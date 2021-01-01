« previous next »
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #400 on: Today at 01:36:55 pm »
Going to be a really really long season for them..............no change from the usual then

*Edit - Got to wonder how long Rafa will last, especially with kids flying!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:18 pm by [new username under construction] »
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:53:40 am
The whole world knew that already, but amusing hes come out and said it directly removing any lingering doubt.

His other comments in that piece show no indication that he expects/wants to be there going forward. I wouldn't be surprised if he quietly exits at the end of the window
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #402 on: Today at 01:51:34 pm »
 ???
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 01:33:18 pm
How's Boonitez doing?

Rafasaurus now,apparently..
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #403 on: Today at 01:54:03 pm »
Does anyone think Rafa will still be there at Christmas? Can't see it.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #404 on: Today at 01:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Does anyone think Rafa will still be there at Christmas? Can't see it.

Nope, even if he makes it to the beginning of December it'll be curtains as soon as Montse gets the red deccies out
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #405 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #406 on: Today at 02:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Does anyone think Rafa will still be there at Christmas? Can't see it.
Yep, I think theyll do unexpectedly well.   
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #407 on: Today at 02:08:19 pm »
Three Worse Teams FC
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Yep, I think theyll do unexpectedly well.   

So do I. A wobbly start, he'll totally lose the crowd, then I think he'll get them playing and start getting good results and the fans will be totally confused as to how they should feel about it.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #409 on: Today at 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 02:17:41 pm
So do I. A wobbly start, he'll totally lose the crowd, then I think he'll get them playing and start getting good results and the fans will be totally confused as to how they should feel about it.

The Steve Bruce special.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
4-0. Ooops
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #411 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Does anyone think Rafa will still be there at Christmas? Can't see it.
I hope so. I want to see his tree.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:52:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:42:18 pm
4-0. Ooops
Oh dear. Are they calling for Rafa to be sacked yet?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #413 on: Today at 02:56:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:52:52 pm
Oh dear. Are they calling for Rafa to be sacked yet?
They were calling for his sacking before he even signed.

Everton that.
