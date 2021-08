They may have broken ground but I'm guessing it smells more like they have broken wind down there.



That can't be true the Coronation street extra said it was a wonderful site. I am not sure whether it was that statement or the one in which he said he would live for another 100 years that smelt more like the sewage works.Evertonian's love to tell everyone who will listen how affluent they are and how fantastic the BMD will be. Unfortunately they have mixed up affluent and effluent.