Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 2297 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm »
Get relegated you fucks
Offline Sangria

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:28:57 pm
Can see it being Rafas first relegation.

Newcastle?
Online JRed

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:14:16 pm
Newcastle?
Did he take them down?
Offline kavah

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:33:30 pm »
Offline jlb

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:14:16 pm
Newcastle?

And Extremadura in 1999.
Offline oojason

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:33:13 pm
Did he take them down?

Rafa took over from Steve McClaren and his umbrella in mid-March - and despite going on a 6 match unbeaten run at the end... it wasn't quite enough t save them from the drop. He did bring them straight back up - and finished 10th in their first season back.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:51:32 pm »
Duncan Ferguson is a Tory
Offline 24∗7

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:57:10 pm »
Am I right remembering that Everton hold the record for being in the top flight for the longest period of time?

Records are there to be broken.......
Online FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:22:32 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:57:10 pm
Am I right remembering that Everton hold the record for being in the top flight for the longest period of time?

Records are there to be broken.......

yeah they've been in the longest, think Arsenal have most consecutive season though
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:22:52 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:57:10 pm
Am I right remembering that Everton hold the record for being thoroughly mediocre in the top flight for the longest period of time?
Yes.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:26:53 pm »
So, their greatest modern-day hero (Duncan 'Boston Strangler' Ferguson) is banned from their training camp in the USA because of his criminal record.  :lmao

Everton that.  8)
Online Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:35:30 pm »
About time. I lost 1500 posts when the other thread was deleted. ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:26:53 pm
So, their greatest modern-day hero (Duncan 'Boston Strangler' Ferguson) is banned from their training camp in the USA because of his criminal record.  :lmao

Everton that.  8)

The Boooston Strangler.  8)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:36:37 pm
The Boooston Strangler.  8)
I visited a friend of mine about 10 years ago that lives not too far away from Boston, in a place called Brockton, it's nickname?, Boogietown, that's probably where the Ev squad are staying
Online Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:42:21 pm
I visited a friend of mine about 10 years ago that lives not too far away from Boston, in a place called Brockton, it's nickname?, Boogietown, that's probably where the Ev squad are staying

Blame it on the Booooogie.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:50:04 pm
Blame it on the Booooogie Redshite.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm »
I can't wish Rafa well and hope he takes them down. Whilst earning a few million quid in the process of course.
Online newterp

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:26:53 pm
So, their greatest modern-day hero (Duncan 'Boston Strangler' Ferguson) is banned from their training camp in the USA because of his criminal record.  :lmao

Everton that.  8)

oh hahahahahaha I thought this was fake news.

but since it's real ..... :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online JRed

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:48:20 pm
Rafa took over from Steve McClaren and his umbrella in mid-March - and despite going on a 6 match unbeaten run at the end... it wasn't quite enough t save them from the drop. He did bring them straight back up - and finished 10th in their first season back.
Ahh yes.
Well hopefully Rafa can take the blue shite down too. They are nothing more than a shit stain and quicker they disappear the better.
