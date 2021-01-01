« previous next »
If Rafa can win them a trophy a few games into his reign it says everything about the man
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:09:26 pm
If Rafa can win them a trophy a few games into his reign it says everything about the man
Have they been declared transfer window winners (again) then?
Everton are a bad team and if you like them you are bad.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:16:53 pm
Villa also quietly burning money.  At least Chelsea and Man City had something to show after £1.5bn in combined losses.

Demarai Gray looks a decent signing, especially at the price.  Anyone know why he fell out of favour at Leicester?

Yeah, he's shite.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:33:12 pm
Mad that Richarlison still hasnt even started his end of season break

Genuinely ridiculous, he will be shot to pieces for the whole season

He had plenty of rest last season, the amount of time he spent on the ground.

Mind you all the rolling around must have been exhausting.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:57:55 pm
Yeah, he's shite.

He scored a screamer against United at OT, but I can hardly remember anything substantial from him. Very inconsistent.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
He had plenty of rest last season, the amount of time he spent on the ground.

Mind you all the rolling around must have been exhausting.
He went up for a header in todays match.  The goalies shirt brushed his stomach and he spent 3 minutes receiving treatment for a head injury. 


Quite incredible
Starting 11
Begovic
Coleman
Holgate
Godfrey
Digne
Allan
Doucoure
Iwobi
Rodriguez
Townsend
Kean
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
Starting 11
Begovic
Coleman
Holgate
Godfrey
Digne
Allan
Doucoure
Iwobi
Rodriguez
Townsend
Kean

Is this their second team? No DCL, Richi-Lar, The Skateboard Kid, T Rex Arms?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm
Is this their second team? No DCL, Richi-Lar, The Skateboard Kid, T Rex Arms?

Davies on the bench.
Richi is at the Olympics.
DCL and T-Rex probably just arrived.
Perfect song for the Ev to run out to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsvzFqrsnfA

Love in a hopeless place

 ;D
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
Davies on the bench.
Richi is at the Olympics.
DCL and T-Rex probably just arrived.
Where is Ham-ezzzzz?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
He had plenty of rest last season, the amount of time he spent on the ground.

Mind you all the rolling around must have been exhausting.
:lmao
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:32:42 pm
He went up for a header in todays match.  The goalies shirt brushed his stomach and he spent 3 minutes receiving treatment for a head injury. 


Quite incredible
He's a fucking bellend mate  ;D
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm
Worth noting ours was during a covid hit revenue set of accounts as well as paying out PL winning bonuses.
I still can't get past the fact that Everton used money that should have gone toward their new stadium to pay off debt and avoid FFP penalties. If they hadn't got that £30m injection their turnover would have been 155.9 and their wages 164.8, or 106% of turnover. The fact no one seems to care is kinda mind-boggling. The fact they are spending so much and are still shit is also just wtf?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm
I still can't get past the fact that Everton used money that should have gone toward their new stadium to pay off debt and avoid FFP penalties. If they hadn't got that £30m injection their turnover would have been 155.9 and their wages 164.8, or 106% of turnover. The fact no one seems to care is kinda mind-boggling. The fact they are spending so much and are still shit is also just wtf?
Didn't they get a loan from a Chinese investment firm?, thought that might be a touch too Red for them to be honest.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:08:37 pm
Where is Ham-ezzzzz?

Starting.

And Everton 0-1 Millonarios
Thought Ham-ezzzzz would still be in the land of zzzzzzz sleeping off his tiredness?
Halftime:

0-1

I'm off to the golf course for some practice.
I turn it on and the fuckers get a penno straight away lol
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:31:11 am
I turn it on and the fuckers get a penno straight away lol

Who wants to watch Everton in the normal season, let alone after midnight in a pre season friendly!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:34:31 am
Who wants to watch Everton in the normal season, let alone after midnight in a pre season friendly!

In my defence the film finished and I saw that they were losing so flicked over whilst I made a brew.

No excuse I know.
Apparently Everton now have silverware, in a competition involving 2 of europe's top teams and another team named after some shortbread or something, ignore the fact that the best 2 team couldn't be arsed so never bothered showing up, its silverware (I think) and it will sparkle up that trophy cabinet alongside these gems

1977 Morocco Trophy. Mohammed Cup, Casa Blanca

Marbella Trophy. Water skiing woman.

1995 Austrian Football Pepsi Cup

1993 Air Mauritius Cup

Lurgan Pub League Trophy


You don't believe me do you?


http://www.evertoncollection.org.uk/search/results?f1=Type&t1=90000000000000001%3a.9&n=10&s=image&sd=descending&nid=NODE19473


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:49 am
Apparently Everton now have silverware, in a competition involving 2 of europe's top teams and another team named after some shortbread or something, ignore the fact that the best 2 team couldn't be arsed so never bothered showing up, its silverware (I think) and it will sparkle up that trophy cabinet alongside these gems

1977 Morocco Trophy. Mohammed Cup, Casa Blanca

Marbella Trophy. Water skiing woman.

1995 Austrian Football Pepsi Cup

1993 Air Mauritius Cup

Lurgan Pub League Trophy


You don't believe me do you?


http://www.evertoncollection.org.uk/search/results?f1=Type&t1=90000000000000001%3a.9&n=10&s=image&sd=descending&nid=NODE19473




You can just discount the cuckoo clock like that. That's their prized possession.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:44:51 am
In my defence the film finished and I saw that they were losing so flicked over whilst I made a brew.

No excuse I know.

Which channel was their match on, Comedy Central?
