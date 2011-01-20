Everton are second.
The League Table on Toffeeweb will, as usual, be doctored NOT to show our position.
On GOT, this comment on Benitez made me *raise eyebrows*
"I gave a benchmark of 14pts from the first 6 league games.
4 from 2 is a good start.
Needs 10pts from the next 4 to hit my target. "
True, Everton aren't playing any top sides, but they finished mid-table last year with 59 points. Apparently the yardstick for a brand new manager is 14 points from 6... which would be 2.3 points a game, or 89 for the season. Everton have exceeded 89 points once in their entire history, 36 years ago. That's the standard some are holding Benitez to. Rather than celebrate being second, some are bemoaning 2 points dropped. Plain nuts some of those fans.