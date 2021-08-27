Lad from GOT explaining how 2019 essentially didnt count coz it was easy / dodgy
because
erm
Liverpool were better than other teams
or something:
It really is lovely stuff
and may I say, a welcome return to form for a website thats been resting on its laurels for far too long.
The idiot said Red Star dominated us home and away.
They got battered 4-0 at Anfield and looked atrocious, they had 2 chances in the home tie and scored 2 worldies.
Amazing how Evertonians are expert on winning the CL.
It's like Catcher in the Man City thread a few days ago saying the golden era of the CL was 92 to 04 and then 08 to 17.
When LFC get to finals or win it its either by sheer luck or the competition was at it's weakest and it shouldn't count.