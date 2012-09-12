« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

Offline Skeeve

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 01:43:22 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July 24, 2021, 12:10:29 pm


Shocking that none of the other staples of these topics have turned up, anyone got the EL depression gif handy?
Offline Jwils21

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 02:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 26, 2021, 08:55:16 am
Why've they listed a replica Jules Rimet trophy...??? :lmao :lmao

Proudly standing in between a TV showing footage of Liverpool losing finals and a framed photo of Lukaku with the 2020/21 Serie A title.
Online Gitsy606

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 02:36:32 pm »
Is Rafa after getting stung here ? Brought in to try work miracles on a shoe string

I've no doubt he'll do it but they've wasted 500m+ in 5 seasons and then his first couple of signings have been bargain basement with little or no links to anybody decent.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:43:22 pm
Shocking that none of the other staples of these topics have turned up, anyone got the EL depression gif handy?

Got it bookmarked, mate. ;D

Offline thaddeus

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Gitsy606 on Yesterday at 02:36:32 pm
Is Rafa after getting stung here ? Brought in to try work miracles on a shoe string

I've no doubt he'll do it but they've wasted 500m+ in 5 seasons and then his first couple of signings have been bargain basement with little or no links to anybody decent.
It does seem a bit mad that they've not been linked with another forward.  They heavily rely on Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison but both had poor second halves to last season.  Maybe they're thinking Moise Kean will happily slot in at Everton after having his loan to PSG turned down.  Or that Tosun will finally come good.

You'd think Benitez would want at least the £50m they gave Allardyce as a bare minimum.  I don't think he's got another Torres or Alonso in him but it wouldn't take much to improve on some of the rubbish they've signed in the last few years.  N'Gog retired a few years ago, unfortunately.
Offline Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 26, 2021, 02:42:10 pm
There's a Man City thread on GOT - those that are being critical of City are being accused of being Liverpool fans.

Very happy to be subservient to the moral vacuum of Man City while accusing Liverpool of being the Devil's Club at the slightest sign of rectitudinal imperfection.

I thought they hated the clubs who joined the Super League.
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 08:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:21:51 pm
Proudly standing in between a TV showing footage of Liverpool losing finals and a framed photo of Lukaku with the 2020/21 Serie A title.

I wrote that post even before noticing the water skiing woman trophy. Thats one depressing trophy cabinet.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:35:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:09:16 pm
Catterick was an aloof, miserable sod whilst Shankly was warm and charismatic. As well as forward thinking. Honours were roughly equal in the 60s but whilst we signed the likes of Keegan and Clemence they sold their best player in Alan Ball in 1970? - pretty much the start of their terminal decline, interrupted by Kendall's, albeit brief, spell of excellenc.

But Catterick had played for Everton so he fitted like a glove.

I did not realise that both Catterick and Paisley were both born in County Durham in the same year, 1919
Offline 4pool

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #208 on: Today at 12:52:00 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:58:06 am
New stadium update

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2198905

I mean, they still need to raise £500m from somehwere, but they appear to be starting something.

Firstly, I would like to thank you for your support over the past few years. While it has not been an easy or quick process to secure planning permission, we simply would not have reached this momentous point without the backing of Evertonians and the support of the people of our city region.

The bolded bit mean local Reds.

Something Blues would be hard pressed to accept as a reality. As we're jealous of their new stadium, don'tcha know.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:57:04 am »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:06:00 am »
Good to see that area if Liverpool wing developed.

But also hilarious that they havent yet hit funding for it and theyre essentially just filling in a hole in the ground.

Win win. Its either good for the city or we can laugh at them again.
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:12:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:00 am
Good to see that area if Liverpool wing developed.

But also hilarious that they havent yet hit funding for it and theyre essentially just filling in a hole in the ground.

Win win. Its either good for the city or we can laugh at them again.

Its been years. They still havent secured funding?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:12:19 am
Its been years. They still havent secured funding?
And thats why its funny!
Offline Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:17:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:00 am
Good to see that area if Liverpool wing developed.

But also hilarious that they havent yet hit funding for it and theyre essentially just filling in a hole in the ground.

Win win. Its either good for the city or we can laugh at them again.

At least they seem to have reigned their crazy spending in on the squad, presumably with an eye on the stadium. A bit of sense in recruiting a manager who can work well without needing to spend big. The fans might be forgiving of less spending if they're seeing steel go up on the new stadium.

I think they've got the funding for the start of it (Moshiri himself committing funds, no doubt another loan). The concern is they fill in the dock (which has seen Unesco dump the city) and then run out of money.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:17:09 am
At least they seem to have reigned their crazy spending in on the squad. A bit of sense in recruiting a manager who can work well without needing to spend big. The fans might be forgiving of less spending if they're seeing steel go up on the new stadium.

I think they've got the funding for the start of it (Moshiri himself committing funds, no doubt another loan). The risk is they fill in the dock (which has seen Unesco dump the city) and then run out of money.
Which would be hilarious!

Still, development there would be good for the city.a shame they cant stay in their home though.  I think they will miss it when theyre gone
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm
I thought they hated the clubs who joined the Super League.

The mitigating factor for City is, because of their unearned wealth, they didn't really need to join the ESL. They're similar to those Edwardian gentlemen with an inherited allowance who played cricket with the working class 'player'.

Everton, of course, see themselves as one of the original gentlemanly and chivalrous Corinthians.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #216 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:52:00 am
Firstly, I would like to thank you for your support over the past few years. While it has not been an easy or quick process to secure planning permission, we simply would not have reached this momentous point without the backing of Evertonians and the support of the people of our city region.

The bolded bit mean local Reds.

Something Blues would be hard pressed to accept as a reality. As we're jealous of their new stadium, don'tcha know.
They conveniently forget this, but their own survey showed that half of the people in the city support Liverpool, a quarter support Everton and the other quarter aren't arsed with football and have no allegiance. This clearly means that much of the support for the Boo Camp has come from Reds and also local people with allegiance to neither club.

Facts are, pisstaking aside, most Reds in the city just want them to sort their funding out, and so long as they pay for the thing themselves, get the damn thing built and move on. Sadly, because of their tragically petty and childlike collective mindset, they'd rather just believe we are jealous and have not helped support their stadium plans in any way, shape or form. Facts are, without the support of Reds and neutrals in the city, their plans don't get the easy ride they have got throughout.
Online Kekule

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #217 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
What? No Pickford gif?  :o



There. Now it's the Everton thread.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #218 on: Today at 11:51:49 am »
I like their new stadium, even if the access to/from seems like a weird set up.

I dont get the thing from their side about all the RS are jealous because of our iconic location.

Jealous stuff I know fans always do as its all about one upmanship, whos got the bigger x etc. But what stadium anywhere is famous because of its location? Stadiums are iconic because of the team playing there and the history, not because its plonked beside somewhere nice.

Craven Cottage is in London, on the Thames and the boat race goes past it every year. No one care about it though. Nou Camp is one the most iconic stadiums in the world but is about 30mins by train from Barcelona port
Online TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #219 on: Today at 11:54:45 am »
Its bizarre isnt it?

We only care because its funny every time it gets delayed, moved, cancelled etc
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:51:49 am
I like their new stadium, even if the access to/from seems like a weird set up.

I dont get the thing from their side about all the RS are jealous because of our iconic location.

Jealous stuff I know fans always do as its all about one upmanship, whos got the bigger x etc. But what stadium anywhere is famous because of its location? Stadiums are iconic because of the team playing there and the history, not because its plonked beside somewhere nice.

Craven Cottage is in London, on the Thames and the boat race goes past it every year. No one care about it though. Nou Camp is one the most iconic stadiums in the world but is about 30mins by train from Barcelona port
I remember blues in the 70s boasting that Goodison was the only ground to have standing and seating on all 4 sides. It's what they do, hence the obsession with BMD being bigger than Anfield.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #221 on: Today at 12:20:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:54:45 am
We only care because its funny every time it gets delayed, moved, cancelled etc
Dont forget this


Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:38:48 am
What? No Pickford gif?  :o



There. Now it's the Everton thread.

It's a rich tapestry, you notice something different at every watch. For me it's the way t-rex arms gesticulates like a toddler on a sugar high, wildly appealing for anything to save him from a career-defining embarrassment, that makes it perfect.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #223 on: Today at 12:59:56 pm »
Online Tobelius

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #224 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:35:51 pm
It's a rich tapestry, you notice something different at every watch. For me it's the way t-rex arms gesticulates like a toddler on a sugar high, wildly appealing for anything to save him from a career-defining embarrassment, that makes it perfect.

Would make an entertaining old school traffic officer standing at an intersection,or a jester.
Online rob1966

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #225 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm »
Every time I see pics of the stadium I see this



I really hope they are getting a couple of lifeboats stationed in that dock

Offline Dalglish to Rush

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:37:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:59:56 pm


Still wont fill that without the legendary half season tickets.
Online Welshred

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #227 on: Today at 03:39:22 pm »
Fabian Delph is a c*nt, pass it on


Online TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #228 on: Today at 03:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:39:22 pm
Fabian Delph is a c*nt, pass it on



Wow..
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #229 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Ummm, that is true and actually him ?  If so, firstly, it's dangerous, secondly, how do they blame us for that ?
Online Welshred

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #230 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:46:02 pm
Ummm, that is true and actually him ?  If so, firstly, it's dangerous, secondly, how do they blame us for that ?

Yep its actually him
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #231 on: Today at 03:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:47:24 pm
Yep its actually him

Wow, ironic seeing as his body lets him down on a weekly basis.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #232 on: Today at 03:50:54 pm »
Make some noise for the immune system.
Online Welshred

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #233 on: Today at 03:50:59 pm »
Post an NHS logo and thanks back in March 2020 as well the stupid c*nt
Online Kekule

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #234 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm »
The immune system was "designed" was it?

News to me.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #235 on: Today at 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:46:02 pm
Ummm, that is true and actually him ?  If so, firstly, it's dangerous, secondly, how do they blame us for that ?
Too many red blood cells in that, lid
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #236 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
So basically he is saying the immune system will defend us from all forms of disease and virus? What an absolute halfwit he is.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #237 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:07:06 pm
So basically he is saying the immune system will defend us from all forms of disease and virus? What an absolute halfwit he is.
Youre being far too generous.

Hes a lowlife piece of shit.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #238 on: Today at 04:17:25 pm »
What a likeable bunch of fellows we have across the park.
Offline Lusty

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #239 on: Today at 04:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:46:02 pm
Ummm, that is true and actually him ?  If so, firstly, it's dangerous, secondly, how do they blame us for that ?
Probably picked it up from Lovren to be fair...
