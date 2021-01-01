« previous next »
Online FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
Where's Montse?

No Montse, no Chrimbo...

No idea, I know she's not gone looking for a new watch though
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm
No idea, I know she's not gone looking for a new watch though
Rafa knows where he can get hold of an ancient ornamental clock, though...
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm »
Feel terrible for him hes completely fucked, thought itd be bad but its looking really shitty. BBC already running articles about it being a troubling result and all about the fans rooting against him, all after a fucking friendly!!

I dont think Ive had a more pathetic opinion of Everton fans when as a lifelong red I actually feel like I want Rafa to do well there more than a lot of their own fans. What a fucked up club.
Offline kopite77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 05:57:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:57:28 pm
Bitter bastards chanting Fat Spanish waiter.

Should be calling Moshiri a useless fucking  owner.
As for Bungling Bill.
No DCL today? Sore toe or on his way?
DCL is probably out shopping for a New Pimp Suit, Fedora Hat and Slippers combo!
Offline jack witham

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 06:06:11 pm »
I really do not think Rafa will be arsed if they sack him.

He knew he was on a hiding to nothing when he took the job.

Be a nice little pay day for him,he will have the last laugh.

They will get him sacked and bring in the next mug.

They are totally rudderless and deserve all the misery they get.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 06:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Feel terrible for him hes completely fucked, thought itd be bad but its looking really shitty. BBC already running articles about it being a troubling result and all about the fans rooting against him, all after a fucking friendly!!

I dont think Ive had a more pathetic opinion of Everton fans when as a lifelong red I actually feel like I want Rafa to do well there more than a lot of their own fans. What a fucked up club.
Rafa must have the skin of a Rhino. He knew exactly what he was getting into though. Well, I certainly hope he did.

He's lived in England long enough to know exactly what the media here are all about, and he's lived on Merseyside long enough to be fully aware of the sheer lunacy of the Everton 'support' and the endless dysfunction of the club as a whole.

I'm surprised they went with the Mancs for a warm-up friendly though. They'd have been better going with a team of farmers they could stick 20 goals past so they could at least start off with some misguided optimism to ease the constant pressure their loons put on them. Now, they start off with a mauling instead, and tensions are boiling over after nothing more than a pre-season kickabout with their bedfellows down the M62.

Everton are a complete shambles from top to bottom. A dysfunctional mess of epic proportions, but regardless of how it pans out, I think Rafa will be fine. He's more resilient and far tougher than many might think he is. Their insanity doesn't seem to bother him, and he seems to just rise above it all. He's a Red, after all.  ;)
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm »
Rafa, Rafa,
He's our man
If he can't flush them
No one can!
Offline Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Feel terrible for him hes completely fucked, thought itd be bad but its looking really shitty. BBC already running articles about it being a troubling result and all about the fans rooting against him, all after a fucking friendly!!

I dont think Ive had a more pathetic opinion of Everton fans when as a lifelong red I actually feel like I want Rafa to do well there more than a lot of their own fans. What a fucked up club.

It's a meaningless friendly.

Why would they organise a friendly away against the Mancs a week before the season anyway? Ridiculous.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 06:27:16 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 06:06:11 pm
I really do not think Rafa will be arsed if they sack him.

He knew he was on a hiding to nothing when he took the job.

Be a nice little pay day for him,he will have the last laugh.

They will get him sacked and bring in the next mug.

They are totally rudderless and deserve all the misery they get.

This is it.

Rafa is as tough as old boots. He's managed some of the biggest clubs in the world and is a well travelled man and manager. His personal outlook is bigger and wider than EFC and their entire fanbase. They don't faze him at all. He'll do his best with the resources given to him and the meagre support offered him by their narrow-minded and regressive fans, then he'll toddle off home to Caldy with Moshilad's millions in his back pocket. The Shite will then announce the name of the next manager, who will also eventually waltz through the revolving door at Goodison and off home with a handsome payoff and the cycle will continue...
Offline Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm »
Rafa won't give a fuck what the bitters throw at him (kids aside maybe).

Chelsea fans give him dogs abuse and he just ignored them and got on with the job.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 07:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm
It's a meaningless friendly.

Why would they organise a friendly away against the Mancs a week before the season anyway? Ridiculous.
They have high hopes for their first team this season, so this game was just to help them get their eye in
Offline Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 07:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:22:51 pm
They have high hopes for their first team this season, so this game was just to help them get their eye in

They had a few good results away at the big boys last season. This game just a reminder all those games were behind closed doors.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 07:25:50 pm »
To quote Framola from the Leicester thread...

Quote from: Framola
Leicester have won a Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Charity Shield, Championship title and League One title since 2000.

This should tell Everton everything they need to know about outlook, approach and application.

Pretending to be a genuine, other than geographical, rival to Liverpool then getting lost in your own obsession is not the way to go.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm »
Getting sacked by Everton is a bit like getting sacked by Real Madrid - they're at such extreme ends of the scale that they're practically the same thing. Doesn't really matter how good or bad you do, chances are you'll be out on a whim, likely driven by the the fans, and ultimately it wont affect your employability elsewhere.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm
Getting sacked by Everton is a bit like getting sacked by Real Madrid - they're at such extreme ends of the scale that they're practically the same thing. Doesn't really matter how good or bad you do, chances are you'll be out on a whim, likely driven by the the fans, and ultimately it wont affect your employability elsewhere.
Ah yes. Horseshoe Theory.

Apt, given the donkeys at Goodison.
Offline villagelife

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  6, 2021, 02:33:53 pm
If he likes the smell of Cuprinol then the Pit will be heaven

 :D :D
Offline villagelife

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm
Getting sacked by Everton is a bit like getting sacked by Real Madrid - they're at such extreme ends of the scale that they're practically the same thing. Doesn't really matter how good or bad you do, chances are you'll be out on a whim, likely driven by the the fans, and ultimately it wont affect your employability elsewhere.

It shows your a clever fucker on your CV, Ill got to Everton get a £20mn contract and when Im ready for a proper job, just whip out the christmas tree.
Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/marca/status/1424083876213936131?s=21

Apparently its Rafas fault that James is shite.

Started 24 games last season. How many did he finish? Was he actually fit?

Was it Rafa who let him get an early dart before the end of the season in order to get ready for Copa dAmerica only for the national coach to say he wasnt fit?

Online Dim Glas

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #458 on: Today at 12:17:05 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm
https://twitter.com/marca/status/1424083876213936131?s=21

Apparently its Rafas fault that James is shite.

Started 24 games last season. How many did he finish? Was he actually fit?

Was it Rafa who let him get an early dart before the end of the season in order to get ready for Copa dAmerica only for the national coach to say he wasnt fit?

The fans the headline speaks of, are as much the James Rodriguez fans more than club fans Id suspect. He is another player who has a huge following that follow him from team to team, and defend him regardless of the fact hes done nothing of note there other than take a massive pay cheque each month.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:21:08 am »
Rafa starting to look stressed already, looks like he's a month off the 'Full Silva'

Get out asap, for your own health Rafa
Online FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #460 on: Today at 01:30:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:21:08 am
Rafa starting to look stressed already, looks like he's a month off the 'Full Silva'

Get out asap, for your own health Rafa

He'll be OK, the stress will only get to him once he realises they're nailed on for 10th and he won't get his statue for relegating the c*nts

If he does take them down I'll buy Montse the biggest fucking watch she's ever seen and give Rafa a chew in the centre circle at half time in the first home game next season
Online Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:32:11 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:21:08 am
Rafa starting to look stressed already, looks like he's a month off the 'Full Silva'

Get out asap, for your own health Rafa

Yeah? Probably only realising how bad things are over there.
