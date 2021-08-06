« previous next »
Rafa's got the Blues *

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 12:28:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:18:14 am


Read the front cover

Everton went out in the preliminary round without scoring a goal

Just to show they have a long history of raising expectations then dashing them

(I will admit though that they went out to the eventual winners)
They've never learned, have they.

Oh well, it's the taking part that counts I suppose.  :)
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 06:29:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:28:51 am
They've never learned, have they.

Oh well, it's the taking part that counts I suppose.  :)

I coulda been a contender
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:18:14 am


Read the front cover

Everton went out in the preliminary round without scoring a goal

Just to show they have a long history of raising expectations then dashing them

(I will admit though that they went out to the eventual winners)

The eventual winners being Inter Milan. Albeit Inter didn't a dodgy ref and disputed goals to get past Everton.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:30:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
The eventual winners being Inter Milan. Albeit Inter didn't a dodgy ref and disputed goals to get past Everton.

Everton remain the FIRST (another) and only team from England to enter europe's premier competition and fail to register a goal, that is spread over about 60 competitions and significantly more entrants.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm »
GOT think they are actually linked to Messi :D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:51:27 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:30 pm
GOT think they are actually linked to Messi :D

Dont tell me. Usmanov, statement of intent, back where we belong etc etc.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:32:25 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:30 pm
GOT think they are actually linked to Messi :D

A messy bit of land next to the shit factory?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Cannot wait till we smash them in the first Derby.

Full strength team back and show them how far they are away from us on the pitch.

Cannot wait to see the combined Merseyside 11's again by Prentice and GoT during the build up. ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:53:03 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:30 pm
GOT think they are actually linked to Messi :D
They have got a CL winning, Spanish speaking manager.
And word on the street is that Messi enjoys a bit of toffee.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #369 on: Today at 02:31:18 pm »
The overall consensus is that they are phenomenally loaded but the "fixed" league won't allow them to spend freely else they'd wipe everyone out........obviously with being such a huge club with amazing history
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #370 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:53:03 pm
They have got a CL winning, Spanish speaking manager.
And word on the street is that Messi enjoys a bit of toffee.
If he likes the smell of Cuprinol then the Pit will be heaven
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:58:53 pm »
More Than A Club

You know it makes sense Lionel.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #372 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
They (James) may have won the quote of the window trophy

Quote

"Agüero went to Barcelona, and now Messi is leaving. Those are the things that football has. The same thing happened to me. I go to Everton, practically because Ancelotti was there and look, now Carlo is gone."
https://www.elespanol.com/elbernabeu/real-madrid/futbol/20210806/comparacion-james-aguero-caso-messi-everton-ancelotti/602190084_0.html

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #373 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:30 pm
GOT think they are actually linked to Messi :D
Big fan of woodworm apparently
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,815
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #374 on: Today at 05:24:03 pm »
He's been on the end of a bumming at Anfield so would fit right in
Logged
