If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Theres nothing in the rules to cover it. Pete, if youre looking in has this happened before?
I would be leaning towards the NAP not going forward, as in some ways the SP Fav winning isnt always a given so theres been an element of luck in the replacement winning, but appreciate that wont make everyone happy especially as Stradivarius came out after race 1.
Unless Pete says it works differently or has in the past then NAPs dont go forward in my view, sorry for those who arent happy with the decision.
Id add today is one of the more difficult days given the number of late non runners and reduced fields and this is ultimately just a bit of fun, so hopefully wont cause too much consternation.
Hopefully now the ground is what it is there wont be lots of late non runners over the rest of the week. It really has ruined the racing as a spectacle for me