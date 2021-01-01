Feel terrible for him hes completely fucked, thought itd be bad but its looking really shitty. BBC already running articles about it being a troubling result and all about the fans rooting against him, all after a fucking friendly!!



I dont think Ive had a more pathetic opinion of Everton fans when as a lifelong red I actually feel like I want Rafa to do well there more than a lot of their own fans. What a fucked up club.



Rafa must have the skin of a Rhino. He knew exactly what he was getting into though. Well, I certainly hope he did.He's lived in England long enough to know exactly what the media here are all about, and he's lived on Merseyside long enough to be fully aware of the sheer lunacy of the Everton 'support' and the endless dysfunction of the club as a whole.I'm surprised they went with the Mancs for a warm-up friendly though. They'd have been better going with a team of farmers they could stick 20 goals past so they could at least start off with some misguided optimism to ease the constant pressure their loons put on them. Now, they start off with a mauling instead, and tensions are boiling over after nothing more than a pre-season kickabout with their bedfellows down the M62.Everton are a complete shambles from top to bottom. A dysfunctional mess of epic proportions, but regardless of how it pans out, I think Rafa will be fine. He's more resilient and far tougher than many might think he is. Their insanity doesn't seem to bother him, and he seems to just rise above it all. He's a Red, after all.