Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

Welshred

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm
I'll be amazed if they bring it in for that, I'm expecting it to be more.

It'll reach nowhere near £750m, they'll fill the dock in and run out of money.
rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 05:52:03 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
It'll reach nowhere near £750m, they'll fill the dock in and run out of money.

;D
12C

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 06:00:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:10:58 pm
Andy lad show them bitters your Champions League, Premier league, Club World Cup and Super Cup medals.  ;D

They have put him in the Trophy Cabinet next to the cuckoo clock
Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 06:06:40 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 02:04:44 pm
Rodriguez has been an absolute weapon, theres no doubt about it.

Everton aren't going to get a player like that in the first place unless there's major strings attached. Why else would he go there? Ancelotti talked him into going there and as soon as the English winter set in he didn't want to know.

That was the kind of 'star quality' Ancelotti was brought in to attract, given they were already thrown big money around on shit.

Rafa is the antidote to all that, which should actually sort them out, if he can keep that toxic crowd off his back enough.
rossipersempre

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
It'll reach nowhere near £750m, they'll fill the dock in and run out of money.
So true. Itll end up another riverside retail and apartment complex.
Samie

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm
jacobs chains

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:21:59 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
It'll reach nowhere near £750m, they'll fill the dock in and run out of money.

It looked like such a wonderful plan when the good people of Liverpool were footing the bill, under the guise of a Commonwealth Games bid.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm

A Premier league and Champions league winning player, as well as a World Cup player of the tournament, and a Champions league and La Liga winning manager as coach........how can they fail?
El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
A Premier league and Champions league winning player, as well as a World Cup player of the tournament, and a Champions league and La Liga winning manager as coach........how can they fail?
Signed after the Champions League win but even so hes still got more medals than most of the Everton squad put together 😂
Fiasco

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 pm
What a disrespectful little twat Hamezsh is. I mean it is always funny to laugh at Everton but to publicly throw shade at the club paying you a silly amount of money like that is pathetic. He clearly does know who they are playing, he just wants to come across as being that far disconnected from them.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #850 on: Today at 12:20:18 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:18:27 pm
If this was a relationship involving a friend, you'd be letting them know they might want to start seeing other people. Harry Kane''s antics has overshadowed how much of a shit James Rodriguez has been since the end of last season

That shows how far James has fallen from his Galactico status.

There is something about that status which means when someone gets involved in a club like Everton they almost certainly lose any aura they used to have, by association. Ancelotti lost some sheen which he can only get back by Real climbing to the top again. If Ronaldo played for Watford for a year, he'd be regarded as finished, same with James (managers can always make a comeback, players less so). Samuel Eto going to Everton was like retiring or playing in Saudi Arabia.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #851 on: Today at 11:15:10 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Signed after the Champions League win but even so hes still got more medals than most of the Everton squad put together 😂
Was he?, thought he was with Liverpool for 2 seasons?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #852 on: Today at 11:17:28 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:18 am
That shows how far James has fallen from his Galactico status.

There is something about that status which means when someone gets involved in a club like Everton they almost certainly lose any aura they used to have, by association. Ancelotti lost some sheen which he can only get back by Real climbing to the top again. If Ronaldo played for Watford for a year, he'd be regarded as finished, same with James (managers can always make a comeback, players less so). Samuel Eto going to Everton was like retiring or playing in Saudi Arabia.
He had an "aura" for a very short space of time, he was a decent player that had an amazing World Cup, then he was average at Madrid and Munich, he's got talent, but he's not even close to being World class.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #853 on: Today at 11:17:54 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:15:10 am
Was he?, thought he was with Liverpool for 2 seasons?

He was added in 2019 after Alisson got injured in the season opener
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #854 on: Today at 11:19:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:15:10 am
Was he?, thought he was with Liverpool for 2 seasons?

Well yeah, 19/20 and 20/21.

You probably wiped last season from memory though. Understandable.
AndyMuller

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #855 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm
Haha HAMEZ hates them now aswell.
ljycb

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #856 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm
Demarai Gray for £1.7 million could prove to be something of a steal for them. Hes looked lively here. Great finish to put them ahead as well.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #857 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm
Everton are second. :o

The League Table on Toffeeweb will, as usual, be doctored NOT to show our position.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #858 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:03:42 pm
Everton are second. :o

The League Table on Toffeeweb will, as usual, be doctored NOT to show our position.
So that means they are top, and have won the league already.  :o
Dougle

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #859 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:18:39 pm
Demarai Gray for £1.7 million could prove to be something of a steal for them. Hes looked lively here. Great finish to put them ahead as well.

Yep. Looks interested. Has pace and good technique. Cost 5% of what they normally spend on players and lo and behold he's decent. Enjoyed Bamford vs Mina there, good fun. I think they'll be kicking themselves. Twice in front and Leeds looked wobbly in defence all game. Anyway the only way is down from here.
elsewhere

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #860 on: Today at 05:21:22 pm
Their defense is still a mess
DonkeyWan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #861 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:42 pm
I read £750m is the total cost of their new stadium


Thats.. astonishing
Where in the world did you read that? How can it cost that much?
elsewhere

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #862 on: Today at 05:22:46 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:58:28 pm
Haha HAMEZ hates them now aswell.
what did he say?
Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #863 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:22:46 pm
what did he say?
Once Everton touches you?
FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #864 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:22:02 pm
Where in the world did you read that? How can it cost that much?

£500m for the build, £50m for filling the dock in, £200m for public consultations and Teary Bill publicity exercises
rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #865 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:03:42 pm
Everton are second. :o

The League Table on Toffeeweb will, as usual, be doctored NOT to show our position.

First ten games don't count ;)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #866 on: Today at 05:36:41 pm
Ah bollocks, they'll not get the 4 consecutive wins this season, that would facilitate the release of another iTunes chart topper 😭
rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #867 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:22:02 pm
Where in the world did you read that? How can it cost that much?

The price of steel is the highest it has ever been, it's doubled in the last twelve months, they'll get rinsed on that for a start. I think the marine grade steel they will need is about £1,000 per tonne now.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #868 on: Today at 05:40:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:26 pm
The price of steel is the highest it has ever been, it's doubled in the last twelve months, they'll get rinsed on that for a start. I think the marine grade steel they will need is about £1,000 per tonne now.
They are buying from Terry's Timber. No steel needed.

Everton aren't they.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #869 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm »
So they won't be champions after 4 games this season, then? Cancel the parade!
Online rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #870 on: Today at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:40:37 pm
They are buying from Terry's Timber. No steel needed.

Everton aren't they.

Fucking knew there was a reason for picking BMD, free delivery  ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #871 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:40:37 pm
They are buying from Terry's Timber. No steel needed.

Everton aren't they.

Online 4pool

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #872 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm »
There will be calls to void and nullify again due to the pandemic if we stay top much longer.
Offline Sangria

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #873 on: Today at 05:55:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:21:22 pm
Their defense is still a mess

I'm wondering, if we don't get any satisfactory offers by the end of the window, whether Everton might ask for Phillips on loan. They're desperate for someone that's not Keane, and with their performances so far, they'll be happy to give Benitez anything he asks for within their budget, even an RS.
Offline thejbs

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #874 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Rafa is in serious danger of doing a great job with these 😬
Online FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #875 on: Today at 06:05:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Fucking knew there was a reason for picking BMD, free delivery  ;D

Wood from over the road or shite from next door?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #876 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:51:47 pm

When sea levels rise they can turn that upside down and sail off down the Red River Mersey then build a new ground in Wales.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #877 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:03:42 pm
Everton are second. :o

The League Table on Toffeeweb will, as usual, be doctored NOT to show our position.
On GOT, this comment on Benitez made me *raise eyebrows*

"I gave a benchmark of 14pts from the first 6 league games.

4 from 2 is a good start.

Needs 10pts from the next 4 to hit my target. "

True, Everton aren't playing any top sides, but they finished mid-table last year with 59 points. Apparently the yardstick for a brand new manager is 14 points from 6... which would be 2.3 points a game, or 89 for the season. Everton have exceeded 89 points once in their entire history, 36 years ago. That's the standard some are holding Benitez to. Rather than celebrate being second, some are bemoaning 2 points dropped. Plain nuts some of those fans.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #878 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm »
^
They must be gutted they've gone two games unbeaten.

Weirdos.  :wanker

So keen are they for Rafa to fail, they set him unachievable targets.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #879 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:26 pm
The price of steel is the highest it has ever been, it's doubled in the last twelve months, they'll get rinsed on that for a start. I think the marine grade steel they will need is about £1,000 per tonne now.

Not for Everton,they're being gifted it all.
