Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 3638 times)

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:08:06 pm
John Merro sniffs bike seats and steals underwear off washing lines pass it on

So he has a strange hobby and his real name is Arnold Lane?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm »
Starred and pinned eh?  Never knew the Blueshite were worth such consideration.  They'll clearly finish above us this season.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:04:59 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
Starred and pinned eh?  Never knew the Blueshite were worth such consideration.  They'll clearly finish above us this season.
Nah this is the only place they'll get pinned to the top of.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:25:03 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:04:59 am
Nah this is the only place they'll get pinned to the top of.
And you can be sure that prestige will come with an asterisk.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:22:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:49:23 pm

Thats some serious acid hes on there.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:50:30 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:42:21 pm
I visited a friend of mine about 10 years ago that lives not too far away from Boston, in a place called Brockton, it's nickname?, Boogietown, that's probably where the Ev squad are staying

There's a couple of Heavyweight Champs from Brockton MA: Rocky Marciano and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Either one could sort out Evertons favorite puncher.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:17:48 am »
Chief Evertonian essayist and GOT milk monitor, Catcher, has offered a series of balanced predictions and financial forecasts about LFC.

As you can guess, its bad news. Thats right, for the 7th consecutive season (he was busy with his SATs before that), our scholarly brethren has suggested another fallow year for the boys in red. While laying out the finances, Catcher has used incredible levels of guesswork to explain why its all doom and gloom - even exposing Liverpools huge losses on the sale of Grujic despite having absolutely no facts to back it up. But who cares about facts?

Despite years of never being right about Liverpool, our favourite blues confidence is unshakable. Boring everyone else into submission with his long-winded musings is his greatest gift.  His overly-explained reasoning based on pure hope alone is enough to sustain this appallingly bad wordsmith.

Wait for mid-autumn where he explains why he was right all along despite being always wrong.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:28:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:53:13 pm
Starred and pinned eh?  Never knew the Blueshite were worth such consideration.  They'll clearly finish above us this season.

Thread is always good for a laugh to be fair. I do think theyll perform better this year, theyve got the second coming of Pele up top so its champions league at a minimum right?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:33:07 am »
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:00:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:33:07 am


https://theathletic.com/2725299/2021/07/25/what-if-the-premier-league-had-spending-caps-for-clubs-like-la-liga/?article_source=related
You might want to consult Catcher on this, as I think you will begin to understand that Liverpool are in the worst state...thanks.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:00:38 am »
Pinned?

Ain't nobody got time for that. Let these fuckers earn their place at the top of the thread.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:49:11 am »
