Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 66271 times)

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Strange how many of them were watching the Champions League draw, a competition which has absolutely nothing to with them at all
Excuse me, they had at least two teams in that draw before it took place. Since it finished they have three more
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Strange how many of them were watching the Champions League draw, a competition which has absolutely nothing to with them at all

Who did they get or is it tomorrow's draw they are in?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Excuse me, they had at least two teams in that draw before it took place. Since it finished they have three more
They will have to buy the kids Porto shirts and a few will need new Ac Milan shirts but on the whole it's a good draw for them, they'll all have their  Athleti shirts from two seasons ago and the lucky ones still have passed down Ac Milan shirts from 05 and 07. They're getting a bit tatty but... it's the salt off the seafront in Rhyl it ruins your clothes, but as long as they hold together they'll do for a day out  and it's warm in The Brick, wear them with a new pair of Longsdales and who's going to notice, half of the lads will be too busy sorting out raising money for the buffet for the Mancs and you can tell the others the tatters are from war wounds from your days in the county rd cutters welsh division. All in all not a bad draw for Everton.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 12:07:53 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
They will have to buy the kids Porto shirts and a few will need new Ac Milan shirts but on the whole it's a good draw for them, they'll all have their  Athleti shirts from two seasons ago and the lucky ones still have passed down Ac Milan shirts from 05 and 07. They're getting a bit tatty but... it's the salt off the seafront in Rhyl it ruins your clothes, but as long as they hold together they'll do for a day out  and it's warm in The Brick, wear them with a new pair of Longsdales and who's going to notice, half of the lads will be too busy sorting out raising money for the buffet for the Mancs and you can tell the others the tatters are from war wounds from your days in the county rd cutters welsh division. All in all not a bad draw for Everton.

So that concludes the final draw for teams that Everton fans will be supporting until christmas
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
they might even end up cheering Suarez to score against us

again

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 06:04:15 am »
Lad from GOT explaining how 2019 essentially didnt count coz it was easy / dodgybecauseermLiverpool were better than other teamsor something:

Quote
In the past teams who won the Champions League deserved to win it, nowadays that simply isn't the case.

The RS only got through the group stage in 2019 because Napoli missed about 10 sitters in Belgrade, they had about 34 shots on target Napoli that night. They then played an useless Bayern, Porto and Barca who should of scored at least 3 in the first half at Anfield. I'm still suspicious of that left back who decided under no pressure to head the ball backwards, which led to the RS first goal.

It really is lovely stuffand may I say, a welcome return to form for a website thats been resting on its laurels for far too long.
