« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 13853 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:48:06 pm
Wow, ironic seeing as his body lets him down on a weekly basis.

;D
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,539
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 05:00:44 pm »
Dr Fabian Delph, surgeon general of life and believer in shaking off Ebola
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 11:51:49 am
I like their new stadium, even if the access to/from seems like a weird set up.

I dont get the thing from their side about all the RS are jealous because of our iconic location.

Jealous stuff I know fans always do as its all about one upmanship, whos got the bigger x etc. But what stadium anywhere is famous because of its location? Stadiums are iconic because of the team playing there and the history, not because its plonked beside somewhere nice.

Craven Cottage is in London, on the Thames and the boat race goes past it every year. No one care about it though. Nou Camp is one the most iconic stadiums in the world but is about 30mins by train from Barcelona port
I understand that they need something to feel good about. Their club has trolled them to death and took them for granted for decades, whilst badly letting them down. Despite mega millions being wasted on dreadful signings in recent times, they are still light years behind the big clubs, as well as Abu Dhabi and Chelsea. They are also well behind the likes of Leicester.

They know they can't hurt us (as their local rivals) by winning things in the game itself, so they want, no, need, to feel that we are somehow jealous over their proposed new ground. We aren't, but they desperately need to believe we are.

It's a bullshit from them and they know it. When we were supposed to be moving to Stanley Park, they said we were moving to a soulless bowl and they'd have the only historic and iconic ground left in the city. That was to be their bragging rights in that scenario. Now we've set out rebuilding the already iconic and world famous Anfield and they are proposing a move, Anfield is suddenly "antiquated" while their proposed new ground is "iconic and state of the art."

I agree with you. Grounds only become iconic through events that happen there as the history of the place is built over many decades. Highbury was iconic, but the Emirates is not. The Camp Nou is iconic, despite being a complete dump. The old Wembley was iconic despite being a shed. The new Wembley is not iconic in the slightest.

A number of clubs have grounds by rivers, yet it counts for nothing. Locations don't win football trophies. Great teams do, and often by famous wins that build the mystique around a stadium which eventually sees it taking on legendary status. Many would suggest Old Trafford is iconic too, but it's a dump as well and always has been. It's only iconic because of some of those who have graced it and the historic games that have taken place there. Yet it's just a large ground on what was always an industrial estate.

Another thing that can turn a stadium from just bricks and mortar into something much more is the culture, attitude and prevailing mindset of those who occupy it. No ground ever became iconic because it had a bunch of negative, whingeing, whining, bitter and humourless bores occupying it. The Spion Kop at Anfield was the most famous terrace on the planet. Yet it was a non too pretty looking thing on Walton Breck Road in a tightly packed area of mostly terraced homes. It was the fans on it and the humour and culture they brought with them that made it iconic. It's also the people who put their blood, sweat and tears into building LFC that have made the club world famous and iconic. For some strange reason, a lot of Bitters believe you just build 'iconic' with construction materials, but that's so far away from the reality.

Edits for phone autospell errors.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,015
  • Truthiness
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 05:48:43 pm »
Everton fans must be looking ahead to the first game of the season and thinking 'God, do I have to cheer for these pricks again this season?'
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 05:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:48:43 pm
Everton fans must be looking ahead to the first game of the season and thinking 'God, do I have to cheer for these pricks again this season?'

I think yes,cheering meaning boooing the new manager and his team.

Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm »
Are we to assume that Delph isn't getting the vaccine then? So when Everton have to fly abroad to play games....oh hang on.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 06:13:28 pm »
In all seriousness, they probably need to sort this out before their European adventures.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,695
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 06:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:09 am
At least they seem to have reigned their crazy spending in on the squad, presumably with an eye on the stadium. A bit of sense in recruiting a manager who can work well without needing to spend big. The fans might be forgiving of less spending if they're seeing steel go up on the new stadium.

I think they've got the funding for the start of it (Moshiri himself committing funds, no doubt another loan). The concern is they fill in the dock (which has seen Unesco dump the city) and then run out of money.

Mate. I want to see that part of town redeveloped- but properly. Unesco have been moaning about Peels plans for 10years. Years before the blues wanted to move there.
The stadium isnt the point, although Peels spin team have cleverly put the emphasis on the BMD, and so got the blue third of the city to believe Unesco are jealous Norwegian redshite, who want to stop the stadium.
Saw an artist impression today of a 35 storey tower block (one of many) they plan to build between the Pier Head and BMD - thats what UNESCO were pointing out.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,244
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 07:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:13:28 pm
In all seriousness, they probably need to sort this out before their European adventures.
Theyve got a booze cruise planned?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 27, 2021, 03:28:01 pm
Got it bookmarked, mate. ;D



Classic. Get rid, get rid son, or whatever she says 😂
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,977
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 07:29:27 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
Classic. Get rid, get rid son, or whatever she says 😂
I think it's "Sean!" or maybe "George!"
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm
Are we to assume that Delph isn't getting the vaccine then? So when Everton have to fly abroad to play games....oh hang on.

He's the same person who never travelled to their Florida pre-season match because he was in contact with someone who had COVID
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:08:12 pm
Theyve got a booze cruise planned?

No, a pre-season friendly in Scotland.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,548
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 07:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:09 am
At least they seem to have reigned their crazy spending in on the squad, presumably with an eye on the stadium. A bit of sense in recruiting a manager who can work well without needing to spend big. The fans might be forgiving of less spending if they're seeing steel go up on the new stadium.

I think they've got the funding for the start of it (Moshiri himself committing funds, no doubt another loan). The concern is they fill in the dock (which has seen Unesco dump the city) and then run out of money.

Imagine if they'd hired Rafa five years ago before they shot their financial wad all in the dross bucket.

This is clearly a clever ploy at deflection by the Everton ownership.  Hire Rafa, give him nowt to spend, so when it all goes pear shaped the fans, who already don't like having a RS interloper in their midst, blame him for being shit instead of Moshi-La and Billy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 pm »
Don't they have £1.3bn to spend?, £1bn for the floating dream stadium and £300m for Rafa to spend, easy
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 26, 2021, 02:42:10 pm
There's a Man City thread on GOT - those that are being critical of City are being accused of being Liverpool fans.

Very happy to be subservient to the moral vacuum of Man City while accusing Liverpool of being the Devil's Club at the slightest sign of rectitudinal imperfection.
There is a weird City fan on there who notorious for calling out so called "Kopite" posters.

I do remember a few months ago some poor sap was being accused of being Peter The Red, then another 2 other Rawkites, he'd captured posts from Rawk from the City thread and accused them of being those posters. ;D

I wonder if he's PrestwichBlue. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
Classic. Get rid, get rid son, or whatever she says 😂

"I've told you already son, you're too big for your dad to be lobbing you at opposition players, he had his back out for 3 weeks after Lyon"
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 08:42:13 pm »
They have a thread pinned about libellous posts etc (in light of recent allegations) which is only right, but there are dozens of libellous posts made elsewhere on their forum every day, usually about the RS, surely they're not hypocrites?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,244
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 08:48:45 pm »
We take the piss out of our blue brethren, but fair does to them, their are universally outraged by Delphs comments.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 08:54:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:48:45 pm
We take the piss out of our blue brethren, but fair does to them, their are universally outraged by Delphs comments.
Delph doesn't seem to be the sharpest knife in the drawer
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:54:46 pm
Delph doesn't seem to be the sharpest knife in the drawer

He was moaning last week about the clubs statement over the suspension cos he's 31 as well

I think the clue was in "first team player" Fabian....
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,932
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm »
I assume next time he's injured he won't be needing treatment of any kind cos his immune system will just help his body just sort itself out.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm »
On Gerrard. ;D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,152
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
On Gerrard. ;D

Nonsense but entertaining nonsense at least ;D

To answer his question, Invisible Touch (does that count cos it's technically a Genesis song?)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm »
Fair question. Does Gerrard make a top fifty of all time? Possibly. Top ten no. Most likely not top 25. Better than souness or the king? Better than Suarez or mo?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
Fair question. Does Gerrard make a top fifty of all time? Possibly.
I'd agree, it's certainly not against all odds.
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
Now we've set out rebuilding the already iconic and world famous Anfield and they are proposing a move, Anfield is suddenly "antiquated" while their proposed new ground is "iconic and state of the art."

The other day their planned 'iconic' stadium was described by the Guardian's architecture and design expert as 'a great silver slug marooned atop a brick box' - effectively the 4th Disgrace, adding to the '3 lumbering black box slab disgraces' that have been built next to the actual 3 Graces  recently. I imagine he's been inundated with accusations of being a jellus kopite, perhaps received a turd or two through the post an' all.  ;D
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:20:37 pm
Dont forget this




The Lee Park obelisk reimagned?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,548
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
There is a weird City fan on there who notorious for calling out so called "Kopite" posters.


They make perfect bedfellows.

Anybody hoping for Everton's fortunes to improve might ease their bitterness only has to look at the City lot to see it's a futile hope. Any success that doesn't crush us into the ground in the process will be meaningless to them. That's why it's easier for them to hope we lose rather than emotionally invest in their own success.

The decent Blues would be drowned out in exactly the same way any decent City fans have been overwhelmed by the torrent of sportwashing shite spewing from what was once their club.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,548
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
Fair question. Does Gerrard make a top fifty of all time? Possibly. Top ten no. Most likely not top 25. Better than souness or the king? Better than Suarez or mo?

It's next to impossible to compare players of different eras.  The modern footballer is a professional athlete in a game played with both pace and skill.  It's like comparing Zidane to Pele, or Messi to Maradonna, or Dixie to Kenny.

It's only really fair to compare players against their contemporaries, so the question becomes where would Gerrard rank in players from 2000-2020?  I don't know enough about world football to really answer that, but I'd be surprised to see him outside the top 25 for that specific period.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:23:29 pm
I really hope they are getting a couple of lifeboats stationed in that dock



Imagine coming out of the ground after seeing Liverpool win there again and having that water there. I am not sure it is safe, they will need extra match day life guards who will have to have the following attributes

No hint of red on interview day
Strong swimmer
The ability to catch airborne children
No sense of smell
Tolerance of sustained low frequency droning noises
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
Fair question. Does Gerrard make a top fifty of all time? Possibly. Top ten no. Most likely not top 25. Better than souness or the king? Better than Suarez or mo?

His parents got it wrong .. Top 50 ? He carried that team and that generation for 10 years.. clemence, jocky, gerrard, sounness and kenny; team sorted

Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
I understand that they need something to feel good about. Their club has trolled them to death and took them for granted for decades, whilst badly letting them down. Despite mega millions being wasted on dreadful signings in recent times, they are still light years behind the big clubs, as well as Abu Dhabi and Chelsea. They are also well behind the likes of Leicester.

Leicester did it sensibly, £37m, 32k capacity (now moving to 40k) and have made steady and reliable progress towards being a reliable top 8 team.

If I were Everton 45k with the ability to expand would have been more sensible. Without a remarkable upturn in fortunes they will be showing empty seats in amongst the 53k capacity I suspect.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:11:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:23:29 pm
Every time I see pics of the stadium I see this


When did the Mersey turn that colour?
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #276 on: Today at 01:06:17 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:11:39 am
When did the Mersey turn that colour?
Ever since the deluded blue quarter of the city said so  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #277 on: Today at 01:14:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:14:20 am
And thats why its funny!

It is defo, but also mad that they're starting work with funding still not fully in place.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #278 on: Today at 01:19:21 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
Classic. Get rid, get rid son, or whatever she says 😂

"Get over it, get over it... son, get over it"
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 