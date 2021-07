If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?



There’s nothing in the rules to cover it. Pete, if you’re looking in has this happened before?I would be leaning towards the NAP not going forward, as in some ways the SP Fav winning isn’t always a given so there’s been an element of luck in the replacement winning, but appreciate that won’t make everyone happy especially as Stradivarius came out after race 1.Unless Pete says it works differently or has in the past then NAPs don’t go forward in my view, sorry for those who aren’t happy with the decision.I’d add today is one of the more difficult days given the number of late non runners and reduced fields and this is ultimately just a bit of fun, so hopefully won’t cause too much consternation.Hopefully now the ground is what it is there won’t be lots of late non runners over the rest of the week. It really has ruined the racing as a spectacle for me