Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Oh, yes he could...
Ohhh no he couldn't...
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm
In memoriam roll call of fans with a picture of Anne Frank and names of the deceased misspelled 😳 PR disaster that, especially for this past year.

https://twitter.com/Baddiel/status/1426630755346681874?s=19



A Mike Oxsmall too ;D

I'm going to guess some young intern compiled this and they allowed photos to be included. That's the only reason I can think for so many obvious errors including not knowing what Anne Frank looked like
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:11 pm by rafathegaffa83
Dim Glas

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm
In memoriam roll call of fans with a picture of Anne Frank and names of the deceased misspelled 😳 PR disaster that, especially for this past year.

https://twitter.com/Baddiel/status/1426630755346681874?s=19

They arent misspellings - they are really shit joke names put in there like Faye Knewse. And even worse Mike Oxsmall  :-X :o
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Skeeve

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 10, 2021, 04:37:15 pm
I swear to god theyre mad.

Theres a video of Kenwright at Bramley Moore 
Theres a digger there.

Honest to god, theyve fucking painted it blue and put an Everton badge on it :lmao

Who is so thin skinned that they have to paint a digger blue?


:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1425042970265460743?s=21

It was yellow as well, not even a red one, so it goes beyond their usual batshittery too.
Hazell

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:00:22 pm
How bizarre. They've reposted now it with Anne and Mike removed.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ToffeeFrankers/status/1426646676446531588

;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Hazell

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm
A Mike Oxsmall too ;D

I'm going to guess some young intern compiled this and they allowed photos to be included. That's the only reason I can think for so many obvious errors including not knowing what Anne Frank looked like

Might have been Wayne Hennessey?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm
Am I missing something here?
Everton have rectified the video.
Why is Andrew Devine there?

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Dim Glas

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm
Am I missing something here?
Everton have rectified the video.
Why is Andrew Devine there?



We also include Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of Hillsborough, in our tribute at Goodison today - in solidarity with the Hillsborough families. Members of Andrews family are special guests of the Club for the game. ❤️💙

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1426541924102586370?s=20
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Hazell

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
We also include Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of Hillsborough, in our tribute at Goodison today - in solidarity with the Hillsborough families. Members of Andrews family are special guests of the Club for the game. Blue heartRed heart

Lovely gesture that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Dim Glas

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:08:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
Lovely gesture that.

yep it really is  :)

Everton always so much class with Hillsborough of course. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 10:09:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
We also include Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of Hillsborough, in our tribute at Goodison today - in solidarity with the Hillsborough families. Members of Andrews family are special guests of the Club for the game. ❤️💙

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1426541924102586370?s=20
Cheers mate; much appreciated  :thumbup
I thought they'd made another huge gaff.

Very nice gesture; well done EFC  :wave
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

coolbyrne

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
As long as it doesn't affect us, I hope Everton win every game. I can't wait to see the Bitters figure out how to celebrate while still booing.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

The Test

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
Found myself wanting them to win today... all very strange.
Capon Debaser

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm
Missed the first 20 minutes of our match today cos was stuck in traffic by Goodison coming from queens drive & walton Lane towards Priory rd junction by the cemetery for a good 40 minutes. They all started flooding out and im sat there in the back of my brothers car looking at em all an my brothers Wife says ''Why are they all dead weird looking?'' and i just started chuckling cos she has no idea. Im looking at all their trabbs for some reason and it was mainly army an navy fell walking boots and tommy ball 4 stripe adidas.

So im sat there bored shitless an decide to shout to some Cock Eyed Bloke with eye magnets in his nose what the score was an he looks about 4 metres to the left of me and then turns around as if someones tapped him on the shoulder and shouts ''FAWEEYWAN EVERTIN MAISH...FAWEEYWAN'

My brother ordered all his kids to wind up the windows and stop being hysterical as he wasnt going to hurt them

MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
Found myself wanting them Rafa to win today... all very strange.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm
Missed the first 20 minutes of our match today cos was stuck in traffic by Goodison coming from queens drive & walton Lane towards Priory rd junction by the cemetery for a good 40 minutes. They all started flooding out and im sat there in the back of my brothers car looking at em all an my brothers Wife says ''Why are they all dead weird looking?'' and i just started chuckling cos she has no idea. Im looking at all their trabbs for some reason and it was mainly army an navy fell walking boots and tommy ball 4 stripe adidas.

So im sat there bored shitless an decide to shout to some Cock Eyed Bloke with eye magnets in his nose what the score was an he looks about 4 metres to the left of me and then turns around as if someones tapped him on the shoulder and shouts ''FAWEEYWAN EVERTIN MAISH...FAWEEYWAN'

My brother ordered all his kids to wind up the windows and stop being hysterical as he wasnt going to hurt them
*carygrantgetout.gif*
Capon Debaser

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 11:57:53 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
*carygrantgetout.gif*
haha its actually true aprt from the kids bit. There were 4 of us in my bros car for what felt like an hour.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #697 on: Today at 12:51:30 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:08:37 pm
yep it really is  :)

Everton always so much class with Hillsborough of course.

Indeed, thank you Everton, there is an excellent side to that club
aarf, aarf, aarf.

gjr1

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Reply #698 on: Today at 01:44:19 am
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
Found myself wanting them to win today... all very strange.

I did too. But had had a couple of hundred quid on them to win

Southampton really are a poor side now
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.
