« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 51890 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 12:02:43 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 12:01:56 am
Exceptional!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
I knew you'd appreciate that one.  ;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,399
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 12:20:09 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 18, 2021, 06:47:22 am
I was visiting a mate on the Wirral, Menlove Avenue I think the street is called (could be wrong)
Unless theres an obscure namesake over the water, Menlove Avenue is in Calderstones L18 (stretching up to the playing fields before you get to Hunts Cross). Relatively famous too given the Park, Strawberry Fields just off it, and Lennons Aunt Mimis house.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,357
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 12:26:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:02:43 am
I knew you'd appreciate that one.  ;D
I do like a smartarse answer like that one mate  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 12:57:22 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 12:01:56 am
Exceptional!  :lmao :lmao :lmao



I get there first once a year
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,149
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 01:16:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 18, 2021, 11:53:48 pm
As his club have been as well
Boom!

Top work
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,768
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 07:23:58 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,897
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 07:29:45 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,433
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 am »
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #808 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
10m
Everton have signed Andy Lonergan as back up goalkeeper for squad.
They'll be after Salah as well soon at this rate  ;D  :wave
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #809 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Oh dear. Sounds like James Rodriguez wants out. Admits he cares so little about Everton, he has no idea who they even play next.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,863
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #810 on: Today at 12:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:56:05 am
They'll be after Salah as well soon at this rate  ;D  :wave

Origi next
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:08:25 pm »
These are brassic.

Reminds me of when we were signing Ngog, Jovanovic, Joe Cole and Brad Jones.

*Shudder*
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,324
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #812 on: Today at 12:09:57 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:08:25 pm
These are brassic.




Messi's shadow?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,212
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #813 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:08:25 pm
These are brassic.

Reminds me of when we were signing Ngog, Jovanovic, Joe Cole and Brad Jones.

*Shudder*

Besic? He's class.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,863
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #814 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:04:29 pm
Oh dear. Sounds like James Rodriguez wants out. Admits he cares so little about Everton, he has no idea who they even play next.

If this was a relationship involving a friend, you'd be letting them know they might want to start seeing other people. Harry Kane''s antics has overshadowed how much of a shit James Rodriguez has been since the end of last season
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,924
  • Seis Veces
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #815 on: Today at 12:19:47 pm »
Andy Lonergan joins the Blues. Not the first ex-red to cross the divide across Stanley Park this summer.

I'll be throwing a pigs head at him in the dug out in one of the derbies.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,725
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #816 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:20:09 am
Unless theres an obscure namesake over the water, Menlove Avenue is in Calderstones L18 (stretching up to the playing fields before you get to Hunts Cross). Relatively famous too given the Park, Strawberry Fields just off it, and Lennons Aunt Mimis house.
You're right, it was actually Menlo Avenue.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #817 on: Today at 12:22:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:04:29 pm
Oh dear. Sounds like James Rodriguez wants out. Admits he cares so little about Everton, he has no idea who they even play next.
Like most of their 'fans' then.

They seem to be more interested in our fixture list than their own.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,693
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #818 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
Thank fuck Rafa joined them after they blew that billion quid. He might have done something with them otherwise.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,768
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #819 on: Today at 01:54:42 pm »
I read £750m is the total cost of their new stadium


Thats.. astonishing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 