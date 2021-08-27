Excuse me, they had at least two teams in that draw before it took place. Since it finished they have three more



They will have to buy the kids Porto shirts and a few will need new Ac Milan shirts but on the whole it's a good draw for them, they'll all have their Athleti shirts from two seasons ago and the lucky ones still have passed down Ac Milan shirts from 05 and 07. They're getting a bit tatty but... it's the salt off the seafront in Rhyl it ruins your clothes, but as long as they hold together they'll do for a day out and it's warm in The Brick, wear them with a new pair of Longsdales and who's going to notice, half of the lads will be too busy sorting out raising money for the buffet for the Mancs and you can tell the others the tatters are from war wounds from your days in the county rd cutters welsh division. All in all not a bad draw for Everton.