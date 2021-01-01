Its really funny
.
They think hes top top quality
.
Yet they dont question why someone who is such a top talent has got the boot form Madrid, Bayern and has ended up at a club like Everton who can not offer any European football and only over over inflated wages.
Davek's view
"He's the most unlikely martyr ever....but the people who want to undermine this manager are that desperate he's being made into one.
It's utterly pathetic.
The feller is an utter wastrel who took the piss at the end of last season and is using the discord between some fans and club / manager to wangle a move."
I actually think he got that spot on. Also, quite afew on GOT are saying 'fuck this guy, remember when he pissed off for fun times at a family party? In the middle of a season?'
I also like this quote from Gerbis
"Im genuinely interested. Can anyone come up with a scenario where a player jumped on a jet during a match of consequence and took off so he could prepare for an international match? Specifically one where he didnt have to miss the club match but just chose to?
Then bonus points for a scenario where the fans begged for him back and insisted he was committed to the club."