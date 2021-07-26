I like their new stadium, even if the access to/from seems like a weird set up.



I dont get the thing from their side about all the RS are jealous because of our iconic location.



Jealous stuff I know fans always do as its all about one upmanship, whos got the bigger x etc. But what stadium anywhere is famous because of its location? Stadiums are iconic because of the team playing there and the history, not because its plonked beside somewhere nice.



Craven Cottage is in London, on the Thames and the boat race goes past it every year. No one care about it though. Nou Camp is one the most iconic stadiums in the world but is about 30mins by train from Barcelona port



I understand that they need something to feel good about. Their club has trolled them to death and took them for granted for decades, whilst badly letting them down. Despite mega millions being wasted on dreadful signings in recent times, they are still light years behind the big clubs, as well as Abu Dhabi and Chelsea. They are also well behind the likes of Leicester.They know they can't hurt us (as their local rivals) by winning things in the game itself, so they want, no, need, to feel that we are somehow jealous over their proposed new ground. We aren't, but they desperately need to believe we are.It's a bullshit from them and they know it. When we were supposed to be moving to Stanley Park, they said we were moving to a soulless bowl and they'd have the only historic and iconic ground left in the city. That was to be their bragging rights in that scenario. Now we've set out rebuilding the already iconic and world famous Anfield and they are proposing a move, Anfield is suddenly "antiquated" while their proposed new ground is "iconic and state of the art."I agree with you. Grounds only become iconic through events that happen there as the history of the place is built over many decades. Highbury was iconic, but the Emirates is not. The Camp Nou is iconic, despite being a complete dump. The old Wembley was iconic despite being a shed. The new Wembley is not iconic in the slightest.A number of clubs have grounds by rivers, yet it counts for nothing. Locations don't win football trophies. Great teams do, and often by famous wins that build the mystique around a stadium which eventually sees it taking on legendary status. Many would suggest Old Trafford is iconic too, but it's a dump as well and always has been. It's only iconic because of some of those who have graced it and the historic games that have taken place there. Yet it's just a large ground on what was always an industrial estate.Another thing that can turn a stadium from just bricks and mortar into something much more is the culture, attitude and prevailing mindset of those who occupy it. No ground ever became iconic because it had a bunch of negative, whingeing, whining, bitter and humourless bores occupying it. The Spion Kop at Anfield was the most famous terrace on the planet. Yet it was a non too pretty looking thing on Walton Breck Road in a tightly packed area of mostly terraced homes. It was the fans on it and the humour and culture they brought with them that made it iconic. It's also the people who put their blood, sweat and tears into building LFC that have made the club world famous and iconic. For some strange reason, a lot of Bitters believe you just build 'iconic' with construction materials, but that's so far away from the reality.Edits for phone autospell errors.