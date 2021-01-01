« previous next »
Thanks for all the good wishes, you lovely people.
I can confirm that covid is still a bastard, but will not hamper my daily laugh at all things Everton. 😎

Let me add one mate,get well soon and feel better!
Yep add me to the list of well wishers to SoS.

I eagerly await your next post extensively taking the piss out of Everton when youre feeling better.  Always a good laugh.
Thanks for all the good wishes, you lovely people.
I can confirm that covid is still a bastard, but will not hamper my daily laugh at all things Everton. 😎

Just make sure your lungs stay where they belong when you're doing all that laughing.  :thumbup
Catcher and DaveK have somehow convinced themselves that Rafa is actually a mercenary and doesn't care about us. But he loves Everton. And we dislike Rafa now too apparently. Ah the mental gymnastics.
Imagine being such a c*nt that you cannot be happy that your team is doing well?
If they don't praise Rafa coz it's a team he inherited,  then they'll have to praise Don Carlo, the man who they're going to have a party for when he dies.
Mental gymnastics indeed  ;D
Rafa hates Liverpool football club and the city, makes sense now, maybe the large donation and continued support from the Benitez family for the HJC is a cunning ruse, which goes to so that you can't trust these foreigners.
