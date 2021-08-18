Exceptional!
I was visiting a mate on the Wirral, Menlove Avenue I think the street is called (could be wrong)
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
I knew you'd appreciate that one.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
As his club have been as well
Boom!Top work
paul joyce@_pauljoyce·10mEverton have signed Andy Lonergan as back up goalkeeper for squad.
They'll be after Salah as well soon at this rate
These are brassic.
These are brassic. Reminds me of when we were signing Ngog, Jovanovic, Joe Cole and Brad Jones.*Shudder*
Oh dear. Sounds like James Rodriguez wants out. Admits he cares so little about Everton, he has no idea who they even play next.
Unless theres an obscure namesake over the water, Menlove Avenue is in Calderstones L18 (stretching up to the playing fields before you get to Hunts Cross). Relatively famous too given the Park, Strawberry Fields just off it, and Lennons Aunt Mimis house.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.4]