Chief Evertonian essayist and GOT milk monitor, Catcher, has offered a series of balanced predictions and financial forecasts about LFC.



As you can guess, its bad news. Thats right, for the 7th consecutive season (he was busy with his SATs before that), our scholarly brethren has suggested another fallow year for the boys in red. While laying out the finances, Catcher has used incredible levels of guesswork to explain why its all doom and gloom - even exposing Liverpools huge losses on the sale of Grujic despite having absolutely no facts to back it up. But who cares about facts?



Despite years of never being right about Liverpool, our favourite blues confidence is unshakable. Boring everyone else into submission with his long-winded musings is his greatest gift. His overly-explained reasoning based on pure hope alone is enough to sustain this appallingly bad wordsmith.



Wait for mid-autumn where he explains why he was right all along despite being always wrong.