How anyone would want these lot to win is beyond me, must have family that are Evertonians. They could have a backroom staff of Rafa, Klopp and Gerrard and I'd still wish them liquidation.
From the BBC football page...https://ibb.co/BTd3NbHTop trolling from Rafa there, I hope we get to see him give them the 5 times gesture at all their matches. I'm guessing the slightly raised thumb on his right hand is a subtle recognition of number 6
This is what I dont get.The one thing about Rafa is that he doesnt give a fuck about circumstances and will fight until the last fingernail. Youd think they would want that?As Ive said, I think he will surprise people there, Id back them to do better than they expect.
Look at yesterday's result. Last season once they went behind they'd give up, now there's a bit of fight.
Until yesterday, they hadn't won a PL match after being down at HT since 2015! And still some of them were having a right moan on GOT. Almost as if winning spoiled the preset narrative they've built
The whole Rafa things shows up their inferiority complex.Most Reds I've heard speak have wished Rafa well. We don't feel betrayed. They somehow do.I honestly don't think they'd know what to do if he somehow won them the league. Or any trophy really.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
They want him to fail. As you said; winning yesterday pissed on their preconceptions and their already established narrative. They also love wallowing in abject misery. It's the only thing that makes them happy. They'll whinge if they lose, whinge if they draw and, now Rafa is in charge, they'll whinge if they win too. Everton, aren't they.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4</a>
Absolute prat that fella.And Bellew.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
https://streamable.com/9xajxf
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
and that was for a manager they actually liked. Imagine what theyd sing about someone they dont like all that much.
I never realised it was SIX years since they came back from a deficit to score three goals.Has their manager some experience of inspiring such miracles?
If only we had their class and dignity.
Because they're not a threat, and as long as we take care of our end of things, a resurgent Everton has a better chance of taking points off our rivals? I'd love us to win the league with 38 wins, but the easier other teams make it for us, the more I'd like it.
I mean I know all about crowd/mob mentality and the effect that has upon people, but still, what possesses grown adults to think that joining in with this is a good idea?
