« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 5544 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • Seis Veces
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm »
If Rafa can win them a trophy a few games into his reign it says everything about the man
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,527
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:17:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:09:26 pm
If Rafa can win them a trophy a few games into his reign it says everything about the man
Have they been declared transfer window winners (again) then?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,539
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:17:41 pm »
Everton are a bad team and if you like them you are bad.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • A miserable bastard
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:57:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:16:53 pm
Villa also quietly burning money.  At least Chelsea and Man City had something to show after £1.5bn in combined losses.

Demarai Gray looks a decent signing, especially at the price.  Anyone know why he fell out of favour at Leicester?

Yeah, he's shite.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:29:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:33:12 pm
Mad that Richarlison still hasnt even started his end of season break

Genuinely ridiculous, he will be shot to pieces for the whole season

He had plenty of rest last season, the amount of time he spent on the ground.

Mind you all the rolling around must have been exhausting.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:32:20 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 08:57:55 pm
Yeah, he's shite.

He scored a screamer against United at OT, but I can hardly remember anything substantial from him. Very inconsistent.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,135
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:29:49 pm
He had plenty of rest last season, the amount of time he spent on the ground.

Mind you all the rolling around must have been exhausting.
He went up for a header in todays match.  The goalies shirt brushed his stomach and he spent 3 minutes receiving treatment for a head injury. 


Quite incredible
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,044
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:35:15 pm »
Starting 11
Begovic
Coleman
Holgate
Godfrey
Digne
Allan
Doucoure
Iwobi
Rodriguez
Townsend
Kean
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:35:15 pm
Starting 11
Begovic
Coleman
Holgate
Godfrey
Digne
Allan
Doucoure
Iwobi
Rodriguez
Townsend
Kean

Is this their second team? No DCL, Richi-Lar, The Skateboard Kid, T Rex Arms?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 