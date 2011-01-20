« previous next »
How anyone would want these lot to win is beyond me, must have family that are Evertonians. They could have a backroom staff of Rafa, Klopp and Gerrard and I'd still wish them liquidation.
How anyone would want these lot to win is beyond me, must have family that are Evertonians. They could have a backroom staff of Rafa, Klopp and Gerrard and I'd still wish them liquidation.

Well thats bitter mate.....personally i'd like to see Rafa do a good job there and receive the plaudits he deserves. Everton don't concern me, we're streets ahead of them in every aspect of a football club. So I just wish them well. 
From the BBC football page...

https://ibb.co/BTd3NbH





Top trolling from Rafa there, I hope we get to see him give them the 5 times gesture at all their matches. I'm guessing the slightly raised thumb on his right hand is a subtle recognition of number 6  ;D
How anyone would want these lot to win is beyond me, must have family that are Evertonians. They could have a backroom staff of Rafa, Klopp and Gerrard and I'd still wish them liquidation.

Because they're not a threat, and as long as we take care of our end of things, a resurgent Everton has a better chance of taking points off our rivals? I'd love us to win the league with 38 wins, but the easier other teams make it for us, the more I'd like it.
How anyone would want these lot to win is beyond me, must have family that are Evertonians. They could have a backroom staff of Rafa, Klopp and Gerrard and I'd still wish them liquidation.

Yep, it's proper weird.
From the BBC football page...

https://ibb.co/BTd3NbH





Top trolling from Rafa there, I hope we get to see him give them the 5 times gesture at all their matches. I'm guessing the slightly raised thumb on his right hand is a subtle recognition of number 6  ;D
This is what I dont get.

The one thing about Rafa is that he doesnt give a fuck about circumstances and will fight until the last fingernail. Youd think they would want that?

As Ive said, I think he will surprise people there, Id back them to do better than they expect.
This is what I dont get.

The one thing about Rafa is that he doesnt give a fuck about circumstances and will fight until the last fingernail. Youd think they would want that?

As Ive said, I think he will surprise people there, Id back them to do better than they expect.

Look at yesterday's result. Last season once they went behind they'd give up, now there's a bit of fight.
Look at yesterday's result. Last season once they went behind they'd give up, now there's a bit of fight.

Until yesterday, they hadn't won a PL match after being down at HT since 2015! And still some of them were having a right moan on GOT. Almost as if winning spoiled the preset narrative they've built
The whole Rafa things shows up their inferiority complex.

Most Reds I've heard speak have wished Rafa well. We don't feel betrayed. They somehow do.
I honestly don't think they'd know what to do if he somehow won them the league. Or any trophy really.
Until yesterday, they hadn't won a PL match after being down at HT since 2015! And still some of them were having a right moan on GOT. Almost as if winning spoiled the preset narrative they've built
They want him to fail. As you said; winning yesterday pissed on their preconceptions and their already established narrative.

They also love wallowing in abject misery. It's the only thing that makes them happy. They'll whinge if they lose, whinge if they draw and, now Rafa is in charge, they'll whinge if they win too. Everton, aren't they.
The whole Rafa things shows up their inferiority complex.

Most Reds I've heard speak have wished Rafa well. We don't feel betrayed. They somehow do.
I honestly don't think they'd know what to do if he somehow won them the league. Or any trophy really.
Throw a toddler at him?
A strong start to the weekend with the win against Leeds, but that Spurs win will have crushed their spirits. Tough times.
They want him to fail. As you said; winning yesterday pissed on their preconceptions and their already established narrative.

They also love wallowing in abject misery. It's the only thing that makes them happy. They'll whinge if they lose, whinge if they draw and, now Rafa is in charge, they'll whinge if they win too. Everton, aren't they.

They're even bickering how to call him still like children.

Rafael,The Manager and Benitez seem allowed at the moment and you get the feeling some fans can't wait for them to have a bad spell or even something trivial like Rafa and Montse putting some beautiful red on their christmas tree to have a go at him.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4</a>
Until yesterday, they hadn't won a PL match after being down at HT since 2015! And still some of them were having a right moan on GOT. Almost as if winning spoiled the preset narrative they've built
You'd think they'd be aware that he knows how to come back from a half time defecit .
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4</a>
Absolute prat that fella.

And Bellew.
Absolute prat that fella.

And Bellew.
Bellew has an excuse for being a prat, he's been punched in the head a lot. The other doesn't have a damn excuse at all.
https://streamable.com/9xajxf
FC class and dignity... Ashamed of nothing; offended by everything.
https://streamable.com/9xajxf

and that was for a manager they actually liked.  Imagine what theyd sing about someone they dont like all that much.
and that was for a manager they actually liked.  Imagine what theyd sing about someone they dont like all that much.


We didnt wish death or even pain on Hodgson despite him being far and away the worst manager in our history, these idiots really define the difference between Red and Blue.
and that was for a manager they actually liked.  Imagine what theyd sing about someone they dont like all that much.
Ah, but he ultimately rejected them, and they handle rejection like an insecure teenager does.

They are the most tragic, pathetic fanbase in the league, and in a league that also includes Abu Dhabi SFC and its apologists, that's some feat.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4</a>

He doesn't believe that but you know he is a blue so he has to say that.

I think that might possibly be the biggest insult in terms of comparison between the two teams.
Until yesterday, they hadn't won a PL match after being down at HT since 2015! And still some of them were having a right moan on GOT. Almost as if winning spoiled the preset narrative they've built

I never realised it was SIX years since they came back from a deficit to score three goals.

Has their manager some experience of inspiring such miracles?
I never realised it was SIX years since they came back from a deficit to score three goals.

Has their manager some experience of inspiring such miracles?

Yes, yes he has, against a former manager that they don't like as well, I'm sure they'd love to hear about it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nKV6OkQFCGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nKV6OkQFCGs</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNmG5FNISI4</a>
The fact it's Bellend and Carragher featured renders that completely unwatchable. No clicks will be given by me.
If only we had their class and dignity.  ::)
I mean I know all about crowd/mob mentality and the effect that has upon people, but still, what possesses grown adults to think that joining in with this is a good idea?
Because they're not a threat, and as long as we take care of our end of things, a resurgent Everton has a better chance of taking points off our rivals? I'd love us to win the league with 38 wins, but the easier other teams make it for us, the more I'd like it.

Virgil and Thiago say hi.
I mean I know all about crowd/mob mentality and the effect that has upon people, but still, what possesses grown adults to think that joining in with this is a good idea?

One fella jumping around with a kid on his shoulders, setting a great example there

At least he's not chucking him though
Let's not forget Gary Speed

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/truth-behind-gary-speed-left-15172515

https://www.nufc.com/html/speed-house.html

Apparently put in steel gates to, protect him on his return to Goodison, nice.
How anyone would want these lot to win is beyond me, must have family that are Evertonians. They could have a backroom staff of Rafa, Klopp and Gerrard and I'd still wish them liquidation.
I may cheer for them to avoid relegation if that will result in Utd getting relegated.
