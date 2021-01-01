« previous next »
Author Topic: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest  (Read 669 times)

Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:52:08 pm »
Sorry, forgot! If I'm still allowed to enter, I'll have a go at the remaining races.

3.00 Safe Voyage
3.35 Trueshan NAP
4.10 Zargun
4.45 Scattering
5.20 Nebulosa
5.50 Gellhorn
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm »
3:00 Goodwood

Kinross 6/1..........................15
Creative Force 2/1 Fav.............................10
Happy Power 16/1 ..............................7 + 5 = 12
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm »
3:35 Goodwood

Trueshan 6/5 Fav..........................15
Away He Goes 33/1 .............................10
Sir Ron Priestley 9/2 ...............................7

Thanks to the non runners all bar one of us were on Trueshan there!

Fingers crossed Sir Ron Priestley is ok who was unsaddled after the finish line
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 03:43:50 pm
If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Theres nothing in the rules to cover it. Pete, if youre looking in has this happened before?

I would be leaning towards the NAP not going forward, as in some ways the SP Fav winning isnt always a given so theres been an element of luck in the replacement winning, but appreciate that wont make everyone happy especially as Stradivarius came out after race 1.
Unless Pete says it works differently or has in the past then NAPs dont go forward in my view, sorry for those who arent happy with the decision.

Id add today is one of the more difficult days given the number of late non runners and reduced fields and this is ultimately just a bit of fun, so hopefully wont cause too much consternation.

Hopefully now the ground is what it is there wont be lots of late non runners over the rest of the week. It really has ruined the racing as a spectacle for me
