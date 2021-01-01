« previous next »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 02:18:15 pm


"You haven't seen these shoes for 15 years Bill..."
 

LOLLLL
Could you imagine what Bill would of said or done on the breaking ground ceremony for the Tesco Arena? Announcing Norris and Rita as the managers of Tesco or something.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:43:08 pm
Still can't see it!
Go here... https://twittervideodownloader.com/ and paste this into the search bar.

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1425042970265460743?s=21

You should then be able to download the video and watch it  :wave
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 02:18:15 pm


"You haven't seen these shoes for 15 years Bill..."
 

"Yer can shove yer red book up yer arse Eamonn"
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:13:26 pm
She was good at finding lost shite but bet she couldn't find the Arteta money
;D
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:53:20 pm
"Yer can shove yer red book up yer arse Eamonn"
Never knew you were Jamaican Fish mate
Betty Turpins son.
"He promised me the Champions league Rita".
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 06:19:19 pm
Betty Turpins son.

The amount hes had off Moshi-Lar are you sure Dick Turpin isnt his dad?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:57:59 pm
The amount hes had off Moshi-Lar are you sure Dick Turpin isnt his dad?

👏👏👏👏
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:57:59 pm
The amount hes had off Moshi-Lar are you sure Dick Turpin isnt his dad?

;D
"We have a highwayman out on a limb
We've got no dreams nor songs to sing
And all the glory
Is down on Anfield Road"
Oh dear.


Retweeted by Paul Joyce
Quote
James Rodríguez on his Twitch: There is a game on Saturday but I don't know, I don't think I'll play. Everything can happen until the end of the month. Soccer always changes fast .

👀 They tell me that he has been training for 3 days separately from the group in #Everton . The reasons are unknown.
James off so quickly

Probably need to get rid of his wages so they can sign .anyone
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
Oh dear.


Retweeted by Paul Joyce James off so quickly

Probably need to get rid of his wages so they can sign .anyone

Its really funny.

They think hes top top quality.

Yet they dont question why someone who is such a top talent has got the boot form Madrid, Bayern and has ended up at a club like Everton who can not offer any European football and only over over inflated wages.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
Oh dear.


Retweeted by Paul Joyce James off so quickly

Probably need to get rid of his wages so they can sign .anyone

Rafa knows he's shit and will want the twat well away from the club, sadly.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm
Its really funny.

They think hes top top quality.

Yet they dont question why someone who is such a top talent has got the boot form Madrid, Bayern and has ended up at a club like Everton who can not offer any European football and only over over inflated wages.

He was quoted the other day in the Spanish press as saying he only went there because of Ancelotti and it was suggested he was almost certain to leave

Part of me thinks, Moshiri played a blinder in appointing Rafa because it deflects all the blame away from how shit they are run and how they don't have a pot to piss in

Can't keep James, blame Rafa for not wanting him
Can't sign anyone, blame Rafa for not having enough ambition and pull
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm
He was quoted the other day in the Spanish press as saying he only went there because of Ancelotti and it was suggested he was almost certain to leave

Part of me thinks, Moshiri played a blinder in appointing Rafa because it deflects all the blame away from how shit they are run and how they don't have a pot to piss in

Can't keep James, blame Rafa for not wanting him
Can't sign anyone, blame Rafa for not having enough ambition and pull

To be honest, I don't think Rafa will have a big problem being sacked by Moshiri and receiving a big pay-off. It is a win-win situation for both Rafa and Moshiri ...
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm
He was quoted the other day in the Spanish press as saying he only went there because of Ancelotti and it was suggested he was almost certain to leave

Part of me thinks, Moshiri played a blinder in appointing Rafa because it deflects all the blame away from how shit they are run and how they don't have a pot to piss in

Can't keep James, blame Rafa for not wanting him
Can't sign anyone, blame Rafa for not having enough ambition and pull

Absolutely.  If it was a manager Everton supporters liked, they would point fingers at Moshiri.  But by appointing Rafa, they can turn their anger towards him (though I'm sure some won't and know the root cause of the problems).

That being said, the lack of investment will definitely annoy Blues beyond just the manager.  But it's a free hit for Moshiri anyway.  If Rafa is good, then the supporters will be mollified to an extent.  If Rafa can't lift them, then just blame it all on him, and hope that COVID impact will lessen next year with another manager and back them instead.
It's so very Rafa to arrive at Everton after multiple summers of them throwing money around only to find there's absolutely nothing to spend.

The dream is that he gets them performing better than the sum of their parts, nobody notices the steady decline of the squad under his watch, they get rid of him because he's not getting them into Europe and they finally get relegated.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMz7IISTuVE

Pure desperation here.
Around about 1:26 Graeme Sharp utters a classic question of "Imagine European nights here?"

Ermm, doesn't that involve actually playing in European Competitions?  ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm
Its really funny.

They think hes top top quality.

Yet they dont question why someone who is such a top talent has got the boot form Madrid, Bayern and has ended up at a club like Everton who can not offer any European football and only over over inflated wages.

Even his national team didnt want him.


But the only explanation is he's the best player in the PL and the problem is Benitez.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:54:52 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMz7IISTuVE

Pure desperation here.
Around about 1:26 Graeme Sharp utters a classic question of "Imagine European nights here?"

Ermm, doesn't that involve actually playing in European Competitions?  ;D
Graeme Sharp who wanted the season voided, he was the loudest voice of that minority in football media who wanted to void that season.

Utter weapon.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
Graeme Sharp who wanted the season voided, he was the loudest voice of that minority in football media who wanted to void that season.

Utter weapon.

Snide fucker as a player as well.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:25:24 am
Every time Kenwrights interviewed its like hes talking about someone he lost but, how itd be done in a film. Hes just such a fucking try hard.

Remember him talking aboot Gascogne once on sky. He was going through a bad time due to drink again so who do they roll out? Yup, thats right, Old Billy boy. He starts saying how generous a man Gascogne was as hed do anything for you. He then says Hed give you the shoes off his feet

It was at that moment he starts getting carried away with his lies an he mustve realised, this is Oscar worthy and theyre lapping it up so Im gonna go for it.

It was then he pulled this gem outta his fat pale white thespian arse INFACT he actually did do that. Id lost a shoe and Gazza said Eyar bill, have mine and then he walked out barefooted.that was Paul, that was Paul


Honest to god, hes fucking embarrassing

He only owns 1.72% of the club now. He's probably having the time of his life cos it doesn't matter if it all goes wrong. I do wonder what sort of bullshit he fed to Moshiri though, because all that spending on transfers at the start doesn't seem like Moshiri was expecting to build their own stadium. Did Kenwright convince him the Commonwealth games was a goer? Bramley Moore was where the stadium was going to be built for the Games, so maybe Moshiri thought he'd improve the squad, rent the Commonwealth Games stadium, and the club would repay his initial loans from the increased Matchday revenues? Otherwise, I just don't see why he lent so much money for transfers when that £300m could have had the stadium construction already started.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm
He was quoted the other day in the Spanish press as saying he only went there because of Ancelotti and it was suggested he was almost certain to leave

Part of me thinks, Moshiri played a blinder in appointing Rafa because it deflects all the blame away from how shit they are run and how they don't have a pot to piss in

Can't keep James, blame Rafa for not wanting him
Can't sign anyone, blame Rafa for not having enough ambition and pull

Everton have been incredibly badly run in all of my living memory. Even when they got it right on the pitch for that brief period in the 80s they messed it up with complacency and resting on their laurels, which meant maintaining that brief success and building on it was impossible.

One thing they have always been good at though, is deflection. The suits at Goodison have been pulling the wool over the eyes of the rabble for decades and have trolled their own fanbase to death. For years they've encouraged their own fans to focus more closely on Anfield than their own club and the mismanagement of it.

Rafa has a thick skin, their loons don't faze him at all, and he lives within child throwing distance of The Pit. He's getting well paid to work on his doorstep and his bank manager will be happy with Rafa's eventual severance package. Moshilad also has his scapegoat to distract from the fact he's blew hundreds of millions on no-marks and abject failure. When this appointment goes wrong, they will just blame Rafa the Kopite and the focus will not be on Moshilad and Bungling Bill as it should be, but on Rafa instead, and that's just how the incompetent suits at The Pit like it.

The Rodriguez nonsense is typical of Everton fans (I know it's not all their fans). They are mad at Rafa for dropping a player who clearly doesn't want to play for the club. A lot of it is just about not getting to see him play at Goodison with a crowd. Everton's biggest liability seems to be their fans. It's toxic. My father in law stopped using his ST as it was so toxic in the Gwladys.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm
Its really funny.

They think hes top top quality.

Yet they dont question why someone who is such a top talent has got the boot form Madrid, Bayern and has ended up at a club like Everton who can not offer any European football and only over over inflated wages.

Davek's view

"He's the most unlikely martyr ever....but the people who want to undermine this manager are that desperate he's being made into one.

It's utterly pathetic.

The feller is an utter wastrel who took the piss at the end of last season and is using the discord between some fans and club / manager to wangle a move."

I actually think he got that spot on. Also, quite  afew on GOT are saying 'fuck this guy, remember when he pissed off for fun times at a family party? In the middle of a season?'

I also like this quote from Gerbis

"Im genuinely interested. Can anyone come up with a scenario where a player jumped on a jet during a match of consequence and took off so he could prepare for an international match? Specifically one where he didnt have to miss the club match but just chose to?

Then bonus points for a scenario where the fans begged for him back and insisted he was committed to the club."
