GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • BoRac
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:52:08 pm
Sorry, forgot! If I'm still allowed to enter, I'll have a go at the remaining races.

3.00 Safe Voyage
3.35 Trueshan NAP
4.10 Zargun
4.45 Scattering
5.20 Nebulosa
5.50 Gellhorn
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm
3:00 Goodwood

Kinross 6/1..........................15
Creative Force 2/1 Fav.............................10
Happy Power 16/1 ..............................7 + 5 = 12
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm
If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm
3:35 Goodwood

Trueshan 6/5 Fav..........................15
Away He Goes 33/1 .............................10 + 10 = 20
Sir Ron Priestley 9/2 ...............................7

Thanks to the non runners all bar one of us were on Trueshan there!

Fingers crossed Sir Ron Priestley is ok who was unsaddled after the finish line
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:54 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 03:43:50 pm
If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Theres nothing in the rules to cover it. Pete, if youre looking in has this happened before?

I would be leaning towards the NAP not going forward, as in some ways the SP Fav winning isnt always a given so theres been an element of luck in the replacement winning, but appreciate that wont make everyone happy especially as Stradivarius came out after race 1.
Unless Pete says it works differently or has in the past then NAPs dont go forward in my view, sorry for those who arent happy with the decision.

Id add today is one of the more difficult days given the number of late non runners and reduced fields and this is ultimately just a bit of fun, so hopefully wont cause too much consternation.

Hopefully now the ground is what it is there wont be lots of late non runners over the rest of the week. It really has ruined the racing as a spectacle for me
« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:35 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm
4:10 Goodwood

Lord Riddiford 13/2 ......................................................15
El Astronaute 7/1 .. 10
Desert Safari 12/1 ..............................7

No one had that one! A few with the second and third
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:15 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #46 on: Today at 04:28:43 pm
Thanks for the PM to play, but today sums up why I dislike flat racing so much :D
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,659
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #47 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm
Duvs its entirely up to you of course but I reckon any NAP on a NR should be carried over with the selection.  Think this may have happened before

Especially as it was declared a NR after first race so any player couldn't have edited their selections even if they wanted to.

I had actually picked Trushan myself, so this wouldn't do me any favours at all :(
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm
4:45 Goodwood

Turning into the Hollie Doyle show now

Sisters in the Sky 13/2 .......................................15
Monets Surprise 5/1 .. 10
Hodler 10/1 ..............................7
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:29 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:56:05 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:40:59 pm
Duvs its entirely up to you of course but I reckon any NAP on a NR should be carried over with the selection.  Think this may have happened before

Especially as it was declared a NR after first race so any player couldn't have edited their selections even if they wanted to.

I had actually picked Trushan myself, so this wouldn't do me any favours at all :(
Looking at the picks I think only two players had Stradivarius as a NAP so happy to go with Petes suggestion and allow the NAP to roll forward, have added the bonus 15 to the scores of aedge659 and sometsetred
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • BoRac
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:09:19 pm
While we're at it, how about giving the favourite to all those who missed the early races due to being late? ;)
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm
5:20 Goodwood

A rare good ride from Jim Crowley wins the day

Anghaam 7/2 .....................................15
Zwelala 12/1 .. 10
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
Reply #52 on: Today at 05:28:17 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:09:19 pm
While we're at it, how about giving the favourite to all those who missed the early races due to being late? ;)
;D Dont Push It!
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
