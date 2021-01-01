« previous next »
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #640 on: Today at 01:57:00 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:38:01 pm
He who must not be named

Rafamort

It wouldn't surprise me if, during negotiations, they asked him to wear a disguise and go by the name "Raphael Bennetson".
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #641 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm


The only thing I see more EFC presence in here is car number plates. Bitters just love an EFC number plate, and I'll see at least one on most days. Reds don't seem to bother with football-inspired plates nearly as much, although I do still see a fair number about. When I learned to drive I mulled over buying an LFC or KOP plate but decided to leave it, knowing how bitter and vindictive a lot of their rabble can be. There are enough peabrains who damage cars without giving some a further excuse to have a go at mine. Bitters do love their plates though.

My Blue son in law, Ellesmere Port, has an EFC plate. Here in Chester I regularly see EFC plates or  rear screens emblazoned with 'In my heart etc' or some other Bitter sentimentalia. I rarely, if ever, see a LFC plate.

When my grandson coached at 'Soccer fun' you'd see more Chelsea and Arsenal shirts amongst the toddlers than Everton shirts. The vast majority were Liverpool and United ( this was just before City really started to buy trophies).
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #642 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm »
Dogs of war and men of hate
With no cause, they all discriminate
Discovery is to be disowned
Their currency is flesh and bone
Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.  Albert Einstein.  
Unquestionable trust in authority is the enemy of truth. Albert Einstein
Wake up to the war on for your mind!

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
GOT have a poll predicting the time of their first boo.

Do they enjoy nothing?
they've always booed, they were booing in the 80s too, always been bitter. Watch that Match of 80s 1983-84 episode 3, they boo Howard Kendall, probably their most successful manager.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #644 on: Today at 02:47:43 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:56:57 pm
they've always booed, they were booing in the 80s too, always been bitter. Watch that Match of 80s 1983-84 episode 3, they boo Howard Kendall, probably their most successful manager.

I suppose being booed is preferable to getting a kicking at Blackpool like Harry Catterick got in 1966  :P
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #645 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
My sympathies go out to the hundreds (tens?) of young blues who will be going to Goodison for the first time today, exposed to the absolute shite that their arl fellas have been watching for years. Poor things.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #646 on: Today at 02:58:14 pm »
So the Athletic are reporting that Everton are clearly in breach of PL FFP and that they cant spend unless they sell or get assurances from the PL it wont be an issue.  No transfer window trophy this year I guess..
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:58:14 pm
So the Athletic are reporting that Everton are clearly in breach of PL FFP and that they cant spend unless they sell or get assurances from the PL it wont be an issue.  No transfer window trophy this year I guess..

Its been coming for a while that but the rules could end up helping them by stopping them persistently throwing money at shite players- they need to actually think of the financial implications longer term (and how they can generate profits via sales in future)

The contrast between them and a club like Leicester (who they should aspire to) is stark
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »

'Rafa Benitez gets great reception from the Everton supporters.' (with short video clip - before his match in charge of Everton; vs Southampton):-

https://twitter.com/Tony_Scott11/status/1426544451565113346



.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #649 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm »
comical....:))
JFT 96

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #650 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm »
Never change
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #651 on: Today at 03:32:29 pm »
Anyone who believes Rafa is going to work miracles with these clowns needs to have a rethink.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #652 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:32:29 pm
Anyone who believes Rafa is going to work miracles with these clowns needs to have a rethink.

I reckon if he got a few years to properly change them, dampen short term expectations, recruit sensibly and the fans genuinely got behind it. They could improve massively.

But it's Everton, they think they're a top team. The fans expect to be challenging right now and obviously they already hate Rafa anyway. So yeah, this whole thing is absolutely pointless.
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:01:42 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:32:29 pm
Anyone who believes Rafa is going to work miracles with these clowns needs to have a rethink.
That should include himself, too.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:16:20 pm »
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #655 on: Today at 04:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:47:43 pm
I suppose being booed is preferable to getting a kicking at Blackpool like Harry Catterick got in 1966  :P

They did also vandalise Kendall's home. Still not as bad as poor Harry though.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #656 on: Today at 04:41:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:02:38 pm
Its been coming for a while that but the rules could end up helping them by stopping them persistently throwing money at shite players- they need to actually think of the financial implications longer term (and how they can generate profits via sales in future)


Yep. It's been coming for ages. According to the Athletic they've lost over £263 million during their last three accounts and a £60m increase in wages during that time. It's not sustainable.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #657 on: Today at 05:18:01 pm »
Anne Frank is trending because Everton put a picture of her on a poignant tweet about the many blues that have passed away during the pandemic.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #658 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 05:18:01 pm
Anne Frank is trending because Everton put a picture of her on a poignant tweet about the many blues that have passed away during the pandemic.

'Kinell. Just spotted it. :o
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #659 on: Today at 05:29:41 pm »
Watching the full game, Rafa needs a centre back who can help build the play,  neither Keane nor Holgate look good enough under pressure when passing even though the short option to the centre mids was on.

Pickford man,  what a weirdo.  He's got the distribution / passing ability to ping a ball 60 yards,  flat to a teammate but the composure of a hyperactive toddler.  I counted 5-6 hoofs when he could have picked a 20 yard pass to a free teammate,  though they also scored,  in a move after winning   the 2nd ball after one of his better aimed hits.   The fine tuning work here (if somehow Rafa can get through)  will get a lot more out of the team.

Good to see the likes of Benitez,  Tuchel back at work in addition to Klopp,  Pep etc. 







Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #660 on: Today at 05:31:27 pm »
You actually watched a full Everton game? You into S&M mate?  :o
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #661 on: Today at 06:24:40 pm »
Where was Godfrey?
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #662 on: Today at 06:24:46 pm »
Worrying Times ©® for the Ev, do they cheer or not cheer when their team win while being coached by the FSW?, if they do then they'll likely be labelled a closet Redshite!
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #663 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:31:27 pm
You actually watched a full Everton game? You into S&M mate?  :o

Haha.  Well if the talk is to have any value I need to be seeing all the details,  full games, whoever it is.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #664 on: Today at 06:31:20 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 06:24:40 pm
Where was Godfrey?

Might have been one of the players isolating due to COVID

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:24:46 pm
Worrying Times ©® for the Ev, do they cheer or not cheer when their team win while being coached by the FSW?, if they do then they'll likely be labelled a closet Redshite!

Genuinely seems to be the case among some of them on GOT
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #665 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:31:20 pm
Might have been one of the players isolating due to COVID

Genuinely seems to be the case among some of them on GOT

Cheers forgot about that
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #666 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:24:46 pm
Worrying Times ©® for the Ev, do they cheer or not cheer when their team win while being coached by the FSW?, if they do then they'll likely be labelled a closet Redshite!

Its win-win.

They lose, fuwm will be multiplied. They win, heads will fall off.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #667 on: Today at 08:17:08 pm »
How many games did they win last year before releasing the iTunes chart topper?, 4?, that puts them 25% of the way there to doing the same this year again, exciting times
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #668 on: Today at 08:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:17:08 pm
How many games did they win last year before releasing the iTunes chart topper?, 4?, that puts them 25% of the way there to doing the same this year again, exciting times

At least they can have a parade this year as well, made up for them
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #669 on: Today at 08:24:21 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:19:25 pm
At least they can have a parade this year as well, made up for them

All the way back from Lille?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:26:54 pm »
Rafa Beneath us   ;)
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #671 on: Today at 08:29:18 pm »
So for those who watched them, how does Rafa's team and tactics differ from Ancelotti's?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #672 on: Today at 08:30:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:24:21 pm
All the way back from Lille?

Been that long since Lille I think most of them will be classed as refugees now, mind you it's what the brexit people's club voted for
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #673 on: Today at 08:37:10 pm »
First time since 2015 they came from behind at half-time to win a PL game.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #674 on: Today at 08:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:26:54 pm
Rafa Beneath us   ;)

ha ha good one! they took so much pride in that line, hopefully this can be our 'go to' thing to say to them each and every week for the rest of the season - it will annoy them because they thought they were great thinking it up and they know we all still love Rafa.  ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #675 on: Today at 09:30:52 pm »
In memoriam roll call of fans with a picture of Anne Frank and names of the deceased misspelled 😳 PR disaster that, especially for this past year.

https://twitter.com/Baddiel/status/1426630755346681874?s=19

My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean
