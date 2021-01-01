It's funny how an 8th place finish for them next season is probably the best they can do, and they'd probably consider it a success. I think the top 6 and Leicester will all be above them without little doubt. Rafa's better than Ancelotti but their signings so far look pretty poor. They just lack quality all over. Now as well, the team is getting older again, especially with arrivals like Townsend and bringing the likes of Rodriguez in last year too.



I'd be very surprised if he's managing them next season (2022 onwards)