Watching the full game, Rafa needs a centre back who can help build the play, neither Keane nor Holgate look good enough under pressure when passing even though the short option to the centre mids was on.



Pickford man, what a weirdo. He's got the distribution / passing ability to ping a ball 60 yards, flat to a teammate but the composure of a hyperactive toddler. I counted 5-6 hoofs when he could have picked a 20 yard pass to a free teammate, though they also scored, in a move after winning the 2nd ball after one of his better aimed hits. The fine tuning work here (if somehow Rafa can get through) will get a lot more out of the team.



Good to see the likes of Benitez, Tuchel back at work in addition to Klopp, Pep etc.















