Am I the only one worried about Rafa, his family and his house if this goes wrong early doors?



I'm genuinely afraid someone (or more) will rock up at his house kicking off, or attack him at the ground.



I would guess like 99% of the people they’re all talk and the most they’ll do is sing songs at him. You might get the one fan who wants to throw their season ticket at him, but I guess that would now involve throwing away their phone!It astonishes me still that it’s not the board/Moshiri they’re directing their anger towards.The club is an absolute shambles at how it’s being run, even with the “new stadium”