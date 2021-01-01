He was quoted the other day in the Spanish press as saying he only went there because of Ancelotti and it was suggested he was almost certain to leave



Part of me thinks, Moshiri played a blinder in appointing Rafa because it deflects all the blame away from how shit they are run and how they don't have a pot to piss in



Can't keep James, blame Rafa for not wanting him

Can't sign anyone, blame Rafa for not having enough ambition and pull



Everton have been incredibly badly run in all of my living memory. Even when they got it right on the pitch for that brief period in the 80s they messed it up with complacency and resting on their laurels, which meant maintaining that brief success and building on it was impossible.One thing they have always been good at though, is deflection. The suits at Goodison have been pulling the wool over the eyes of the rabble for decades and have trolled their own fanbase to death. For years they've encouraged their own fans to focus more closely on Anfield than their own club and the mismanagement of it.Rafa has a thick skin, their loons don't faze him at all, and he lives within child throwing distance of The Pit. He's getting well paid to work on his doorstep and his bank manager will be happy with Rafa's eventual severance package. Moshilad also has his scapegoat to distract from the fact he's blew hundreds of millions on no-marks and abject failure. When this appointment goes wrong, they will just blame Rafa the Kopite and the focus will not be on Moshilad and Bungling Bill as it should be, but on Rafa instead, and that's just how the incompetent suits at The Pit like it.