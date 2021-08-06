Read the front coverEverton went out in the preliminary round without scoring a goalJust to show they have a long history of raising expectations then dashing them(I will admit though that they went out to the eventual winners)
They've never learned, have they. Oh well, it's the taking part that counts I suppose.
The eventual winners being Inter Milan. Albeit Inter didn't a dodgy ref and disputed goals to get past Everton.
GOT think they are actually linked to Messi
They have got a CL winning, Spanish speaking manager.And word on the street is that Messi enjoys a bit of toffee.
"Agüero went to Barcelona, and now Messi is leaving. Those are the things that football has. The same thing happened to me. I go to Everton, practically because Ancelotti was there and look, now Carlo is gone."https://www.elespanol.com/elbernabeu/real-madrid/futbol/20210806/comparacion-james-aguero-caso-messi-everton-ancelotti/602190084_0.html
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]