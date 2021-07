What about The Best Team Named Everton Trophy mate?



I remember watching a vid where a United fan did the stadium tours of both clubs, probably around 2017. Turns out Everton didn't have a trophy room anymore, it had been turned into some kind of (bland looking) corporate suite.



I've actually been in the Trophy room and the boardroom back in 2009. The trophy room was bizarre, full of daft trophies that you've never heard of. The boardroom (as it was) felt like it had room for about 6 people (12 if they wanted to be uncomfortable) and appeared to have been decorated when Harry Catterick was manager. The whole thing did have an antiquated quaintness and a nod to history that I quite liked but it must be bizarre when you've played for someone like Real Madrid and you go there which feels closer to Marine than the Bernabau.