the Cult of Despair.